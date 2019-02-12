Astronaut Mark Kelly to run for Arizona Senate

Astronaut Mark Kelly, the husband of former Arizona Democratic Rep. Gabrielle Giffords, announced he's running for Senate in Arizona as a Democrat in what's expected to be one of the marquee Senate races of the 2020 cycle.

Kelly wants to take on Republican Sen. Martha McSally, who lost her high-profile 2018 Senate race to then-Rep. Kyrsten Sinema. Arizona Republican Gov. Doug Doucey appointed McSally to the Senate weeks after her loss to replace outgoing Republican Sen. Jon Kyl, who had temporarily filled the seat vacated by the late Republican Sen. John McCain.

In his announcement video, Kelly evoked his wife's recovery from being shot while at a constituent event in 2011, as well as his career in both the Navy and as an astronaut in explaining why he decided to run.

"I learned a lot from being an astronaut. I learned a lot from being a pilot in the Navy. I learned a lot about solving problems from being an engineer," he said.

"But what I learned from my wife is how you use policy to improve people’s lives.Arizonans are facing incredibly challenging issues here in the years to come. Access to affordable healthcare, the stagnation of wages, job growth, the economy."

And he leaned on those experiences outside of politics as he looks to define himself favorably for the electorate in a state that's moved toward the center in recent years.

"Partisanship and polarization and gerrymandering and corporate money have ruined our politics, and it’s divided us," he said.

"I care about people. I care about the state of Arizona. I care about this nation."

Kelly stepped into the political spotlight after his wife was shot, joining her in founding Americans for Responsible Solutions, a gun violence prevention group.

Even though Democrats haven't held the Senate seat in 50 years, Democrats are optimistic about their chances in Arizona primarily because they will get to run against McSally again immediately after defeating her.

McSally leaned heavily on her barrier-breaking experience as America's first female fighter pilot during that campaign, questioning Sinema's patriotism. But Kelly's own personal backstory neutralizes that 2018 line of attack.

The big question for Democrats is whether Kelly's candidacy can clear the field. Sinema had no serious primary challenger, a major asset that allowed her to stay focused on the general election while McSally slogged it out as primary challengers hit her from the right. Arizona's late primary multiplied the advantage of Sinema not having a primary, as McSally had less than three months to pivot back to a general.

But Arizona Democratic Rep. Ruben Gallego is still publicly weighing a bid, tweeting Tuesday morning that he's still "seriously" looking at running and will "be making a final decision and announcement soon."

Gallego is a member of leadership in the Congressional Progressive Caucus, so a primary between the two heavyweights could turn into a debate over whether the party should seek more moderate candidates to win swing voters or more progressive candidates to drive turnout—something Sinema didn't face in 2018.

Former Arizona Attorney General Grant Woods, McCain's former chief of staff who served in office as a Republican, announced this week he was no longer planning to run as a Democrat.