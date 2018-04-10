Another potential line of questioning?

Facebook has already said it's going to support legislation that regulates how political ads are shown online. Now, we can add Twitter to that list.
The move by Twitter leaves Google as the only other major tech company to not support the Honest Ads Act, which would require companies to keep records of political ad buys and take steps to make sure foreign countries or entities aren't buying ads to swing elections.
A former chief technologist for the Federal Trade Commission went on a tear this morning saying we shouldn't buy that Facebook was caught off guard by privacy violations.
This is also notable because the FTC is currently looking into how Facebook handled user data. The social network faces a record fine if the FTC finds that it violated a 2011 agreement reached over a different privacy investigation.
Theoretically — very much just a back-of-the-envelope calculation — Facebook could face a fine in the multiple TRILLIONS of dollars.
The expectation is that there will be a lot of questions about privacy, but there's some calls for senators to push Facebook over whether its market power has become too dominant.
Matt Stoller, a fellow at nonprofit think tank Open Markets Institute, has some suggestions for how senators should approach the topic.
There's a certain sense of fatalism among people who watch Facebook closely, a feeling that this is all just a minor annoyance for the social network and its CEO/cofounder Mark Zuckerberg.
That might be true, but the Cambridge Analytica fiasco has hurt the company in one very definite way — its market value. Facebook stock has dropped sharply in recent weeks. The company is still worth around $467 billion, but that's down from about $560 billion in early February.
Just hours before Zuckerberg's testimony, Facebook is launching a reward system for people to report apps that misuse data.
Collin Greene, Facebook's head of product security, announced the new program in a blog post. Many companies including Facebook have so-called "bug bounty" programs, which reward people with cash for finding things like security flaws.
"This program will reward people with first-hand knowledge and proof of cases where a Facebook platform app collects and transfers people’s data to another party to be sold, stolen or used for scams or political influence," Greene wrote. "Just like the bug bounty program, we will reward based on the impact of each report. While there is no maximum, high impact bug reports have garnered as much as $40,000 for people who bring them to our attention."
Chris Coons, who will be among the 44 senators questioning Mark Zuckerberg today, is already annoyed.
He posted on Twitter this morning that he found fake Facebook accounts using his identity and alleged that some of the other profiles that were friends with those accounts "appear to be Russian."
Sometimes the numbers involved in these data breaches are so big that they can lose meaning.
New Zealand, however, has provided us with a reminder of just how dense our social networks can be — and why it matters that Facebook let researchers grab data of people who were friends with users who used third-party apps.
The Guardian reports that just 10 New Zealanders who downloaded the personality quiz app linked to data that was allegedly used by Cambridge Analytica ended up exposing more than 63,000 of their fellow citizens.
It's a stark reminder of just how much of our data can be up for grabs in a simple shift from "just me" to "me and my friends."
Ahead of the testimony from Zuckerberg today, why not check out the contributions that senators on the Judiciary and Commerce, Science and Transportation committees have received for their campaigns from Facebook's PAC since it started making political donations in the 2012 election cycle.
The totals are based on an NBC review of data from the Center for Responsive Politics.
Check out the full interactive here.