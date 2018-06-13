Are Democratic prospects looking up in Ohio?

Another day, another encouraging Ohio poll for Democrats.
A day after a Cincinnati Enquirer/Suffolk poll showed Democrats ahead in Ohio’s Senate and gubernatorial contests, a new Quinnipiac poll released today finds the same result, although the gubernatorial contest is within the margin of error.
According to the Quinnipiac survey, Democrat Richard Cordray gets support from 42 percent of registered voters in the gubernatorial race, versus 40 percent for Republican Mike DeWine. (The Enquirer/Suffolk poll had it Cordray 43 percent, DeWine 36 percent among likely voters.)
And in Quinnipiac’s test of the Senate race, it’s Sen. Sherrod Brown, D-Ohio, at 51 percent among registered voters and Republican challenger Jim Renacci at 34 percent. (The Enquirer/Suffolk poll had it Brown 53 percent, Renacci 37 percent.)
In maybe the Quinnipiac poll’s most striking numbers, President Trump’s job-approval rating in Ohio is at 43 percent, while outgoing Republican Gov. John Kasich’s is at 52 percent.
While reading the primary turnout tea leaves isn’t predictive of the general election outcome in November, Republicans are giddy about their higher turnout in last night’s Senate primaries in North Dakota.
Nearly 70,000 people cast votes in the Republican primary, and almost 61,000 went for nominee Kevin Cramer.
That’s compared with 37,000 voters on the Democratic side, nearly all for Sen. Heidi Heitkamp, D-N.D.
Of course, North Dakota is a heavily leaning GOP state — Trump won it by 36 points in 2016, 63 percent to 27 percent.
But the turnout in November will be much higher than the 100,000-plus who participated in last night’s primaries. In 2012, a presidential year, more than 300,000 North Dakotans cast ballots. And Heitkamp won the race, 50 percent to 49 percent.
Democrats have picked up their 43th legislative flip of the cycle after a win in a state Senate race in Wisconsin last night.
Democrat Caleb Frostman narrowly defeated Republican Andre Jacque in the 1st Senate District special election, making him the first Democrat to represent the district since the 1970s.
Republicans held on to a state assembly seat elsewhere in the state.
The pair of special elections was one of the most anticipated of the summer by Democratic groups working to turn red legislative districts blue. Republican Gov. Scott Walker and Republicans in the Wisconsin state Senate tried to block the elections from occurring at all until ordered by a judge to schedule them.
In his second last-minute endorsement of the afternoon, President Donald Trump is backing Katie Arrington in her primary against his sometimes-critic incumbent Rep. Mark Sanford.
What's more, his unendorsement of Sanford includes an allusion to the "hiking the Appalachian Trail" sex scandal that rocked Sanford's career and his marriage when he admitted to an extramarital affair with an Argentian woman.
It's an extraordinary push by a sitting president against an incumbent member of his own party, although the endorsement comes just three hours before polls close in South Carolina.
We wrote about Sanford's last minute ad campaign yesterday here.
Arrington has been running ads highlighting Sanford’s criticisms of the president and saying she’ll “work with President Trump, not against him."
And she’s been making her own digs at the extramarital affair that earned Sanford national ridicule in 2009. "Mark Sanford and the career politicians cheated on us," she says in another ad. "Bless his heart, but it's time for Mark Sanford to take a hike. For real this time."
Presidential endorsements can be a great boon to political candidates who are competing in a place where the commander-in-chief is popular and who perhaps need a little boost to get over the finish line.
Neither of those criteria particularly apply, though, to President Donald Trump's latest nod.
Hours before polls close in Nevada, Trump tweeted his support for state attorney general Adam Laxalt, who is far and away the frontrunner to win the gubernatorial nomination for the GOP.
Not only does he not really need the boost — it could come back to haunt him. Trump had a net negative approval rating in the state as of last month. Hillary Clinton won Nevada by two points in 2016, and Barack Obama bested Mitt Romney by six.
And, as longtime Nevada political reporter Jon Ralston says, Laxalt rarely mentions Trump at all.
A week ago, Katie Porter won the Democratic primary in California’s competitive CA-45 district. And now she’s the target of a new TV ad from her general-election opponent, Rep. Mimi Walters, R-Calif.
“Meet extreme Katie Porter,” the ad goes. “Porter has called radical Elizabeth Warren a mentor and promises to raise taxes if elected.”
Hillary Clinton won this CA-45 district in Orange County, Calif., by 5 points in 2016, 49 percent to 45 percent. But Mitt Romney won it by double digits in 2012, 55 percent to 43 percent.
The Cook Political Report labels CA-45 as “Lean Republican.”
Incumbent Democratic Sen. Heidi Heitkamp is out with her third ad of the election cycle, and it's following a familiar theme: Touting her bipartisanship and her willingness to work with President Donald Trump.
"When I ran for the Senate six years ago, I said I wouldn't vote the party line, because I don't think either party has all the answers," she says in the new ad. "That's why I voted over half the time with President Trump. And that made a lot of people in Washington mad, but when I agree with him, I vote with him."
The newest Heitkamp ad comes as her Republican opponent, Kevin Cramer, is making plain his frustration with Trump's complimentary words for Heitkamp.
In an interview published Monday by the Washington Post, Cramer suggested that Trump has declined to criticize Heitkamp as harshly as other Democrats because of her gender.
“I do think there’s a little difference in that she’s a woman,” Cramer said. “That’s probably part of it — that she’s a, you know, a female. He doesn’t want to be that aggressive, maybe. I don’t know.”
West Virginia, Oklahoma, Kentucky, Arizona, North Carolina.
What do they have in common?
Each of these states voted for Trump in 2016. And, recently, each has been roiled by some of the most sustained labor activism in decades.
Led by teachers in right-to-work states, the protests have energized voters and challenged sitting governors. This activism has drawn national attention to Republican-held state legislatures that have failed to boost teacher pay to keep up with cost of living. Many of these red states have cut taxes and shrunk budgets instead.
According to Jim Testerman from the National Education Association, “people notice the impact of divestment in education, especially at a time when we just passed tax cuts for top earners.”
And the labor activism is popular, says Testerman.
A recent online New York Times/SurveyMonkey poll found that 71 percent of adults believe teacher pay is too low, and two thirds (including a majority of Republicans) say they would support increasing teacher pay even if it means higher taxes.
So what does this mean for the midterms?
Such labor activism could help drive Democratic turnout, especially if protests ramp back up at the start of the next school year. More importantly, such frustration with the status quo might rebound against the party in power. This could spell trouble for Republicans in states — like Arizona and West Virginia — with crucial 2018 races.
Our latest NBC News/Wall Street Journal poll had plenty of numbers to cheer Democrats up, including a 10-point advantage on the generic ballot and a 16-point cushion over GOP voters when it comes to having a high level of interest in the November election.
But there may also be a few warning signs that some parts of the Democratic coalition as a whole aren't as fired up about midterms as the national narrative might suggest — at least not yet.
While Democrats, and particularly Democratic women, are among the groups most likely to express high interest in the election, seniors remain the most likely group to say they're extremely focused on the outcome. Sixty-seven percent of seniors rate their interest in the midterms at the highest level — comparable to levels of interest from older voters in the 2010 and 2014 cycles that saw Republicans regaining control of Congress.
But the youngest voters in the country, at least so far, aren't showing the levels of engagement seen in the last Democratic wave. Just 30 percent of voters under 35 rank their interest in the midterms at either a nine or a 10 out of 10. That's compared to 39 percent who said the same in October 2006, the last time a Democratic wave swept the nation in a midterm year.
And despite the publicity focused on Donald Trump's immigration policy, Latino voters are significantly less engaged now than they were during the 2006 election as well. Just 43 percent of Latino voters say they have high interest in the election, compared to 62 percent who said the same before the 2006 election.
Comparing June data now to October numbers in 2010 may be a bit uncharitable, with almost five months left to go for both parties to motivate their constituencies. And Democrats can be encouraged at high levels of engagement from college-educated whites, a swathe of high-propensity voters who have largely recoiled from Trumpism.
But it's still evidence that — despite numbers that look hopeful for Democrats overall — they still have a ways to go to motivate their voters, particularly those who seldom come out to vote in midterm years.
The next competitive special election takes place on Aug. 7, when Republican Troy Balderson takes on Democrat Danny O’Connor in the race to replace former Rep. Pat Tiberi, R-Ohio.
And according to a new Monmouth University poll, this OH-12 special doesn’t look like a replay of this year’s earlier PA-18 race, in which Democrat Conor Lamb narrowly won in a district that Donald Trump carried by 20 points. At least not yet.
Per the poll, Balderson leads O’Connor among all potential voters (43 percent to 33 percent), in a typical midterm turnout of likely voters (48 percent to 39 percent) and in a Dem surge of likely voters (46 percent to 39 percent).
Trump won OH-12 by 11 points in 2016, 52 percent to 41 percent.
While reading the primary-vote tea leaves is imperfect, it’s worth noting that about 150,000 fewer Democrats than Republicans participated in Ohio’s competitive gubernatorial primaries in May, suggesting that Ohio might be a harder state for Democrats in 2018 than in other places.