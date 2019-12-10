Article II: Inside Impeachment - Grilling the Lawyers Lawyers for the Democratic and Republican sides of the Intelligence and Judiciary Committees presented the evidence gathered so far in front of the House Judiciary Committee. NBC News Correspondent Leigh Ann Caldwell discusses how each side argued their cases for and against impeachment and how they held up under cross-examination. Listen to the episode here Share this -







Engel says impeachment announcement Tuesday morning House Foreign Affairs Chair Eliot Engel just left a meeting in Speaker Pelosi's office and said there will be an announcement Tuesday morning on impeachment with the relevant committee chairs. Asked if this announcement would be about articles of impeachment, Engel said "Yeah, everything."







Hearing is adjourned The Judiciary impeachment inquiry hearing concluded at roughly 6:42 p.m. It began at 9:08 a.m.







The evidence presented by both sides Lawyers for the Democrats and the Republicans are taking turns summarizing the cases they've built: Democrats are attempting to lay out in detail the evidence supporting their position that Trump committed impeachable offenses (and should, therefore, be impeached). Republicans are attempting to explain why Trump did not commit impeachable offenses (and should, therefore, not be impeached). Click here for a summary of the evidence presented by both sides.







Planned recess if House vote occurs before end of questioning After more than nine hours of questioning, the hearing is nearing an end with only a few committee members left. Chairman Nadler informed the committee that if a scheduled vote on unrelated House business happens before the end of questioning, the members will recess and return.







Castor's 'Fresh' fashion statement gets noticed Castor, the GOP lawyer, raised eyebrows Monday morning when he arrived at the impeachment hearing with a green reusable bag holding his files and folders. He also unwittingly raised the profile of North Carolina-based grocery chain, The Fresh Market, which is now calling itself "the official briefcase maker of Steve Castor" and offering free reusable bags to customers.



You can fill your briefcase up with files or yummy food (our preference).



Mention hashtag #TFMBriefcase over the next 24 hours in-store to get your own briefcase for free (aka reusable bag!) 💚 pic.twitter.com/Ugt45OpltS — The Fresh Market (@TheFreshMarket) December 9, 2019 Share this -







The DOJ inspector general's report entered into record Nadler noted that the Justice Department's inspector general report released today that looked at the probe into Trump's 2016 presidential campaign has been entered into the Judiciary Committee's record.







Trump (very briefly) weighs in on hearing Trump, during a White House event about school choice, was asked if he had watched any of Monday's testimony. Yes, the president said, "a little." "I did, I watched a little bit, very little ... it's a disgrace, it's a disgrace to our country, it's a hoax and it should never ever be allowed to happen again," Trump said of the impeachment inquiry.






