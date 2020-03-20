Courtney Kube
56m ago / 10:24 PM UTC
Army Corps of Engineers scouting NYC buildings for hospital use
The head of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers said Friday it's scouting hotels, dorms and other buildings in New York City that could be converted into field hospitals with 10,000 beds.
Lt. Gen. Todd Semonite said the Federal Emergency Management Agency gave the Corps $1 million Tuesday to start the process and that FEMA said more money will be provided as needed.
Semonite said the corps has already looked at the huge Jacob Javits Convention Center on the western edge of Manhattan and some State University of New York buildings.
Corps engineers were also visiting other buildings to assess them Friday, he said.
Dareh Gregorian
2m ago / 11:18 PM UTC
Staffer for Vice President Mike Pence tests positive for the coronavirus
A member of Vice President Mike Pence's staff has tested positive for the coronavirus, Pence's office said Friday night.
The staffer's name and exact position was not released, but Pence's press secretary, Katie Miller, said, "Neither President Trump nor Vice President Pence had close contact with the individual.
"Further contact tracing is being conducted in accordance with CDC guidelines,” Miller said.
Pence, who was placed in charge of the White House coronavirus task force in late February, said earlier this week he had not been tested for the virus himself.
Alicia Victoria Lozano
16m ago / 11:04 PM UTC
Florida closes gyms, restaurants
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, a Republican, issued an executive order Friday that all fitness centers and gyms will be closed immediately and restaurants can only remain open for delivery or take out.
Bars and nightclubs were closed earlier in the week. Beach gatherings are restricted to 10 people.
The announcement came as Florida confirmed more than 500 COVID-19 cases throughout the state and 10 deaths.
NBC News
19m ago / 11:01 PM UTC
Samantha Kubota
29m ago / 10:51 PM UTC
Andy Cohen tests positive
Andy Cohen announced on Friday that he tested positive for coronavirus.
The “Watch What Happens Live” host posted on Instagram he had been self-quarantined for a few days and not feeling great.
"After a few days of self-quarantine, and not feeling great, I have tested positive for Coronavirus," he wrote to his 3.7 million followers.
“As much as I felt like I could push through whatever I was feeling to do ('Watch What Happens Live') from home, we’re putting a pin in that for now so I can focus on getting better,” he added. “I want to thank all the medical professionals who are working tirelessly for all of us, and urge everybody to stay home and take care of themselves.”
Rima Abdelkader
32m ago / 10:48 PM UTC
People worldwide adjust to new life amid COVID-19
In a project by NBC News’ Social Newsgathering and Video Feature teams, people from the U.S. to Europe to the Middle East share how they’ve adjusted to life in this pandemic.
An Italian resident whose family is taking extra precautions by adding social distancing lines inside their supermarket for customers speaks about the experience.
A Diamond Princess passenger talks about deciding not to travel for the time being. And a chef in the West Bank describes how he has decided to close his restaurant in response to the coronavirus.
Dennis Romero
48m ago / 10:32 PM UTC
New York mayor says city is 'epicenter' of U.S. crisis
New York Mayor Bill de Blasio said Friday the nation's largest city has recorded 5,151 coronavirus cases and 29 deaths.
"We are now the epicenter of this crisis," he said.
De Blasio calculated the city has about a third of the nation's cases overall, although a lag in testing in some areas could distort the numbers.
He criticized the federal government's response, saying, "Everything makes sense until you get to the federal government. Mobilize our armed forces - we need their ability."
De Blasio said he would ask police to enforce social distancing at crowded markets.
Rich Schapiro
1h ago / 9:57 PM UTC
Rikers Island inmate details coronavirus fears
Inmates were puzzled when a flier about the coronavirus was handed out at the Rikers Island jail complex in New York City on Thursday. “It said stay six feet away from other people,” Juan Giron, 29, who is locked up on robbery charges, told NBC News. “But somebody sleeps three feet away from me in a dorm.”
That reality has prompted prison reform advocates and even jail doctors to call for the release of inmates amid fears of a coronavirus outbreak behind bars. Mayor Bill de Blasio announced on Thursday that he has ordered the freeing of vulnerable inmates, starting with an initial group of 40. The mayor said one Rikers Island inmate has tested positive. At least three corrections officers have also contracted the virus.
“There’s going to be a huge explosion of cases,” said Malachi Robinson, the criminal justice campaign director for the advocacy group Color of Change. “Rather than expose more people, they should start releasing them swiftly.”
Giron, who arrived at Rikers from an upstate prison on Tuesday and is awaiting a court hearing after his sentence was vacated, said the facility is crowded and filthy. His first day, he said, was spent in a packed intake room with other inmates awaiting medical testing and a transfer to a housing area. “It’s disgusting in here,” said Giron. “And people are coming in and out of Rikers from the streets. Who knows who has this stuff?”
Mike Hixenbaugh
2h ago / 9:49 PM UTC
FDA is working on treatment with blood from recovered patients
Dr. Arturo Casadevall was working from home in Baltimore on Thursday when his phone started to buzz with messages from colleagues.
The commissioner of the Food and Drug Administration had just announced during a White House press briefing that the agency was investigating the possibility of using blood plasma donated by recovered coronavirus patients as a promising short-term treatment for the virus.
For weeks, Casadevall has led an ad hoc team of researchers from across the country who are working to establish a network of hospitals and blood banks that can begin collecting blood serum or plasma from coronavirus survivors, with the hopes of using it to treat critically ill patients and boost the immune systems of hospital workers.
Josh Lederman, Maura Barrett and Julia Jester
2h ago / 9:28 PM UTC
Confirmed coronavirus case at Bloomberg campaign HQ
The Bloomberg campaign notified staffers today of a “confirmed case of COVID-19” in the campaign’s Times Square headquarters, a campaign official confirms to NBC News.
Staffers were notified by human resources that the case impacted two floors of the building and that the individual was last in the office on Monday.
It’s unclear whether the person who tested positive for coronavirus worked for the campaign or was a contractor with access to the building. The campaign declined to say.
This news comes the same day that the Bloomberg campaign announced it is laying off its staff, who will lose their health insurance at the end of April. Bloomberg ended his three-month presidential bid earlier this month.