Article II: Inside Impeachment - The Articles The House Judiciary Committee officially charged President Donald Trump with high crimes and misdemeanors on Tuesday. Committee Chairman Jerry Nadler announced two articles of impeachment: abuse of power and obstruction of Congress. NBC News Political Reporter Jon Allen dissects the substance and strategy behind each charge. Listen to the episode here







Schumer says GOP 'conspiracy conjuring needs to stop' Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-NY, appeared in a policy lunch stakeout and said that the two articles of impeachment against President Trump — abuse of power and obstruction of Congress — demand that all senators "put country over party and examine the evidence uncovered by the House without prejudice, without partisanship." Schumer also criticized Republican lawmakers who have pushed the debunked theory that Ukraine interfered in the 2016 election. "The conspiracy conjuring needs to stop," Schumer said. He also said that for the Democrats in the Senate running for president that their presence for a potential impeachment trial "has to come first," and that "scheduling concerns are secondary to doing this the right way."







Pence says Trump is 'standing strong' Vice President Pence stopped by a diner in Pennsylvania and was asked by a guest how the president was "holding up." "He's just standing strong," Pence said. "Look at it today, they're going to announce we got a trade deal done, going to the floor of the Congress — USMCA. Before the end of the day here, we got a defense bill done with a pay raise for our troops." "He's a believer, he's a believer," said Pence, who added: "He really is the real deal." He also ordered a Reuben sandwich.







Grassley says Senate will do its duty 'with fairness and clear eyes' Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-IA, said on Tuesday that the "Democrats’ desire to overturn the 2016 election by impeaching President Trump has been abundantly clear since before he took the oath of office. But try as they might, they’ve struggled to arrive at a charge that can stand up to scrutiny.” “If the House decides to move forward, the Senate will do its constitutional duty with fairness and clear eyes, not blind partisanship,” Grassley's statement said. Share this -







McConnell talks timeline Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-KY, opened up the GOP leadership presser saying that the Senate will not be able to process the USMCA this year, saying it will have to wait until after the impeachment trial. Asked when the Senate might reconvene in the New Year, McConnell didn't answer directly. He joked that it would be shortly after the college football bowl games end. The National Championship game is Jan. 13. Share this -







Bill Clinton says Americans should go about their lives Former President Bill Clinton, no stranger to impeachment, said: "Congress is doing what they believe is right." "The American people will see it is true and what should be done with it, and the rest of us should go about our lives. They should do their job and I'll do mine."







It's 'pretty clear the president wants a trial': White House spokesman Speaking to reporters on the White House driveway, Hogan Gidley said it's "pretty clear the president wants a trial" in the Senate and that Trump would want it to take place "sooner rather than later." He noted the White House and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell's teams are in "constant contact," but that he's not at liberty to disclose details of the conversations. Asked if they're concerned about Republicans turning against the president, Gidley said "not at this point."







Read the full text of the articles of impeachment House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerry Nadler, D-N.Y., on Tuesday announced the introduction of two articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump. Read the full text of the articles here: Articles of Impeachment (PDF)

Articles of Impeachment (Text)






