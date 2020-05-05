Australian PM says origin of coronavirus most likely a wildlife wet market The coronavirus most likely originated in a wildlife wet market in China, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison said Tuesday at a press conference. Morrison said while they "can’t rule out" alternative causes, an independent review into the causes of the virus is needed. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said Sunday on ABC that "there is a significant amount of evidence that this came from that laboratory in Wuhan." But he declined to detail the evidence. Australia has been pushing for a review into the causes of the virus for weeks, and Morrison said that he had written to G-20 leaders to advocate for a review so that the "world can learn lessons" from the coronavirus. Share this -







Epidemiologist believes coronavirus may have been in Sweden as early as November Sweden's chief epidemiologist Anders Tegnell said he believes it is likely that there were cases of coronavirus in the country as far back as November. In an interview with Swedish news agency TT, Tegnell said "it would not be strange" to see cases of travelers from the Wuhan area in Sweden who were carrying the virus in November or December. This comes after reports that a man with pneumonia in Paris had the coronavirus on Dec. 27, four days before the first case was confirmed in Wuhan. Testing and tracing those who may have had the virus in 2019 would not be relevant at the moment, according to Tegnell, who said that would be an unnecessary burden on Sweden's health care system.







'The new normal': Ex-FDA chief warns U.S. may not be able to lower coronavirus infection rate As states begin to reopen their economies, former Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Scott Gottlieb warned Tuesday that the U.S. might not be able to lower transmission of the coronavirus much more than the current rate, which has resulted in about 30,000 new cases a day. "I think that we need to understand this may be the new normal," Gottlieb said in an interview with Savannah Guthrie on NBC's "TODAY" show. "We may not be able to get transmission down much more. I hope we can." "The most likely scenario is that cases go up, not down," Gottlieb added. "And so we need to think about what it looks like in the country if we have transmission of this virus and we try to get back to some sense of normalcy." Gottlieb's comments come after a new Trump administration report obtained by The New York Times projected that deaths from the coronavirus could reach 3,000 a day on June 1. The document said that the administration's forecast could reach 200,000 new COVID-19 cases a day by the end of the month. Read the full story.







Irish donations flood in to help Native Americans hit by coronavirus Donations from Ireland have flowed in to a GoFundMe fundraiser to support the Navajo Nation and Hopi Reservation communities hit hard by coronavirus. Grateful donors in Ireland wrote on the site that it was "their turn" to repay the kindness Native Americans showed Ireland during the Great Famine in the 1840s, when members of the Choctaw Nation donated $170 to Irish famine relief. The fundraiser has raised over a million dollars already, with thousands coming from Ireland bearing messages of thanks and hope. "Once upon a time you helped us as much as you could with what little you had. An island far away and apparently unrelated. Now it's our turn. Thank you," wrote donor Carol Conway from Cork, Ireland. Organizers of the GoFundMe thanked Ireland for the "solidarity" and recognized the "acts of kindness from indigenous ancestors passed being reciprocated nearly 200 years later."







WHO encourages countries to check records for early COVID-19 cases The World Health Organization encouraged countries to check records for cases of COVID-19 in late 2019, saying this would give the world a "new and clearer picture" of the outbreak. The comments by WHO spokesman Christian Lindmeier came after a French hospital retested old samples from pneumonia patients and discovered that it treated a man who had COVID-19 on Dec. 27, nearly a month before the French government confirmed its first cases. "It's also possible there are more early cases to be found," Lindmeier told the U.N. briefing in Geneva, saying it was "not surprising" that the report had emerged from France.







U.K.'s death toll could be highest in Europe, new figures suggest The United Kingdom could have the highest death toll related to the coronavirus outbreak of any European nation, according to data published Tuesday. The Office for National Statistics, which is independent and releases figures separately to the U.K. government, said there had been 29,648 deaths related to COVID-19 in England and Wales in the week to April 24 — compared to the official figure for the same period of 21,399. When figures are included for Scotland and Northern Ireland, the total provisional figure rises to 32,313 — higher than that of Italy, so far the worst affected country in Europe, which had reported 29,079 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University. Read the full story.







Robots to stand in for students at virtual graduation ceremony The Thunderbird School of Global Management will use remote controlled robots to allow students to walk into their graduation ceremony, seen here in a practice run. Thunderbird School of Global Management As graduation season approaches, students around the world face missing the opportunity to attend ceremonies that celebrate years of hard work. However, the Thunderbird School of Global Management at Arizona State University has come up with an innovative solution to allow graduates to virtually walk during a public ceremony with the dean on May 11. The school, located in Glendale, Arizona, is using mobile robots to stand in students' places. The remote controlled machines then use tablets to provide live audio and video to allow the students to not only see and hear the ceremony remotely, but walk in too. "We are awed by the flexibility and resilience this year's graduates have shown as our university community adapted to the realities of COVID-19," a Thunderbird spokesperson said. "The virtual commencement is our way of honoring them and their accomplishments."







Russia now second fastest growing outbreak in the world For three days in a row, Russia has reported over 10,000 new cases of Coronavirus — making it the world's second fastest growing outbreak behind the U.S. However, compared to the U.S., Russia's total case number is relatively low, with 155,370 cases reported since the start of the outbreak. So too are Russia's officially confirmed fatalities, which stand at just 1,451. Russia is experiencing the world's seventh largest outbreak as measured by raw confirmed case numbers. If current dynamics hold, it will likely overtake France and Germany this week to enter the top five. Last week, President Vladimir Putin extended a nation-wide stay at home order from April 30 to May 11, as officials predicted the peak of the outbreak could arrive by May 12.







Empty stadium marks baseball opening day in South Korea The Korean Baseball Organization League played its opening game between SK Wyverns and Hanwha Eagles in an empty ballpark in Incheon, South Korea on Tuesday after the season got off to a delayed start. Chung Sung-Jun / Getty Images file






