Astros' Justin Verlander to donate MLB checks to charities Kate Upton and Justin Verlander at a gala in Los Angeles in 2016. Frazer Harrison / Getty Images file Houston Astros pitcher Justin Verlander and his wife, model Kate Upton, said they are going to donate his weekly MLB paychecks to various charities helping people affected by the coronavirus pandemic. Verlander said Saturday in an Instagram video message with his wife, model Kate Upton, that Major League Baseball announced that players will continue to receive their paychecks while the season is suspended due to the virus. He and Upton, who married in 2017, said they will donate the money to a different charity each week, "so that we can support their efforts and highlight the great work they're doing during the COVID-19 crisis." Read the full story here.







California governor says will 'do better' on testing California Gov. Gavin Newsom said Saturday that he has a responsibility to ensure that testing for coronavirus in the state is improved and expanded. "Let me just acknowledge on the outset that the testing space has been a challenging one for us and I own that," Newsom said at a news conference. "I have a responsibility as your governor to do better and to do more testing in the state of California." He announced a changed approach to the coordination and organization of testing for the virus statewide. After it was broadly publicized that 59,500 tests of more than 126,700 in California still had no results, Newsom said the state focused on bringing that number down and that the backlog is now approximately 13,000 tests. California has 237 deaths, about 2,300 hospitalizations and 1,008 people in intensive care from coronavirus, Newsom said.







Trump says no plans to delay Republican presidential convention President Donald Trump said that he was not planning to postpone the Republican National Convention in Charlotte schedule for August. "We are having the convention at the end of August," Trump said Saturday at a press briefing. "I think we are going to have a great convention," he continued, adding that there was no contingency plan. The Democrats announced earlier in the week that they would delay their convention in Milwaukee from July 1 to Aug. 17.







Watch NYC first responders serenade medical workers with sirens @FDNY blares sirens and applauds hospital workers outside @nyulangone. A picture is worth a thousand words. Thank you to all front-line workers. pic.twitter.com/K7RQ5jXXT8 — Sandra Pérez Baos (@sperezbaos) April 4, 2020 New York City Fire Department first responders on Friday night serenaded medical workers outside NYU Langone Health, an academic medical center in Manhattan. Sandra Pérez Baos, a postdoctoral researcher at the New York University facility, tweeted a video of the event, which she later said took place at 7 p.m. Ladder trucks, rescue rigs and ambulances are lined up, emergency lights flashing, sirens blaring, and air horns sounding — a show of appreciation for an overwhelmed system — as mask-wearing medical workers watch and listen. On Friday, the city transmitted an emergency alert to cellphones to ask licensed health care workers to volunteer to work at coronavirus-impacted medical facilities. The virus-related death toll in the city Saturday was nearly 1,900.







Trump warns 'there will be a lot of death' in coming week President Donald Trump warned Saturday that the country was headed for a difficult week. “This will be the toughest week,” Trump said at the daily White House coronavirus press briefing. “There will be a lot of death, unfortunately.” Trump claimed that his allocation of resources to states most in need would lead to a "lot less death than if this wasn't done." Trump: 'There will be a lot of death' due to COVID-19 in the coming weeks April 4, 2020 01:38 “In some cases we are telling governors we can't go there because we don't think you need it and we think someplace else needs it. And pretty much so far we’ve been right about that and we’ll continue to do it," Trump said. Nearly every state is stretched thin on emergency resources needed to fight the pandemic. Trump has been criticized for directing resources to states that are politically valuable to him, such as Florida, rather than prioritizing harder hit areas like New York, where ventilators are expected to run out within days and hospitals are already out of personal protective equipment. Share this -







Mayor of N.J. city hit hard by coronavirus says he can't compete with NYC for supplies Newark Mayor Ras Baraka at a news conference in New Jersey on April 19, 2017. Julio Cortez / AP file The mayor of a New Jersey city that has been hit hard by coronavirus says his community needs the same supplies and equipment as other hot spots but lacks "the power or resources to compete with New York City." Newark Mayor Ras Baraka told MSNBC, "We should not be competing on the marketplace for testing, gowns and masks in this difficult, difficult time." "I believe there needs to be a national response, a uniform national response, so everybody can get a tally of what they need of resources, and people need to be given those resources," said Baraka, whose city of about 280,000 has a median household income of about $35,000 and a 28 percent poverty rate. Essex County, where Newark is located, has 3,584 positive coronavirus cases and 155 related deaths, according to the New Jersey Department of Health. "We have a lot of people not being tested, folks depending on 911, calling 911, overwhelming 911 and the hospital," Baraka said. "We also treat the emergency rooms as a primary care physician, which has escalated these problems in these communities."







U.S. cases now top 300,000, deaths surpass 8,000 The total number of coronavirus cases in the United States has climbed to more than 300,000, with the number of deaths surpassing 8,000. New York state has the highest number of cases in the country with 113,704. New Jersey is second, with over 34,000. Both states also have the highest numbers of fatalities in the country. New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy said Saturday that in the past 24 hours the state has seen an additional 200 deaths, bringing the total to 846. More than 3,500 people have died from the virus in New York. The U.S. in total has 300,092 cases and 8,078 fatalities.







Photo: A one-passenger flight A flight attendant waits for the departure of a one-passenger flight between Washington and New Orleans on April 3, 2020. The one passenger? The photographer. Carlos Barria / Reuters







Over 150 crew test positive on USS Theodore Roosevelt, whose captain was removed The aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) in the Philippine Sea on March 18, 2020. Petty Officer 3rd Class Nicholas V. Huynh / U.S. Navy More than 150 crew members of a U.S. Navy aircraft carrier whose captain was relieved of command after raising concerns about the coronavirus have tested positive. The U.S. Navy said in a press release on Saturday that 44 percent of the crew of the USS Theodore Roosevelt have been tested for the virus. The results came back positive for 155 crew members. The ship has a crew of nearly 5,000. Over 1,500 sailors have been moved ashore. "As testing continues, the ship will keep enough Sailors on board to sustain essential services and sanitize the ship in port," the Navy said. "There have been zero hospitalizations." On Thursday, Capt. Brett Crozier was relieved of command after he raised concerns about a coronavirus outbreak on his ship in a letter that was leaked to the news media. Share this -







Six-year-old 'cystic fibrosis warrior' celebrates recovering from COVID-19 A 6-year-old Tennessee boy who lives with cystic fibrosis survived his battle against COVID-19 after being diagnosed with the disease last month. "I'm a cystic fibrosis warrior and I beat COVID-19!" Joseph Bostain said in a viral video posted on his mother's Facebook this week. Joseph is one of more than 3,000 people in the state of Tennessee who have tested positive for coronavirus. People with underlying medical conditions such as cystic fibrosis, which causes persistent lung infections and limits the ability to breathe over time, are more vulnerable to COVID-19. Sabrina Bostain, Joseph's mother, documented her son's recovery in a series of Facebook posts as Joseph spent weeks quarantined at home after coming down with a fever and cough. He also spent time in a hospital. In the video announcing his recovery, Joseph thanked everyone who prayed for him and sent him cards and gifts as he was battling the coronavirus.






