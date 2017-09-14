Antonia Villarruel

THE PHILANTHROPIST: Many of us dream of being able to give back to the schools and neighborhoods where we grew up. Lola Salazar is doing it. Through the Salazar Family Foundation, she and her husband are using their success to create opportunities for a new generation. “When I go to the schools and I see the kids, I actually see myself in a lot of their faces,” says Salazar. “I would have loved to have known at that time there were people out there who cared — about us wanting to fulfill our dreams." Oct. 5