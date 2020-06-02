Australian TV crew struck by police during protest outside White House

'Blackout Tuesday' hits music industry, social media for day of reflection Social media users filled feeds on Tuesday with blacked-out images as part of what is being called "Blackout Tuesday." It's not clear when the movement, spearheaded by two black women in the music industry as a way to pause and reflect, became associated with the black boxes, which have become most prominent on Instagram. Jamila Thomas, senior director of marketing at Atlantic Records, and Brianna Agyemang, a former Atlantic executive, birthed the concept after posting to Instagram that the music industry had to reflect on what was happening to Black and brown people in America, according to The Verge. 🖤https://t.co/xClfXNalBF pic.twitter.com/DTip77SoEZ — Atlantic Records (@AtlanticRecords) May 30, 2020 Because of Thomas and Agyemang, many participating in Blackout Tuesday are using the hashtag "TheShowMustBePaused." They've also created the website "The Show Must Be Paused," which explains that the industry "will not continue to conduct business as usual without regard for Black lives." "Our mission is to hold the industry at large, including major corporations and their partners who benefit from the efforts, struggles and successes of black people accountable. To that end, it is the obligation of these entities to protect and empower the black communities that have made them disproportionately wealthy in ways that are measurable and transparent," the pair states on the website. Major labels, streaming services, radio stations, musicians and other players in the music industry, such as Columbia Records, Atlantic Records, Spotify and others had pledged participation in the movement. While "Blackout Tuesday" is labeled as a day meant to "intentionally disrupt the work week" and inspire reflection and hold the music industry "accountable," its specific goal is unclear, according to Rolling Stone. "The Show Must Be Paused" said a long-term initiative would be announced. Additionally, on social media, participants urged those posting black squares not to include the hashtag "BlackLivesMatter" as that tag is used to distribute information and the black boxes could potentially drown that information out. Share this -







A calmer night in Atlanta Good morning from Atlanta. Another night of protests, but without any major incidents, per Atlanta police.



See you soon on @TODAYshow pic.twitter.com/fvjhE52E0d — Blayne Alexander (@ReporterBlayne) June 2, 2020 Share this -







E.U. foreign policy chief says he's 'appalled' by Floyd's death The European Union is "shocked and appalled" by the death of George Floyd in police custody, the bloc's top diplomat said on Tuesday, calling it "an abuse of power" and warning against further excessive use of force. "Like the people of the United States, we are shocked and appalled by the death of George Floyd ... all societies must remain vigilant against the excessive use of force," Josep Borrell, the E.U.'s foreign policy chief, told reporters. Borrell called Floyd's death a "very, very unhappy" one and said it showed "an abuse of power" by law enforcement. "We condemn racism of any kind ... we trust in the ability of the Americans to come together, to heal as a nation." Share this -







NYPD officer hit by car in the Bronx A New York police officer was hit by a car in the Bronx early on Tuesday, the NY Police Department confirmed after a video of the incident was posted on social media. However, it's unclear from the video whether the police officer was intentionally targeted. The New York Police Department told NBC News that the officer was hit by a black sedan when he got out of an unmarked car while checking reports of break-ins in the neighborhood. Video footage on Twitter (warning: contains profanity) appears to show the moment the officer was struck. The sedan fled the scene, the department said. NYPD said the officer was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries, but is in stable condition. No arrests have been made. Share this -





