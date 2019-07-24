Ari Melber: Why weren’t other prosecutors on the Hill?
In his analysis of Mueller’s testimony, MSNBC’s Ari Melber asked whether Democrats should have pushed to swear in other prosecutors to field questions the former special counsel was apparently averse to answering.
Melber said that lawmakers and viewers around the country were treated to “100 evasions and non-answers and a lot of sitting by” as Mueller’s report – and his integrity – were harshly attacked.
Mueller calls Trump’s past praise of WikiLeaks 'problematic,’ worthy of probing
Mueller said Trump’s past praise of WikiLeaks was “problematic” and worthy of investigation during his testimony before the House Intelligence Committee.
Rep. Mike Quigley, D-Ill., asked Mueller to react to four instances in which Trump praised WikiLeaks during the 2016 campaign.
Mueller, hesitating at first, said voicing approval for Julian Assange’s organization is “problematic.”
“Problematic is an understatement in terms of what it displays in terms of giving some hope, or, I don’t know, some boost, to what is, and should be, illegal activity,” Mueller said.
During the 2016 presidential campaign, Trump repeatedly praised WikiLeaks, both online and during campaign rallies, for releasing Clinton campaign emails. “I love WikiLeaks,” Trump said that fall.
Earlier this year, then-White House press secretary Sarah Sanders said when asked about Trump’s praise for WikiLeaks that Trump was “clearly … making a joke."
Who is Joseph Mifsud?
Joseph Mifsud — a Maltese professor with ties to Russian intelligence — has come up several times this session.
Prosecutors say he solicited then-Trump campaign aide George Papadopoulos and told him that the Russians possessed incriminating information about Hillary Clinton in the form of "thousands of emails" — before it was widely and publicly known that Russia had stolen Democratic emails.
Papadopoulos mentioned the talk of emails to an Australian diplomat at a London bar in May 2016, a conversation that eventually made it back to FBI and prompted an investigation into Russia's election meddling. Papadopoulos later said he sought to use Mifsud to arrange a meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Trump, and that campaign officials were aware. The Trump campaign has disputed Papadopoulos' version of events.
Mueller declines to answer questions 155 times
Mueller has declined to answer or deflected questions 155 times. We're keeping count here.
Mueller says his investigation ‘was not a hoax’
During a round of questioning from California Democrat Jackie Speier, Mueller pushed back against Trump’s Twitter talking point that the Russia investigation was a “hoax."
“It was not a hoax,” Mueller said, adding that he thinks lawmakers have “underplayed” the role Russia played in influencing the U.S. election. This wasn't the first time during the hearing Mueller directly dismissed attempts by the president to undermine the legitimacy of the special counsel investigation. Mueller also denied that his investigation was a “witch hunt” and that his staffers were politically motivated.
Mueller said his report was not only a time capsule for future generations but a red flare for lawmakers and law enforcement to curtail foreign election influence.
Mueller declines to speculate on whether Russia's interference swayed the election
Rep. Jim Himes, D-Conn., asked Mueller which 2016 candidate the Kremlin preferred as part of their interference campaign. Mueller's answer was direct: "Mr. Trump."
But Mueller wouldn't speculate on whether Moscow's efforts — a social media influence campaign and Russian intelligence officials' systemic effort to hack and dump documents stolen from Democratic officials — affected the election's outcome.
While Trump and his allies have long insisted that Russian meddling in the 2016 election had no effect on the race's outcome, Mueller’s report does not weigh in on the question. The special counsel’s “investigation established that the Russian government perceived it would benefit from a Trump presidency and worked to secure that outcome."
A new statistical analysis by researchers at the University of Tennessee, Knoxville, suggested that Trump’s campaign may well have been boosted by Russian meddling. The research shows that Trump's gains in popularity during the 2016 campaign correlated closely with high levels of social media activity by the Russian trolls and bots of the Internet Research Agency, a key weapon in the Russian attack.
Dem congresswoman presses Mueller on Trump Jr.
Rep. Terri Sewell, D-Ala., pressed Mueller on whether Trump Jr. broke the law by meeting with a Kremlin-linked lawyer during the now-infamous Trump Tower meeting.
George Papadopoulos and the beginnings of the FBI's Russia investigation
George Papadopoulos' loose lips are what started the Russia investigation, according to the report, and it's a point both Democrats and Republicans on the committee have pressed Mueller on early.
The one-time Trump campaign policy adviser told an Australian diplomat that Russia had emails that would embarrass Democratic rival Hillary Clinton, triggering an FBI investigation. He spent months trying to set up a meeting between Russians and Trump, unsuccessfully. He later pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI.
Counterintelligence: What Mueller meant and the implications
When Mueller says his office didn't reach counterintelligence conclusions, he means they didn't assess whether Trump campaign contacts with Russians harmed national security, and whether Trump or anyone around him was — or remains — compromised by Russia.
Counterintelligence investigations look at whether Americans are under the influence of a foreign power, whether wittingly or unwittingly. They usually unfold in secret, and they rarely result in criminal charges. Typically, the goal is to mitigate a potential security threat. That can mean firing or revoking the security clearance of an American deemed compromised, or it could simply mean a defensive briefing telling an official to steer clear of a certain foreign agent.
The Mueller report says that counterintelligence information was sent back to headquarters by FBI agents and analysts detailed to Mueller’s office who were not working on the criminal probes. As NBC News reported in April, “the FBI's efforts to assess and counter Russian efforts to influence the U.S. political system — including the Trump administration — is continuing, current and former U.S. officials say.”
What’s not clear is whether President Trump, who former acting FBI director Andrew McCabe named as a subject of the counterintelligence investigation, remains one.
The House Intelligence Committee has demanded briefing and documents from the FBI describing its counterintelligence findings in the Russia investigation, and the committee has obtained some classified information that members thus far have not discussed. Mueller will not be able to talk publicly about any of this.
Mueller: My investigation was 'not a witch hunt’
This is maybe the first time it has been said publicly, but Mueller directly contradicted one of Trump’s go-to lines about the investigation — that it was a “witch hunt.”
"It is not a witch hunt,” Mueller said after a pointed line of questioning from Chairman Schiff.
Mueller also agreed with Schiff’s characterization that many associates in Trump’s orbit welcomed Russia’s help or business and lied to investigators during the course of the investigation into meddling.