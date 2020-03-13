Australian official who tested positive recently met with Ivanka Trump, Barr An Australian minister who recently met with Ivanka Trump and Attorney General William Barr announced on Friday that he had the coronavirus. Yesterday 🇦🇺 Home Affairs @PeterDutton_MP joins @IvankaTrump, Attorney General Barr & our five eyes partners 🇺🇸🇬🇧🇨🇦🇳🇿 to fight online child exploitation. We heard from 9 brave survivors & announced principles that technology companies should implement to protect children online pic.twitter.com/3ifeJnGJPI — Australia in the US 🇦🇺🇺🇸 (@AusintheUS) March 6, 2020 Minister for Home Affairs Peter Dutton announced on Twitter Friday that he had "woken up with a sore throat," taken a test and "was subsequently tested for COVID-19." Last week, Dutton met with President Donald Trump's daughter and Barr during a meeting to "fight online child exploitation." As of Friday, there are more than 100 confirmed cases in Australia. pic.twitter.com/9XieecxPr3 — Peter Dutton (@PeterDutton_MP) March 13, 2020 Read the full story here. Share this -







High risk of European health capacity being overwhelmed, experts warn The risk is high that European healthcare systems will be overwhelmed by the coronavirus outbreak, the E.U.'s health agency has warned. "The risk of healthcare system capacity being exceeded in the E.U./[European Economic Area] and the U.K. in the coming weeks is considered high," the Stockholm-based European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) said in a statement on Thursday. The also called for a slew of measures to be implemented to halt the spread of the deadly disease — including quarantines of confirmed or suspected carriers and prioritizing slowing demand for specialized healthcare needs, such as ICU beds. The European Economic Area (EAA) includes Iceland, Lichtenstein and Norway.







Venezuelan migrants wear protective masks at Colombian border People coming from Venezuela wore protective face masks as a precautionary measure against the new coronavirus as they showed their documents on the Colombian border at Simon Bolivar International Bridge on Thursday. Schneyder Mendoz / AFP - Getty Images







Melbourne F1 Grand Prix canceled amid coronavirus fears After the Formula One Australian Grand Prix was canceled in Melbourne on Friday, members of the Ferrari team arrived to pack up their equipment. William West / AFP - Getty Images







Oregon, Michigan latest to order statewide school closures Oregon's governor on Thursday night ordered the closure of K-12 schools statewide until the end of month, citing health concerns and staffing problems related to the novel coronavirus. Michigan's governor Thursday night ordered all public school buildings closed to students starting Monday until April 5 in what she said was a move to slow the spread of the coronavirus illness COVID-19. Earlier Thursday, Maryland's governor said all public schools in the state would be closed starting Monday through March 27. Ohio's governor also announced a similar move set to begin at the end of the school day Monday and lasts through April 3.







Jet Blue: Passenger who didn't tell airline test was pending is now banned JetBlue said Thursday that a passenger who arrived at a Florida airport reportedly as a positive coronavirus case didn't tell anyone at the airline that a test was pending. The airline identified the plane that landed Wednesday evening as Flight 253. That is the plane that NBC affiliate WPTV of West Palm Beach reported landed at Palm Beach International Airport from JKF in New York with a passenger who tested positive for COVID-19. That person is isolated, and people who were near the passenger are being asked to self-monitor for symptoms. "In reviewing last night's event, we determined the customer boarded our flight knowing he was awaiting results for a coronavirus test without disclosing it to anyone at JetBlue," airline communications manager Derek Dombrowski said in a statement. The airline is asking that anyone who is feeling unwell, thinks they have the coronavirus, or is awaiting testing to avoid travel. "Last night's event put our crewmembers, customers, and federal and local officials in an unsettling situation that could have easily been avoided, and as such, this customer will not be permitted to fly on JetBlue in the future," Dombrowski said.







NBA games on hold for at least 30 days The National Basketball Association said Thursday that games will be on hold for at least 30 days. "We intend to resume the season, if and when it becomes safe for all concerned," NBA Commissioner Adam Silver said in a letter to fans posted online The suspension was announced after a player for the Utah Jazz tested positive for the coronavirus. A Letter to NBA Fans pic.twitter.com/hPX6xhmy9d — NBA (@NBA) March 13, 2020







American Airlines to reduce, suspend some flights American Airlines will reduce international capacity this summer in response to customer demand amid the coronavirus outbreak, the airline said Thursday. It is also suspending some flights from some U.S. airports to Europe. The changes will reduce international capacity for the summer season by 34 percent, the airline said. The announcement comes after President Donald Trump said Wednesday that travel would be restricted from most of Europe for 30 days, although there are exceptions. The airline will continue to operate flights to and from Europe for up to seven days to give people a chance to return home. But flights between Charlotte, North Carolina, Philadelphia, and Raleigh/Durham, also in North Carolina, to some European destinations would be suspended.







PGA cancels Players Championship It is with regret that we are announcing the cancellation of THE PLAYERS Championship and all events through the Valero Texas Open. https://t.co/r01TeB83yK — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) March 13, 2020






