Apple co-founder says Zuckerberg could fix Facebook, but won't

In an interview Monday with MSNBC's Ali Velshi, Apple Co-Founder Steve Wozniak said Mark Zuckerberg won't do anything to fix Facebook.

"He could but he won't," Wozniak said. "Personalities don't change."

"I'm going to trick you out a little and pretend to do little light things, but nothing that is going to cost me money over your privacy," he added of Zuckerberg.

Wozniak recently announced that he is deleting his Facebook account in light of the company’s data privacy issues. He explained to MSNBC's Ali Velshi he’s for the “little guys, the users,” and challenged Facebook for making the user their product, a critique similar to one recently made by current Apple CEO, Tim Cook on MSNBC.