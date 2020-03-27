AOC: It's 'shameful' what Republicans fought for in coronavirus relief bill

Coronavirus in juvenile detention is a ‘nightmare scenario,’ doctors and advocates say Anuj Shrestha / for NBC News The coronavirus pandemic has spurred a flurry of activity to release children from juvenile detention centers. Doctors, youth advocates and former probation and detention officials say it's the only way to prevent an outbreak. At the New Orleans juvenile detention center, children have expressed fears of getting sick, said Christy Sampson-Kelly, an administrator for the center's school. "They're worried about being left behind," she said. "They're an afterthought. I think in the efforts to slow down the virus and be responsible, we just said, 'Kids, stay home,' but no one thought about our kids." Read the full story here. Share this -







Dyson designs new ventilator to help COVID-19 patients A graphic representation of the new CoVent ventilator designed by Dyson. Dyson / via Reuters Several companies around the world are trying to make ventilators, but it takes time. At Dyson, the British company best known for making vacuums, a team of engineers has been working on a design for the last 10 days since receiving a request for help from Britain Prime Minister Boris Johnson. Billionaire inventor James Dyson told his staff the device would draw on technology used in the company's air purifier ranges and is powered by a digital motor. Britain wants to increase the availability of ventilators from 8,000 to 30,000. Share this -







'Praying for Laura': Tweet about 30-year-old victim strikes chord, goes viral A man's tweet requesting prayers for a 30-year-old coronavirus victim went viral Friday, inspiring thousands of tweets with the phrase "Praying for Laura." The man, author Jonathan Merritt, said his friend, whom he identified only as "Laura from NYC," was diagnosed with COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus. Merritt said Laura is on a ventilator in intensive care "fighting for her life." "She is only 30," he wrote in his tweet Thursday night. "Please pray for her." His post had upward of 10,000 retweets as of Friday morning and more than 70,000 likes. Read the full story here. Share this -







Bishops tell faithful they don't have to give up meat on Lenten Fridays Some Roman Catholic bishops around the country are relieving the faithful of the need to give up meat on Fridays as they are already deprived of some foods and other pleasures during the coronavirus pandemic. Catholics are instructed not to eat meat on Ash Wednesday, when Lent begins, and all Fridays. Some bishops are telling parishioners that they've given up enough as the pandemic denies them of gatherings, outside entertainment and everyday conveniences. Others loosened the guidance because many foods are hard to come by on picked-over grocery shelves and going out to shop for specific foods could jeopardize people's health. Read the full story here. Share this -







Instacart workers plan a national 'emergency' walkout Instacart workers announced Friday that they will hold a national "emergency" walkout on Monday, accusing the company of failing to take proper safety precautions and not honoring its promise to pay workers for 14 days if they are diagnosed with the coronavirus or subjected to quarantine. The announcement, which was posted to Medium, said workers will not return to work until their demands for safety precautions, hazard pay and an "extension and expansion of pay" for workers affected by coronavirus are met. "This is an extraordinary time in history, and as Shoppers, those of us who are able — and have the means to protect ourselves — do want to help those in our community by delivering groceries and supplies," the post read. "But with Instacart neglecting the basic wellbeing of its 150,000+ drivers, we believe there is no choice but to not only walk off, but to raise awareness to the company’s practices." Instacart did not immediately respond to NBC News' request for comment. Share this -





