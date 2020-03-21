Apple to donate millions of masks to health care workers Our teams at Apple have been working to help source supplies for healthcare providers fighting COVID-19. We’re donating millions of masks for health professionals in the US and Europe. To every one of the heroes on the front lines, we thank you. — Tim Cook (@tim_cook) March 21, 2020 Share this -







Trump sends letter to Kim Jong Un claiming to be impressed by North Korea's coronavirus response North Korea on Saturday said that President Donald Trump sent Kim Jong Un a letter in which Trump said he was impressed by the North Korean leader's ability to defend his people from the coronavirus outbreak. North Korea has insisted that they have had no cases of COVID-19, but many experts say that Kim's claim that the outbreak has not touched his country is almost certainly false. The letter also says Trump "expressed his intent to render cooperation in the anti-epidemic work." "President Trump sent a letter to Chairman Kim of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea, consistent with his efforts to engage global leaders during the ongoing pandemic. The President looks forward to continued communications with Chairman Kim," a senior administration official confirmed to NBC News.







Most cases in New York City are of people under 50 Most people who have tested positive for coronavirus in New York City are younger than 50, according to figures released by the city Saturday. This does not reflect the ages of those who have died, only people confirmed to be infected with the virus. Overall, 57 percent of those who have tested positive in the city are 49 or younger. People 18 to 49 years old make up the majority, 54 percent, the city said. The next largest group are those age 50 to 64, who account for 23 percent of positive test results so far. The accounting reflects data known to the city through 5:30 p.m. Friday. On Friday, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said, "We are now the epicenter of this crisis" in the United States.







Coronavirus briefly halts flights to all NYC-area and Philadelphia airports An air traveler prepares to board a Delta flight to San Francisco at JFK International Airport, in New York, on March 17, 2020. Shannon Stapleton / Reuters file Flights to all New York City-area and Philadelphia airports were briefly halted Saturday, the Federal Aviation Administration said. The agency temporarily grounded flights after it said Saturday that an air traffic controller trainee tested positive for the coronavirus. The trainee worked out of the New York Air Route Traffic Control Center in Ronkonkoma, on Long Island. Read the full story here.







White House won't say when healthcare workers can expect to have additional supplies The White House did not provide a concrete timeline Saturday about when healthcare professionals can expect to have much-needed supplies, such as masks and ventilators. Vice President Mike Pence told reporters at a press briefing that "companies would be producing millions of masks within a matter of weeks" and said that President Donald Trump "expanded liability protections to industrial masks so that they could now be used in hospitals." Trump, Pence and other members of the coronavirus task force were asked by reporters when healthcare workers could expect to have the supplies. No one was able to provide a timeline. Trump instead criticized reporters and insisted that, despite having been in office for over three years now, any slow response or lack of preparedness was because of a broken system he inherited.







'What do we have to lose?': Trump continues to promote untested drug treatments for coronavirus President Donald Trump insisted Saturday that there was cause for optimism about drug therapies for coronavirus, despite caution from his top government scientists that the treatments' effectiveness was not proven. "Look, I feel, as the expression goes: what do we have to lose?," Trump said, making the case for offering different drugs, which he also tweeted about earlier in the day, that have been used in other countries to combat the coronavirus but have not been proven to work in any controlled studies. "I feel very confident. I've seen things that surprise me frankly," Trump said, speaking at a press briefing at the White House. Trump's director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, Dr. Anthony Fauci, reminded the public during the same briefing that there is not evidence to claim that the drugs work. "Many of the things that you hear out here are what I had called anecdotal reports. They may be true, but they are anecdotal," Fauci said. "The president is talking about hope for people."







Italy's death toll continues to soar, with 793 in one day A nurse at the Cremona hospital pushes an emergency trolley, on March 11, 2020m in Lombardy,I taly. Paolo Miranda / AFP - Getty Images Italy's death toll from coronavirus continues to soar, with 793 fatalities in the last 24 hours. Deaths from COVID-19 in the country now stand at 4,825. The total number of cases in the state also shot up by 6,557 since Friday to a total of 53,578 coronavirus cases, officials said Saturday. Angelo Borrelli, chief of civil protection, said 6,072 people have recovered after contracting the disease.






