Apple co-founder says Zuckerberg could fix Facebook, but won't

On Monday, Zuckerberg released his prepared statement for his testimony, issuing an apology and taking responsibility for its indiscretions.
"We didn’t take a broad enough view of our responsibility, and that was a big mistake," he wrote. "It was my mistake, and I’m sorry. I started Facebook, I run it, and I’m responsible for what happens here."
Zuckerberg wrote that he now realizes that the company stated goal of connecting people had been short sighted.
"It’s not enough to just connect people, we have to make sure those connections are positive," Zuckerberg wrote in his statement. "It’s not enough to just give people a voice, we have to make sure people aren’t using it to hurt people or spread misinformation."
In an interview Monday with MSNBC's Ali Velshi, Apple Co-Founder Steve Wozniak said Mark Zuckerberg won't do anything to fix Facebook.
"He could but he won't," Wozniak said. "Personalities don't change."
"I'm going to trick you out a little and pretend to do little light things, but nothing that is going to cost me money over your privacy," he added of Zuckerberg.
Wozniak recently announced that he is deleting his Facebook account in light of the company’s data privacy issues. He explained to MSNBC's Ali Velshi he’s for the “little guys, the users,” and challenged Facebook for making the user their product, a critique similar to one recently made by current Apple CEO, Tim Cook on MSNBC.
Facebook’s recent crisis is just one of many privacy issues that company has had to deal with in its relatively short existence.
Taking a step back to look at Facebook’s pattern of privacy issues provides an important perspective on just how many times the company has faced serious criticism.
