Cohen shoots back at GOP congressman who says he's a pathological liar

GOP Rep. Paul Gosar used his time to repeatedly blast Cohen as a liar. He called Cohen "a pathological liar" who knows nothing but lying. He even said "liar, liar, pants on fire" at one point.

"Are you talking about me or the president?" Cohen shot back.

The exchange was the latest between Cohen and Republicans that went hard after his admitted lies, but did not address elements of 20-page testimony.

"What stands out to me, is that to this point, Republicans on the Committee have done nothing to address the substance of Michael Cohen's testimony," former House Oversight Committee spokesman Kurt Bardella, who served under Republican leadership but has since disavowed the party, told NBC News. "By refusing to touch the very serious allegations that Cohen outlined in his opening statement, they are effectively conceding that the substance of his testimony is accurate. That will be a problem in the long run for Republicans."