'Appalling,' a 'national disgrace,' 'designed to hide the truth': Democrats blast McConnell's impeachment proposal

Schiff rips McConnell's impeachment rules proposal as "process for a rigged trial" House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff, D-Calif., the lead House impeachment manager, blasted Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell's, R-Ky., impeachment trial rules proposal on Tuesday as "a process for a rigged trial." "This is not a process for a fair trial. This is the process for a rigged trial," Schiff said in a brief press conference alongside the six other House managers for the trial. "This is the process if you do not want the American people to see the evidence. This is a process you use if you want to, hand in hand, working in concert with the president, allow the president to continue to obstruct the Congress and deny the truth to the American people." Schiff slams impeachment rules: 'This is the process for a rigged trial' 03:13 McConnell's proposal allots each side a total of 24 hours to present arguments, although that time is confined to two working days. Additionally, it suggests that none of the House evidence will be automatically admitted into the trial. Instead, the Senate will vote later on whether to admit the documents. Arguments will begin Wednesday afternoon, according to those rules, which are expected to be adopted Tuesday. The proposed 12-hour sessions to present each side's case could lead arguments to extend well into the night and possibly the early morning hours. Schiff took particular aim at that aspect of the rules, accusing McConnell and Republicans of "compressing the time of the trial" so that "the proceedings could conceivably go well into the night when apparently Sen. McConnell hopes the American people will not be watching."







House managers call White House counsel a fact witness, warn of 'disqualification' from defense team The House managers in the impeachment trial have told President Donald Trump's lead lawyer, White House counsel Pat Cipollone, that they believe he is a fact witness to the charges and are demanding he disclose all related information so that the Senate and Chief Justice John Roberts "can be apprised of any potential ethical issues, conflicts, or biases." The managers sent a letter to Cipollone on Tuesday saying that the risks associated with his being an advocate for Trump and an alleged witness "are so serious that they can require a lawyer's disqualification." Read the letter. House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff walks to a press conference with other impeachment managers at the Capitol on Jan. 21, 2020. J. Scott Applewhite / AP







Trump calls impeachment trial a long-running 'hoax' at Davos Summit President Donald Trump called the impeachment trial set to start in Washington later on Tuesday a long-running "hoax" after landing in Davos. "It's been going on for years," the president said at Swiss mountain summit of the world's elite hours before senators in Washington kick-off proceedings. "Look forward to being here, meeting with biggest companies in the world, for the benefit of the United States," he added in a speech to some of the world's richest and most influential people. Trump calls impeachment trial a 00:39 Trump is using the moment on the world stage to divert attention from the drama playing out back home and give the appearance of a president hard at work. It's a strategy used by former President Bill Clinton, who scheduled events across the country during his impeachment though didn't travel abroad. Read the full story.






