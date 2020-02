Bloomberg did not “cut back” stop and frisk. He continues to lie about this, and it’s disturbing.



A judge ruled stop and frisk unconstitutional. Bloomberg fought for *years* defending the policy, and only reversed course when he decided to run for president. — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) February 26, 2020 Share this -







Coronavirus gets another shoutout A question to Klobuchar about coronavirus gives the senator a chance to issue a public warning: “This is so serious, I’m not going to give my website. I’m going to give the CDC’s website, which is CDC.gov.” When asked how he would deal with the crisis, Biden touts his experience fighting ebola when he was vice president, vows to restore funding and push China: “You have to be open, you have to be clear, we have to know what’s going on.” Sanders takes the opportunity to go after Trump but also uses it to pivot to other issues that require international coordination, climate change in particular. Share this -







Fact check: Biden attacks Sanders' record on guns Biden hammered Sanders over his record on guns multiple times Tuesday night, while Sanders defended himself as a reliable supporter of gun control. "Walking distance from here is Mother Emanuel church," Biden said. "Nine people shot dead by a white supremacist. Bernie voted five times against the Brady Bill, and wanted a waiting period — no, let me finish — a waiting period of 12 hours." It's true that Sanders has had a voting record that many gun control advocates consider checkered and has only more recently aligned with the Democratic Party on certain gun control issues. And he did vote against multiple iterations of the Brady Bill that required waiting periods for people buying guns — five times in total, according to PolitiFact. Biden also hit Sanders for his 2005 vote to shield gun manufacturers and dealers from legal liabilities, which Sanders was asked by a debate moderator. "I have cast thousands of votes, including bad votes. That was a bad vote," Sanders said. He went on to defend his record: "I have today a D- voting record from the NRA. Thirty years ago, I likely lost a race for the one seat for Congress in Vermont because 30 years ago, I opposed— I supported a ban on assault weapons." While Sanders is right that his most recent rating from the NRA is a D- and he did lose his 1988 congressional race, multiple outlets have said the reason he lost isn't so clear cut. Share this -







Bloomberg refers to coronavirus Bloomberg is the first candidate to bring up the ongoing public health issue around the new coronavirus, about which the CDC sounded alarms earlier Tuesday. He hit Trump for letting CDC funding lapse related to fighting global pandemics. But that wasn't enough for Sen. Brian Schatz, D-Hawaii. There’s a potential pandemic so maybe ask the people who might be President about that. — Brian Schatz (@brianschatz) February 26, 2020 Share this -







Who gets to talk about race? Debate moderators asked some of the candidates to state their positions on race issues but left out Klobuchar, even though she has been struggling to get support from voters of color and has faced criticism on race (related to her record as a prosecutor). Just after Steyer discussed reparations, Klobuchar, who said the country needs to elect a candidate from the Midwest, was allowed to shift to a question on rural America. Share this -







Nobody puts Biden in a corner After Biden gave a forceful (and detailed) answer about how to directly address specific issues affecting black Americans, he criticized the moderators for cutting him off. "I'm not going to be quiet anymore, OK?" he said. Biden was quiet during the initial moments of the debate, but as it went on it, he became sharper and more aggressive in his answers. Share this -







Know who's not making his presence felt tonight? President Donald Trump, a frequent target at previous debates, has been attacked by candidates on the debate stage four times in the first hour tonight. At this rate, the debate will tally the fewest attacks on Trump of any debate so far. Share this -







ANALYSIS: Filibuster reform For Democrats, the good news about killing the filibuster is that it would make it easier to pass their agenda. The bad news — as they might be able to have gleaned from the Trump administration — is that it would make it easier for Republicans to repeal whatever they pass in the future. For a party that has prided itself on progressive legislating — from Social Security and Medicare to civil rights — the prospects of turning back the clock with a 51-seat Republican majority in the future might seem like a risk. But then again, without it, two anti-abortion bills would have passed the Senate today. The allure of jamming a particular Democratic president's plans through the Senate is usually stronger for that president than for the members of the Senate — even from his or her party — who plan to remain in their jobs longer than four or eight years. The president doesn't have a vote on lowering or eliminating the filibuster threshold. The senators who do aren't likely to support it. Share this -







Bloomberg eager to talk about anti-gun push During the discussion about guns, Bloomberg eagerly raised his hand and shut down Buttigieg. He eagerly reminded the audience that he has funded an organization with six million people who work on anti-gun legislation called Moms Demand Action against Guns. Share this -







Sanders, Bloomberg getting the brunt of it The Vermont senator has fielded 23 attacks in the first 45 minutes tonight. That's one more than the number of times he was targeted all night in last week's Nevada debate. Onstage, Sanders' competitors have alluded to his "Medicare for All" plan and its lack of a price tag, and they have labeled him the most polarizing candidate among them. Meanwhile, Bloomberg has also taken hits, albeit in Sanders' shadow. The former mayor of New York has fielded 13 attacks so far tonight, many of them from Warren regarding his non-disclosure agreements with women who have worked for him. Follow the latest play-by-play with our debate attack tracker. Share this -