Astros' Justin Verlander to donate MLB checks to charities
Houston Astros pitcher Justin Verlander and his wife, model Kate Upton, said they are going to donate his weekly MLB paychecks to various charities helping people affected by the coronavirus pandemic.
Verlander said Saturday in an Instagram video message with his wife, model Kate Upton, that Major League Baseball announced that players will continue to receive their paychecks while the season is suspended due to the virus.
He and Upton, who married in 2017, said they will donate the money to a different charity each week, "so that we can support their efforts and highlight the great work they're doing during the COVID-19 crisis."
California governor says will 'do better' on testing
California Gov. Gavin Newsom said Saturday that he has a responsibility to ensure that testing for coronavirus in the state is improved and expanded.
"Let me just acknowledge on the outset that the testing space has been a challenging one for us and I own that," Newsom said at a news conference. "I have a responsibility as your governor to do better and to do more testing in the state of California."
He announced a changed approach to the coordination and organization of testing for the virus statewide.
After it was broadly publicized that 59,500 tests of more than 126,700 in California still had no results, Newsom said the state focused on bringing that number down and that the backlog is now approximately 13,000 tests.
California has 237 deaths, about 2,300 hospitalizations and 1,008 people in intensive care from coronavirus, Newsom said.
Lauren Egan
53m ago / 9:07 PM UTC
Trump says no plans to delay Republican presidential convention
President Donald Trump said that he was not planning to postpone the Republican National Convention in Charlotte schedule for August.
“We are having the convention at the end of August,” Trump said Saturday at a press briefing. “I think we are going to have a great convention,” he continued, adding that there was no contingency plan.
New York City Fire Department first responders on Friday night serenaded medical workers outside NYU Langone Health, an academic medical center in Manhattan.
Sandra Pérez Baos, a postdoctoral researcher at the New York University facility, tweeted a video of the event, which she later said took place at 7 p.m.
Ladder trucks, rescue rigs and ambulances are lined up, emergency lights flashing, sirens blaring, and air horns sounding — a show of appreciation for an overwhelmed system — as mask-wearing medical workers watch and listen.
On Friday, the city transmitted an emergency alert to cellphones to ask licensed health care workers to volunteer to work at coronavirus-impacted medical facilities. The virus-related death toll in the city Saturday was nearly 1,900.
Lauren Egan
1h ago / 8:56 PM UTC
Trump warns 'there will be a lot of death' in coming week
President Donald Trump warned Saturday that the country was headed for a difficult week.
“This will be the toughest week,” Trump said at the daily White House coronavirus press briefing. “There will be a lot of death, unfortunately.”
Trump claimed that his allocation of resources to states most in need would lead to a "lot less death than if this wasn't done."
“In some cases we are telling governors we can't go there because we don't think you need it and we think someplace else needs it. And pretty much so far we’ve been right about that and we’ll continue to do it," Trump said.
Nearly every state is stretched thin on emergency resources needed to fight the pandemic. Trump has been criticized for directing resources to states that are politically valuable to him, such as Florida, rather than prioritizing harder hit areas like New York, where ventilators are expected to run out within days and hospitals are already out of personal protective equipment.
Phil McCausland
12m ago / 9:47 PM UTC
Mayor of N.J. city hit hard by coronavirus says he can't compete with NYC for supplies
The mayor of a New Jersey city that has been hit hard by coronavirus says his community needs the same supplies and equipment as other hot spots but lacks "the power or resources to compete with New York City."
Newark Mayor Ras Baraka told MSNBC, "We should not be competing on the marketplace for testing, gowns and masks in this difficult, difficult time."
Essex County, where Newark is located, has 3,584 positive coronavirus cases and 155 related deaths, according to the New Jersey Department of Health.
"We have a lot of people not being tested, folks depending on 911, calling 911, overwhelming 911 and the hospital," Baraka said. "We also treat the emergency rooms as a primary care physician, which has escalated these problems in these communities."
Minyvonne Burke
1h ago / 8:41 PM UTC
U.S. cases now top 300,000, deaths surpass 8,000
The total number of coronavirus cases in the United States has climbed to more than 300,000, with the number of deaths surpassing 8,000.
New York state has the highest number of cases in the country with 113,704. New Jersey is second, with over 34,000.
Both states also have the highest numbers of fatalities in the country. New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy said Saturday that in the past 24 hours the state has seen an additional 200 deaths, bringing the total to 846.
More than 3,500 people have died from the virus in New York.
The U.S. in total has 300,092 cases and 8,078 fatalities.
2h ago / 8:19 PM UTC
Minyvonne Burke and Mosheh Gains
2h ago / 7:35 PM UTC
Over 150 crew test positive on USS Theodore Roosevelt, whose captain was removed
The U.S. Navy said in a press release on Saturday that 44 percent of the crew of the USS Theodore Roosevelt have been tested for the virus. The results came back positive for 155 crew members. The ship has a crew of nearly 5,000.
Over 1,500 sailors have been moved ashore.
"As testing continues, the ship will keep enough Sailors on board to sustain essential services and sanitize the ship in port," the Navy said. "There have been zero hospitalizations."
People with underlying medical conditions such as cystic fibrosis, which causes persistent lung infections and limits the ability to breathe over time, are more vulnerable to COVID-19.
Sabrina Bostain, Joseph's mother, documented her son's recovery in a series of Facebook posts as Joseph spent weeks quarantined at home after coming down with a fever and cough. He also spent time in a hospital.
In the video announcing his recovery, Joseph thanked everyone who prayed for him and sent him cards and gifts as he was battling the coronavirus.
Share this -
The Associated Press
3h ago / 7:03 PM UTC
Puerto Rico discovers protective supply cache amid COVID-19
SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico — The suspected mismanagement of essential supplies during Hurricane Maria turned out to be a boon for Puerto Rico as it fights a rise in coronavirus cases.
Health Secretary Lorenzo González said Saturday that officials discovered a cache of urgently needed personal protective equipment at a hospital in the nearby island of Vieques that remains closed since the Category 4 storm hit the U.S. territory in September 2017.
He said the equipment includes face masks, gloves, gowns and face shields that were in good condition and would be distributed to health institutions.
Puerto Rico has reported 18 deaths related to COVID-19, including that of a nurse, and more than 450 confirmed cases, including several police officers who join health workers in demanding more personal protective equipment.
The discovery in Vieques outraged many on an island still struggling to recover from Maria and from a series of strong earthquakes that hit Puerto Rico’s southern region in recent months. González said he has ordered an investigation into why those supplies were abandoned in Vieques.