Cohen shoots back at GOP congressman who says he's a pathological liar

In a text message to NBC News, President Donald Trump's personal attorney Rudy Giuliani said he's been most impressed with Republican Jim Jordan's performance during the first stages of Michael Cohen's hearing.
"Jordan is so far the best lawyer by far," Giuliani said when asked for his thoughts on the performance of GOP House Oversight Committee members during Cohen's hearing.
Throughout the hearing, GOP members have deferred parts of their allotted questioning time to Jordan, the committee's ranking member. Jordan has sharply questioned Cohen on his credibility, hammering home the idea that what Cohen says about the president cannot and should not be trusted by the American people.
NBC News spoke to Democratic members of the Oversight Committee during the first break.
Rep. Stephen Lynch, D-Mass., said that so far, “there’s enough here to cause more hearings” and expressed interest in probing deeper into Trump’s business ethics. “I don’t know if it all gets done today. There may be a second round of hearings,” Lynch added.
Del. Eleanor Norton, D-D.C., said she believed Cohen’s testimony, calling him a “good, tough witness.”
And Rep. Katie Hill, D-Calif., said she also believed Cohen, telling NBC that “I think we have to find corroborating evidence, but I tend to believe that there's earnestness there, and I want to see everything that he says. And then it's up to the American people.”
A great photo from the committee chambers comes from Ryan Reilly, DOJ reporter for HuffPost, who captured freshman Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y, Ayanna Pressley, D-Mass., and Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich, waiting for their turn to question Cohen.
A big moment during the hearing came when Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi, D-Ill., asked Cohen if prosecutors are looking into other illegal acts by the president that have not been made public.
Krishnamoorthi: "Is there any other wrongdoing or illegal act...regarding Donald Trump that we haven't yet discussed today?"
Cohen: "Yes, and again, those are part of the investigation currently being looked at by the Southern District of New York."
This answer from Cohen stood out because it illustrates that at least one of the investigations encircling the president appears that it is not wrapping up anytime soon, and the scope may be wider than previously known.
Is the Cohen testimony overshadowing what should be a momentous Trump meeting with North Korea's Kim Jong Un? Well, yes. But by how much?
A hint comes from Google Trends, which shows that public search interest in "Michael Cohen" has drastically dwarfed that of "North Korea." Hat tip to Philip Bump, national correspondent for The Washington Post.
Google Trends "News Search" turns up a similarly lopsided graph.
Cohen has faced persistent questions from GOP members about whether he would take a book or movie deal to profit from his story — once he's finished serving three years in prison, of course.
So far, he's refused to say he won't sell his story eventually.
Rep. Michael Cloud, R-Texas, questioned Cohen about using Trump over the years to "ingratiate himself," and claimed Cohen will emerge from lockup with a multimillion-dollar book deal.
Cohen told Cloud he could not commit to donating any profits from selling his story to charity.
Many people in and out of Trump's orbit have nabbed book deals since 2016, including former White House press secretary Sean Spicer and former aide Omarosa Manigault Newman.
Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi, D-Ill., appears to be the first member on the committee to bring up Trump's aggressive use of non-disclosure agreements among campaign staffers and even his White House staff, which has come under scrutiny for their legality since Trump took office.
Krishnamoorthi asked Cohen if Trump's use of NDAs has prevented other Trump officials from coming forward to corroborate Cohen's allegations against the president.
"I don't know the answer to that question," Cohen said.
This line of questioning is particularly interesting in light of several lawsuits challenging his campaign's practice or requiring NDAs.
Rep. Jamie Raskin, D-Md., opened his allotted time to question Cohen's response to a Republican line of attack on Cohen that has run throughout the day.
"Our colleagues aren't upset because you lied to Congress for the president," Raskin said. "They're upset because you've stopped lying to Congress for the president."
Republicans have repeatedly highlighted Cohen's past lying to Congress, which he has admitted and pleaded guilty to. Cohen says he lied to help Trump, but Republicans have questioned whether he lied to help himself.
After an exchange where Republican Jim Jordan pressed Cohen repeatedly over why he didn't have his attorney, Lanny Davis, deny the validity of a BuzzFeed story, a peeved Cohen asked why Republicans haven't asked him much of anything about Trump.
"I find it interesting that not one question from you today has been about Mr. Trump," Cohen said, adding, "That's why I thought I was coming today."
The exchange followed Jordan going back-and-forth over a disputed BuzzFeed story that reported Trump directed Cohen to lie to Congress about the Trump Tower Moscow deal. Special counsel Robert Mueller's office issued a rare statement disputing parts of the story. In his testimony, Cohen said he believed Trump wanted him to lie to Congress about the negotiations.
On why he didn't have Davis shoot the story down entirely, Cohen said: "It wasn't our responsibility to be the fact-checker" for BuzzFeed.
The exchange marked the latest time during the testimony that a GOP member deferred a portion of their time back to Jordan so that he could continue his often contentious questioning of Cohen.
On ABC News, former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie — a Trump ally — said: "There hasn't been one Republican yet who's tried to defend the president on the substance. I think that's something that should be concerning to the White House."
During the first break, Mimi Rocah, a former federal prosecutor for the Southern District of New York and an MSNBC legal analyst, said that today's hearing could possibly help Cohen get a lighter sentence.
Cohen has two incentives to tell the truth in today's hearing, Rocah said.
First, Rocah said that if Cohen says anything untruthful at today's hearing, "the special council's office would certainly know."
"They have more evidence than Cohen and they have more evidence than we do," Rocah said. If Cohen lies, the special counsel's office could "rip up" their agreement with him.
Cohen's other incentive to tell the truth involves the SDNY.
"It seems like he is continuing to work directly with the Southern District of New York," Rocah said. "I think he is trying to get what's called a Rule 35, a post-sentence reduction." To do that, Cohen has to provide actual assistance to SDNY in their investigations.
If Cohen does provides real assistance, the SDNY might then write a letter to the judge saying Cohen should get a reduced sentence. "The fact that he's also testified truthfully in front of congress will also go into that letter," Rocah said.
"It's certainly something the judge will consider because they look at the person as a whole" she said.
"Standing alone, this testimony won't get him a reduction, but his incentive to tell the truth here is huge."