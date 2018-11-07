latest posts from 2018 Midterms
An update on how women candidates fared so far on Election Day
This year, 276 women competed for seats in the Senate, House of Representatives, and governor’s mansions across the nation. Follow the outcomes of those races here.
Michigan goes green
Michigan voters on Tuesday approved legalized marijuana for recreational use, NBC News projected, as 58 percent of the state's residents chose "yes" on "Proposal 1," with 55.7 percent of the vote tallied.
Michigan already had a sizable medical marijuana industry, but Tuesday's vote means residents 21 and older can now consume the drug and grow up to 12 plants for personal use.
The state will also be able to issue licenses for dispensaries and other marijuana-related businesses, with taxes on the businesses projected to bring in $112 million to $275 million a year, according to estimates collected by The Detroit Free Press.
Michigan becomes the 10th state to legalize recreational marijuana.
Pelosi's deputy chief of staff: Trump called to offer congratulations on House wins
President Trump called Leader Pelosi at 11:45 p.m. this evening to extend his congratulations on winning a Democratic House Majority. He acknowledged the Leader’s call for bipartisanship in her victory remarks.— Drew Hammill (@Drew_Hammill) November 7, 2018
NBC News: Republican Josh Hawley defeats Sen. Claire McCaskill in Missouri
Republican Josh Hawley, Missouri’s attorney general, defeated Democratic Sen. Claire McCaskill, NBC News projects.
McCaskill swept into office with a little less than 50 percent of the vote in 2006's Democratic wave, but this year faced a tough challenger in Hawley in the state that had been trending toward Republicans.
McCaskill was the first member of Congress to endorse Hillary Clinton for president in 2016 and has built a reputation for defending Democratic policies.
Hawley's win is a Republican pickup as the GOP retains control of the Senate.
NBC News Exit Poll: The voters who powered the Democrats’ bid to retake the House
After a hard-fought contest largely centered on President Donald Trump’s performance and policies, the Democratic Party will wrest control of the House of Representatives from the Republicans, NBC News projected.
The Democrats built their victory with a coalition that in many respects looked very similar to the voters who backed Hillary Clinton in 2016, according to results from the NBC News Exit Poll. These included voters of color, who voted for Democrats by solid margins. African Americans backed Democratic House candidates over Republican candidates by 90 percent to 9 percent, Asian Americans by 77 percent to 23 percent, and Latinos by 68 percent to 30 percent.
Other key elements of the Democrats’ coalition included urban, highly educated and secular groups of voters who have trended toward the party in recent years, including those who claim no religion (70 percent to 28 percent), those with a post-graduate degree (65 percent to 33 percent), and voters living in large cities (66 percent to 32 percent). The Democrats relied upon strong support of young voters — those under 30 supported the party by 67 percent to 31 percent, a margin that shrank, but nevertheless remained solid, among white young voters.
WATCH: DeSantis in victory speech says 'it's the voice of the people that rules'
Important pizza update in Idaho
The people still waiting to vote here are eating pizza that was being handed out. Earlier, donuts were handed out outside. #PizzatothePolls 2/2 pic.twitter.com/2w10rsajwM— Glenn Mosley (@GlennMosley1) November 7, 2018
NBC News Exit Poll in Florida: DeSantis wins with strong backing of conservatives
Republican Ron DeSantis beat Democrat Andrew Gillum to win the Florida governor race, with solid backing from more than eight in 10 conservatives, six in 10 white voters and 57 percent of male voters as well as 57 percent of voters age 65 and older.
DeSantis was endorsed by President Donald Trump during the primaries, and 92 percent of voters who approve of the Trump’s job performance voted for DeSantis.
Mississippi special Senate election heads to runoff, NBC News projects
The Senate special election in Mississippi between Republican Cindy Hyde-Smith, Democrat Mike Espy and two other candidates will head to a Nov. 27 runoff, NBC News projects.
Hyde-Smith and Espy will advance to the runoff.
Under Mississippi state rules, if no candidate gets 50 percent of the vote, the top two head to a one-on-one runoff.
With 80 percent of the vote in the state tallied, Espy, a former U.S. secretary of agriculture, led appointed-incumbent Hyde-Smith with 41.2 percent to her 40.4 percent.
Republican Chris McDaniel had 16.9 percent, while Democrat Tobey Bartee had 1.5 percent.
Hyde-Smith was appointed in April to the Senate seat that being vacated by Thad Cochran, who resigned due to poor health.
The special Senate election is different from the state's other Senate race, which saw Republican Roger Wicker win re-election Tuesday night.