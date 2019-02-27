Legal analysis: Not all of Cohen's allegations amount to crimes, but many are 'extraordinary'

“The Florida Bar is aware of the comments made in a tweet yesterday by Rep. Matt Gaetz, who is a Florida Bar member, and I can confirm we have opened an investigation,” Francine Andia Walker, the organization’s communications director, said in an email Wednesday.

Gaetz, a close ally of the president, had tweeted, “Do your wife & father-in-law know about your girlfriends? Maybe tonight would be a good time for that chat. I wonder if she'll remain faithful when you're in prison. She's about to learn a lot..."

Gaetz offered no evidence of the claim, and was immediately accused of witness intimidation by ethics experts online. He defended himself in an interview with NBC News, saying, "This isn't witness tampering. This is witness testing."

After Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., put out a statement asking members "be mindful that comments made on social media or in the press can adversely affect the ability of House Committees to obtain the truthful and complete information necessary to fulfill their duties," Gaetz tweeted an apology and said he was deleting the earlier tweet. He said it was "NOT my intent to threaten, as some believe I did."

During her questioning of Cohen, U.S. Virgin Islands Rep. Stacey Plaskett said Gaetz should “at the very least” be referred to the House Ethics Committee, and could be referred for criminal prosecution.

Gaetz, who is not on the Oversight Committee, was seen standing Republicans against the far wall of the hearing room for the beginning of Cohen’s testimony.