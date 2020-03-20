Army Corps of Engineers scouting NYC buildings for hospital use The head of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers said Friday it's scouting hotels, dorms and other buildings in New York City that could be converted into field hospitals with 10,000 beds. Lt. Gen. Todd Semonite said the Federal Emergency Management Agency gave the Corps $1 million Tuesday to start the process and that FEMA said more money will be provided as needed. Semonite said the corps has already looked at the huge Jacob Javits Convention Center on the western edge of Manhattan and some State University of New York buildings. Corps engineers were also visiting other buildings to assess them Friday, he said. Share this -







Staffer for Vice President Mike Pence tests positive for the coronavirus A member of Vice President Mike Pence's staff has tested positive for the coronavirus, Pence's office said Friday night. The staffer's name and exact position was not released, but Pence's press secretary, Katie Miller, said, "Neither President Trump nor Vice President Pence had close contact with the individual. "Further contact tracing is being conducted in accordance with CDC guidelines,” Miller said. Pence, who was placed in charge of the White House coronavirus task force in late February, said earlier this week he had not been tested for the virus himself. Click here for the full story Share this -







Florida closes gyms, restaurants Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, a Republican, issued an executive order Friday that all fitness centers and gyms will be closed immediately and restaurants can only remain open for delivery or take out. Bars and nightclubs were closed earlier in the week. Beach gatherings are restricted to 10 people. The announcement came as Florida confirmed more than 500 COVID-19 cases throughout the state and 10 deaths. Share this -







Acting Homeland Security secretary on disinformation texts Hearing a lot about texts from "friends at DHS" or "friends with connections at DHS" that say DHS is planning a national lock down.



THIS IS NOT TRUE.



Do not believe the disinformation campaigns. Please do not pass it along. Use trusted local and federal government sources. — Acting Secretary Chad Wolf (@DHS_Wolf) March 20, 2020 Share this -







Andy Cohen tests positive Andy Cohen announced on Friday that he tested positive for coronavirus. The “Watch What Happens Live” host posted on Instagram he had been self-quarantined for a few days and not feeling great. "After a few days of self-quarantine, and not feeling great, I have tested positive for Coronavirus," he wrote to his 3.7 million followers. https://www.instagram.com/p/https://www.instagram.com/p/B9-LVMpBe9p/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link “As much as I felt like I could push through whatever I was feeling to do ('Watch What Happens Live') from home, we’re putting a pin in that for now so I can focus on getting better,” he added. “I want to thank all the medical professionals who are working tirelessly for all of us, and urge everybody to stay home and take care of themselves.” Share this -







Rikers Island inmate details coronavirus fears Inmates were puzzled when a flier about the coronavirus was handed out at the Rikers Island jail complex in New York City on Thursday. “It said stay six feet away from other people,” Juan Giron, 29, who is locked up on robbery charges, told NBC News. “But somebody sleeps three feet away from me in a dorm.” That reality has prompted prison reform advocates and even jail doctors to call for the release of inmates amid fears of a coronavirus outbreak behind bars. Mayor Bill de Blasio announced on Thursday that he has ordered the freeing of vulnerable inmates, starting with an initial group of 40. The mayor said one Rikers Island inmate has tested positive. At least three corrections officers have also contracted the virus. “There’s going to be a huge explosion of cases,” said Malachi Robinson, the criminal justice campaign director for the advocacy group Color of Change. “Rather than expose more people, they should start releasing them swiftly.” Giron, who arrived at Rikers from an upstate prison on Tuesday and is awaiting a court hearing after his sentence was vacated, said the facility is crowded and filthy. His first day, he said, was spent in a packed intake room with other inmates awaiting medical testing and a transfer to a housing area. “It’s disgusting in here,” said Giron. “And people are coming in and out of Rikers from the streets. Who knows who has this stuff?” Share this -







FDA is working on treatment with blood from recovered patients Dr. Arturo Casadevall was working from home in Baltimore on Thursday when his phone started to buzz with messages from colleagues. The commissioner of the Food and Drug Administration had just announced during a White House press briefing that the agency was investigating the possibility of using blood plasma donated by recovered coronavirus patients as a promising short-term treatment for the virus. For weeks, Casadevall has led an ad hoc team of researchers from across the country who are working to establish a network of hospitals and blood banks that can begin collecting blood serum or plasma from coronavirus survivors, with the hopes of using it to treat critically ill patients and boost the immune systems of hospital workers. Read the full story here. Share this -





