Article II: Inside Impeachment - Standoff Lawmakers are home for the holidays , but the House of Representatives has some unfinished business. Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi is delaying next steps in the impeachment process. Pelosi says she won’t name impeachment managers or transmit the articles to the Senate until she knows more about Senator Mitch McConnell’s trial. Beth Fouhy, guest host and senior politics editor for NBC News and MSNBC, talks with Garrett Haake, MSNBC Washington Correspondent about the Speaker’s strategy and how this standoff affects the impeachment timeline. To listen to the episode, click here. Share this -







White House counsel touring Senate floor in preparation for impeachment trial White House counsel Pat Cipollone, joined by Director of Legislative Affairs Eric Ueland and other staff, went to the Capitol on Friday afternoon to tour the Senate floor ahead of the pending impeachment trial. "Yes, we've been invited by the majority leader to see a little bit about how the setup works, where locations are," Ueland told NBC News. "Hopefully, it'll be just a good straightforward walk through physical locations and then we'll leave." When asked if the White House is on the same page as McConnell, who said Thursday that it was fine with him if the House never sent the articles, Ueland said he's looking "forward to, ultimately, the speaker making some sort of decision.” “It is beyond passing strange that now they're sitting on the articles here during the Christmas holidays," he said. "Either it's important and urgent, or it's not." Cipollone did not answer any of our questions. NEW: WH Counsel Pat Cipollone & WH Director of Legs Affairs Eric Ueland are on Capitol Hill for a walk through preparing for a potential Senate impeachment trial: pic.twitter.com/gUESVrWftS — Frank Thorp V (@frankthorp) December 20, 2019 Share this -







Harvard law prof who testified at Judiciary hearing says Trump isn’t impeached Trump Isn’t Impeached Until the House Tells the Senate https://t.co/UDQpeEEsXq — Noah Feldman (@NoahRFeldman) December 19, 2019 I agree with @NoahRFeldman as a historical matter/original meaning and implicit structure of a single impeachment-trial process. And don’t miss this important correlative point:

https://t.co/C0BSu53Rha https://t.co/C0BSu53Rha — Jed Shugerman (@jedshug) December 20, 2019 Share this -







Pelosi invites Trump to deliver the State of the Union two days after impeaching him Less than 48 hours after she gaveled in the votes making him the third president to be impeached in United States history, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi invited Donald Trump to deliver his State of the Union address before a joint session of Congress on Feb. 4. The three-paragraph letter to the president says she's extending the invitation in "the spirit of respecting our Constitution" — the document she and Trump have been accusing each other of besmirching in recent days. The letter is signed, "best regards," and was sent three days after Trump sent Pelosi a seething six-page letter ripping her for proceeding with a vote on two articles of impeachment against him. "By proceeding with your invalid impeachment, you are violating your oaths of office, you are breaking your allegiance to the Constitution, and you are declaring open war on American Democracy." Trump wrote in his letter, which was signed "Sincerely yours." Read the story. Share this -





