Article II - Making History

Today on Article II, Steve Kornacki talks to Kasie Hunt, Capitol Hill correspondent and host of Kasie DC, about the conclusion of opening arguments from House managers, and her exclusive interview with the first women to hold this role.

The two discuss:

How Representatives Zoe Lofgren, Val Demmings and Sylvia Garcia approached their position as House managers

How Senate politics have changed since the last Presidential impeachment trial

How the House managers are reflecting on this moment in American political history

