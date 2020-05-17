Australia plans pop-up carparks to prevent rush hour virus crush SYDNEY - Australian officials planned to open pop-up parking lots and extra bicycle lanes in Sydney and other cities as the country's most populous state began its first full week on Monday of loosened lockdown measures. New South Wales state Premier Gladys Berejiklian is urging people to avoid peak-hour trains and buses as they return to work to ensure that social distancing between commuters is maintained. Australia's states and territories are beginning to allow more public activity under a three-step government plan after two months of shutdowns that officials have credited with keeping the country's exposure to the pandemic relatively low. Share this -







Japan's growth drops amid pandemic, worse times likely ahead TOKYO — Japan's economic growth plunged into recession in the first quarter as the coronavirus pandemic squelched production, exports and spending, and fears are growing worse times may lie ahead. The Cabinet Office reported Monday a drop of 3.4% annual pace in seasonally adjusted real gross domestic product, or GDP, the total value of a nation's goods and services, for the January-March period, compared to the previous quarter. The annual pace gives what the rate would be when continued for a year. For just the quarter, the drop was 0.9%. Exports dived 21.8%. Private residential investments slipped nearly 17%, and household consumption edged down 3.1%. Analysts say things are expected to get worse, as the world's third-largest economy undergoes its biggest challenge since World War II. Share this -







Canadian air force officer dies after jet crashes during tribute A member of the Royal Canadian Air Force killed after a jet crashed into a British Columbia home during a celebration for front-line workers in the coronavirus pandemic was identified Sunday by authorities. Capt. Jennifer Casey was a public affairs officer who joined the elite Snowbirds squadron in 2018, the air force said. Another team member, Capt. Richard MacDougall, was seriously injured. The flight was part of Operation Inspiration, a nationwide mission aimed at saluting first responders and other essential workers. The Snowbirds are a military aerobatics squadron based in Moose Jaw, Saskatchewan. Read the full story. Share this -







Immigration agency asks for emergency funds, will raise fees WASHINGTON — The U.S. government agency that processes citizenship applications and work visas is running out of money because of the COVID-19 pandemic and says it needs to raise its fees and receive emergency funding from Congress to stay afloat. U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services is typically funded through the fees it charges people seeking to live or work in the country. But the agency said Sunday that it has seen a dramatic decrease in applications as a result of the pandemic. Much of the U.S. immigration system has ground to a halt. Nearly all visa processing by the State Department is suspended and travel to the U.S. has been restricted. In April, President Donald Trump announced a 60-day pause on the issuance of green cards to limit competition for jobs in a U.S. economy wrecked by the coronavirus. USCIS said in a statement that it expects its revenue will drop by about 61% through the end of the year. Share this -







Economy won't recover 'until people feel confident that they are safe,' says Fed Chairman Powell The U.S. economy won't recover "until people feel confident that they are safe," Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said Sunday, in an interview with CBS News's "60 Minutes." “The sooner we get the virus under control, the sooner businesses can reopen,” he said. While Powell anticipates that economic conditions could improve in the second half of the year without a vaccine, he believes that "for the economy to fully recover, people will have to be fully confident, and that may have to await the arrival of a vaccine.” Unemployment is likely to peak between 20 and 25 percent, and GDP is likely to shrink by more than 20 percent, Powell said. The central bank head also admitted he is worried about what could happen to the economy if the pandemic were to worsen again. “The big thing we have to avoid during that period is a second wave of the virus,” Chair Powell told CBS. “That would be very damaging, to have to reintroduce the measures and slow the economy down again. That would be quite damaging to the economy and also to public confidence.” Share this -







Number of coronavirus deaths in U.S. surpasses 90,000 The number of people in the United States who have died from the coronavirus rose to 90,135 on Sunday, according to an NBC News tally. Nearly 1.5 million people have contracted the virus, the count shows. The United States has more recorded more confirmed cases and deaths than any other country. Robert Redfield, the director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, said Friday that 12 different forecasting models used by the agency predicted the number of deaths in the United States will surpass 100,000 by June 1. Share this -





