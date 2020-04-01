Arizona mayors slam stay-at-home order that allows hair salons to remain open Leslie Leach shut down her salon, Styles by Leslie, two weeks ago, concerned about operating during the coronavirus outbreak. Leslie Leach Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey, a Republican, is facing criticism from some of the state's mayors after the stay-at-home order he issued this week allowed hair salons, barbershops and golf courses to stay open. “There are gaping holes that you could drive a freight train through in this order,” Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego, a Democrat, said. “This is not a stay-at-home order that encourages aggressive social distancing.” Some hair salon owners have shut down their businesses anyway, worried that remaining open would endanger their clients' health as well as their own. Read the full story here. Share this -







U.K. man charged by U.S. prosecutors with selling bogus coronavirus 'treatments' This "cure" - later rebranded as "Trinity Mind, Body and Soul" - allegedly contained vitamin C, an enzyme mix, potassium thiocyanate, and hydrogen peroxide. United States Attorney Central District of California A British man was formally indicted by American prosecutors on Wednesday on charges of illegally smuggling a purported treatment for COVID-19, the disease associated with coronavirus. He was arrested in London on March 20 and remains in custody there. The suspect, Frank Richard Ludlow, hawked so-called "Trinity Remedy" kits, repackaging them as "Trinity COVID-19 SARS Antipathogenic Treatment." Los Angeles-based federal prosecutors said in a statement that Ludlow sold these questionable "cures," which allegedly contained "vitamin C, an enzyme mix, potassium thiocyanate, and hydrogen peroxide." The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says that there are no federally-approved "drugs specifically for the treatment of patients with COVID-19." According to the criminal affidavit, buyers were told to add 18 ounces of water, "say a prayer, drink half of the solution, take a probiotic along with bee pollen, and then ingest the remainder of the solution." United States Attorney Nick Hanna said in the same statement that federal authorities are "aggressively investigating all types of criminal activity associated with the current health emergency."







Trump says cartels exploiting pandemic, announces new counter-drug operation The Trump administration's coronavirus task force announced Wednesday a counter-narcotics operation to combat drug trafficking amid the pandemic. President Donald Trump told reporters at the White House briefing that Defense Secretary Mark Esper will lead the effort. Esper said that the operation will begin immediately in the eastern Pacific and the Caribbean Sea. He said additional ships, aircraft, and forces will deploy to the region. Esper said criminal organizations are attempting to "capitalize" on coronavirus outbreak. Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley said U.S. intelligence came upon information "some time ago" that drug cartels are trying to take advantage of the pandemic. "We're at war with COVID-19, we're at war with terrorists, and we're at war with the drug cartels as well," Milley said. Attorney General Bill Barr said the Justice Department has had "successful visits and discussions" with Mexican officials about joint work towards combatting the cartels. Last week the department unsealed charges against the former president of Venezuela Nicolás Maduro Moros and several former members of his regime.







Adam Schlesinger, Fountains of Wayne and 'Crazy Ex-Girlfriend' musician, dies of coronavirus at 52 Adam Schlesinger performs in concert at SXSW on March 21, 2009, in Austin, Texas. Jay West / WireImage file Adam Schlesinger, a musician and songwriter highly regarded for his work as a member of Fountains of Wayne and an Emmy-winning songwriter for TV's "Crazy Ex-Girlfriend," has died as a result of coronavirus complications. He was 52. Schlesinger had previously been reported Tuesday morning as "very sick and heavily sedated" by his attorney of 25 years, Josh Grier. Schlesinger has been in an upstate New York hospital for more than a week at that time, Grier said. Read the full story here.







Death of 6-week-old baby in Connecticut linked to coronavirus A newborn's death in Hartford, Connecticut, is believed to be to one of the youngest coronavirus-related deaths. The 6-week-old baby from the Hartford area was brought to a hospital late last week and could not be revived, according to Gov. Ned Lamont on Wednesday. Lamont called the death heartbreaking, noting that it could be the youngest death globally due to complications with COVID-19, the disease associated with coronavirus. "This is a virus that attacks our most fragile without mercy," Lamont said on Twitter. "This also stresses the importance of staying home and limiting exposure to other people." Testing confirmed last night that the newborn was COVID-19 positive. This is absolutely heartbreaking. We believe this is one of the youngest lives lost anywhere due to complications relating to COVID-19. (2/3) — Governor Ned Lamont (@GovNedLamont) April 1, 2020







Russian plane with coronavirus medical gear lands in U.S. after Trump-Putin call MOSCOW/WASHINGTON - Russia sent the United States medical equipment on Wednesday to help fight the coronavirus pandemic, a public relations coup for Russian President Vladimir Putin after he discussed the crisis with U.S. President Donald Trump. Trump, struggling to fill shortages of ventilators and personal protective equipment, accepted Putin's offer in a phone call on Monday. A Russian military transport plane left an airfield outside Moscow and arrived at New York's John F. Kennedy airport in late afternoon on Wednesday. A Russian Aerospace Forces plane carrying medical equipment lands at John F. Kennedy International Airport on April 1, 2020. TASS / TASS Emergency aid to Washington was a striking development. Usually, the United States donates supplies to embattled countries rather than accepting them. The origin of the gift was bound to revive criticism from Democrats that Trump has been too cozy with the Russian leader. "Trump gratefully accepted this humanitarian aid," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov was cited as saying by the Interfax news agency on Tuesday. Trump himself spoke enthusiastically about the Russian help after his call with Putin. Click here for the full story.







'South Dakota is not New York City': Governor defends lack of shutdown measures South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem on Wednesday defended not implementing tougher shutdown precautions in her state, saying "South Dakota is not New York City." Noem said the rural nature of the state - which has 129 cases of coronavirus and two deaths as of Wednesday - means residents don't have to follow a "herd mentality." "Don't get focused on national news. Focus on what you see in your communities," the first-term Republican said, adding the social distancing practices already in place mean "we have been able to bend the curve a great deal" and "we've been able to slow down the spread significantly." Noem has encouraged, but not ordered, residents to follow the CDC's coronavirus guidelines and cautioned the state likely won't hit its peak infection rate until August. "We are slowing it down," she said.







Mississippi and Georgia issue shelter-in-place orders The governors of both Mississippi and Georgia announced new shelter-in-place orders for their states as the number of coronavirus deaths in the U.S. nears 4,000. Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp said Wednesday that he plans to sign an order requiring residents to shelter-in-place from Friday through April 13 and another closing public grade schools for the rest of the academic year. Kemp is expected to sign both orders Thursday, according to NBC affiliate WXIA. Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves issued a similar order that will go into effect beginning Friday evening. Reeves said Wednesday that he understands many fear what this will mean for their livelihoods, but the short term goal is to reduce the impact on the healthcare system and prevent the virus' spread. "We are here for you and working hard to help," Reeves said. "Mississippi will not allow you to fall without a hand to help you back up."






