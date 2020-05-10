Australia plans pop-up carparks to prevent rush hour virus crush SYDNEY - Australian officials planned to open pop-up parking lots and extra bicycle lanes in Sydney and other cities as the country's most populous state began its first full week on Monday of loosened lockdown measures. New South Wales state Premier Gladys Berejiklian is urging people to avoid peak-hour trains and buses as they return to work to ensure that social distancing between commuters is maintained. Australia's states and territories are beginning to allow more public activity under a three-step government plan after two months of shutdowns that officials have credited with keeping the country's exposure to the pandemic relatively low. Share this -







New Mexico woman, 105, who beat 1918 flu, has COVID-19 GALLUP, N.M. — A 105-year-old New Mexico woman who beat back the 1918 flu that killed millions, including her mother and infant sister, is battling COVID-19. The Gallup Independent reports Lubica "Luby" Grenko, who will turn 106 years old in August, has been fighting the coronavirus since being diagnosed April 29 at the Little Sisters of the Poor in Gallup, New Mexico. The Gallup-born Grenko was born when World War I began, then she survived the 1918 flu before enduring the Great Depression and World War II. The flu took the lives of her mother, Marijeta Kauzlaric, 28, and younger sister, Annie Kauzlaric, 1 month old. Grenko's granddaughter Misty Tolson says her grandmother remembers her mother going into the hospital and never coming out.







Shanghai Disneyland reopens after three-month closure Disneyland Shanghai reopens with dancing, catchy rhythms — and face masks May 11, 2020 00:52 Shanghai Disneyland reopened on Monday to a reduced number of visitors, ending a roughly three-month closure caused by the coronavirus outbreak. This marks a milestone for Walt Disney and provides a glimpse of how it might recover from the pandemic that has forced it to shut parks in Asia, the United States and France, as well as operations at its retail stores and cruise ships. At the Shanghai park, Disney has put in place measures, including social distancing, masks and temperature screenings for visitors and employees, and is for now keeping visitor numbers "far below" 24,000 people, or 30 percent of the daily capacity, a level requested by the Chinese government. Tickets for the earliest days of Shanghai Disneyland's reopening sold out rapidly on Friday.







Under 1% of MLB employees test positive for virus antibodies NEW YORK — Just 0.7% of Major League Baseball employees tested positive for antibodies to COVID-19, the illness caused by the new coronavirus. Researchers received 6,237 completed surveys from employees of 26 clubs. That led to 5,754 samples obtained in the U.S. on April 14 and 15 and 5,603 records that were used. The survey kit had a 0.5% false positive rate. Dr. Jay Bhattacharya of Stanford, one of the study's leaders, said the prevalence of the antibodies among MLB employees was lower than for the general population during testing in New York, Los Angeles, the San Francisco area and Miami. "I was expecting a little bit of a higher number," Bhattacharya said during a telephone news conference Sunday. "The set of people in the MLB employee population that we tested in some sense have been less affected by the COVID epidemic than their surrounding communities."







Poland to announce new election date within two weeks WARSAW - The head of Poland's electoral commission said Sunday that the parliament speaker had 14 days to declare the date of a new presidential election in place of a vote that did not take place because of the coronavirus. The declaration appeared to draw a line under a tumultuous debate in recent weeks over when the vote, originally scheduled for Sunday, should be held that has sown division within the ruling alliance and prompted the opposition to accuse the government of neglecting public health. The nationalist Law and Justice government had insisted the election take place as scheduled, but was forced to admit in the past week that it could not organize it during the pandemic.






