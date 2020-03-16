Another prominent political figure dies of coronavirus in Iran: state media Iran's state media reported Monday another senior political figure has died of coronavirus. Isna news agency said Grand Ayatollah Hashem Bathaie Golpayegani has died of COVID-19, the disease the virus causes, Sunday night. He was a member of the Assembly of Experts, a body tasked with choosing the country's supreme leader. Iran has been one of the global hotspots of the coronavirus pandemic, with nearly 15,000 cases and 853 deaths. The virus has sickened and killed several members of the country's political elite. Share this -







Grocery delivery app downloads surge Grocery delivery apps are seeing a major uptick in downloads as people turn to alternative ways to stock their pantries. Instacart, Walmart Grocery and Shipt have set records for downloads in each of the past three days, according to data from app tracking firm Apptopia. "Comparing average daily downloads in February to yesterday's (Sunday, March 15), Instacart, Walmart Grocery and Shipt have seen surges of 218%, 160%, and 124% respectively," Adam Blacker, Apptopia's vice president of insights, wrote in a blog post. Notably, food delivery apps are not seeing a similar spike. "Even with the promise of non-contact delivery from these providers, people are starting to understand that consistently ordering delivery is both expensive and, quite frankly, not as safe as cooking meals within your own home," Blacker wrote.







Opinion: America's sports blackout may be just beginning Rudy Gobert of the Utah Jazz tested positive for COVID-19 on March 11, 2020 Abbie Parr / Getty Images The leagues and the executives of the sports world have done their best to stay calm and let us know that they will be back soon. But if you'll forgive the fatalism here, I do not believe them. I think we are in for many, many more weekends like this one, something that's even more clear in the wake of the CDC's recommendation Sunday night for no events with more than 50 people for the next eight weeks. Read the full opinion piece here.







De Blasio warns outbreak could bring something like another Great Depression New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio warned Monday that the coronavirus outbreak could result in something as bad as the Great Depression. "We have the historical playbook, and this, if you want to know what this whole thing is going to play out as, one part the Great Recession we went through a few years ago, one part the Great Depression, one part the 1918 flu epidemic," he said in an interview on MSNBC's "Morning Joe," saying those are three models to use in considering how to manage the outbreak. De Blasio said it's going to take "massive direct relief to Americans" to replace lost paychecks because of the crisis. "We're going to have to recreate economic capacity," he said. "If you don't have money, you can't pay the rent, you can't buy food, you can't buy medicine. So, we have to understand this as a pure war footing, right down to rationing if you need it."







A Barcelona supermarket shows how Spain is getting used to the new social distance People keep their distance as they wait their turn at a supermarket in Barcelona, Spain, Monday. David Ramos / Getty Images







Connecticut couple spends 67th anniversary separated after nursing home visits banned Bob Shellard held a sign outside his wife's nursing home in Stafford Springs, CT, on Saturday that read "I've loved you 67 years and still do. Happy Anniversary." The couple had to celebrate their 67th anniversary on Saturday separated by a window because the governor temporarily banned nursing home visits due to coronavirus. Bob used to visit his wife, Nancy, at the nursing home everyday before the new rules went into place, and told NBC Connecticut they haven't spent a single one of their 66 previous anniversaries apart. "It makes me feel bad because I want her down with me and I know she can't be," Bob said of Nancy. Nancy waved blew kisses to Bob from her window, according to the local affiliate. The couple got married in their early-20s and have four children together. "I can only hope that I have half as much as what they have shared over the years," their daughter Laura Mikolajczak said.







'Disaster waiting to happen': Cuomo warns 'major crisis' at hospitals could be weeks away We need a federalized response, says Gov. Cuomo March 16, 2020 07:57 New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo warned Monday that he needs the U.S. military to step in and help expand hospital capacity because otherwise "this is a disaster waiting to happen." Cuomo said in an interview on MSNBC's "Morning Joe" that he needs the Army Corps of Engineers to retrofit old building and dorms to create more intensive care units beds; about 80 percent of New York's hospital ICU beds are already occupied, he said. "My priority is turning to the hospital system, because that's where we're going to have a major crisis, and it's weeks away," said Cuomo, who added that he plans to announce additional measures Monday. In a separate interview on "Morning Joe" after Cuomo, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio agreed that the military must get involved to create emergency ICUs all over the country. "If we don't have those medical facilities, if we don't have those ventilators and those supplies, you're going to be losing thousands and thousands of lives that could have been saved," he said.







Paris is quiet as France shuts down to curb coronavirus Public transport was quiet in Paris on Sunday as France shut shops, restaurants and entertainment facilities with its 67 million people told to stay at home. Veronique de Viguerie / Getty Images







Brothers donate 17,700 hoarded bottles of hand sanitizer after officials open probe Matt and Noah Colvin went viral after a New York Times article detailed a 1,300 mile trip they took around their home state of Tennessee and neighboring Kentucky to buy 17,700 bottles of hand sanitizer and thousands of packages of antibacterial wipes to sell them on Amazon for between $8 and $70. The brothers were dragged on social media for hoarding the products necessary to fight the coronavirus, and the Tennessee Attorney General's Office opened a price gouging investigation. Colvin stopped selling the in-demand antibacterial supplies at a markup after Amazon got wise to COVID-19-related price gouging and moved to stop it. Over the weekend, he wrote on his seller's page that he would be donating his remaining stock "to a local church and first responders." A reporter with NBC affiliate WRCB was on the scene of one of the Colvins' at least three storage areas filled with the crucial goods as they were collected Sunday. Read the full story here.






