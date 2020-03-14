Sixth death reported in California Santa Clara County, California, health officials on Friday announced a second death from the coronavirus illness COVID-19, bringing the state's death toll to six. Nationwide, there have been at least 50 deaths, according to an NBC News count of official reports. The latest Santa Clara County death was a woman in her 80s who was hospitalized Monday, the county health department said. Santa Clara County has had at least 79 cases of coronavirus as of Friday afternoon. The county’s health department on Monday announced the first COVID-19 death in the county, an adult woman in her 60s who had been hospitalized for several weeks. We are very sorry to announce the 2nd death from #COVID19 in our county. The person who passed away was an adult woman in her 80s. We are saddened to share this news and expresses its condolences to her family. Read more: https://t.co/q9UFf0nuMR pic.twitter.com/2Lgd2NiX4q — Healthy SCC (@HealthySCC) March 14, 2020 Share this -







Puerto Rico confirms island's first cases Puerto Rico announced its first three cases of coronavirus, including a 68-year-old woman and her 70-year-old husband. A 71-year-old man not related to the couple also tested positive for COVID-19. NOW: Puerto Rico Gov. @wandavazquezg announces there are three confirmed cases of COVID-19 (coronavirus) on the island. pic.twitter.com/h5nTs4hEI9 — Nicole Acevedo (@Nicolemarie_A) March 14, 2020







Biden shows no symptoms, hasn't been tested Joe Biden will not be tested for COVID-19 as he is not showing any symptoms, according to a statement by his presidential campaign team. "Biden has no fever, no cough, no shortness of breath or other symptoms consistent with coronavirus, and the campaign has not been informed of or become aware of any relevant contact with an individual who has tested positive," the campaign said in a statement. The former vice president will continue to campaign and follow safety and health recommendations from public officials.







Washington Monument to close One of D.C.'s most popular attractions is closing starting Saturday. Elevator access to the Washington Monument will no longer be available as of March 14. Visitors can continue to walk through the grounds, according to the National Park Service. As a public health precaution due to the coronavirus (COVID-19), the Washington Monument will temporarily close to the public starting Saturday, March 14. Updates will be posted to our website and social media channels. More at https://t.co/xkRf2S0n0n — National Mall NPS (@NationalMallNPS) March 14, 2020







HBO, Netflix, Disney pause productions on several shows, movies HBO, Netflix and Disney announced Friday that production will pause on several shows and films starting next week. A spokesperson for Netflix said all scripted TV and movie production in the U.S. and Canada will be postponed for two weeks to comply with travel and other coronavirus-related restrictions imposed by the two countries. HBO Max, the new streaming services offered by HBO, announced that its show "Full Frontal with Samatha Bee" will go on hiatus next week. The decision to halt production came after HBO learned that the CBS production office where Bee tapes her show had been compromised. Last week, two CBS employees tested positive for COVID-19, the disease caused by coronavirus. Disney, meanwhile, is hitting the pause button on the "Tamron Hall Show" beginning Monday.







New Zealand ceremony marking 2019 mosque attack canceled A national remembrance service planned for Sunday to mark the anniversary of an attack on two mosques that killed 51 people has been canceled over fears of the spread of coronavirus, the Christchurch City Council said in a statement. The March 15, 2019, attack was carried out by a white supremacist who has been charged with terrorism, murder and attempted murder counts. "Tomorrow, we can still reflect on the incredible ways the community came together in response to the events of that tragic day, and think of ways that we can build on the compassion and unity that was so poignantly shown in our city, across the country and throughout the world," Christchurch Mayor Lianne Dalziel said in a statement Saturday local time. New Zealand has five confirmed coronavirus cases and two probable cases, according to the Ministry of Health.






