Australia's crackdown on Easter travel amid coronavirus Australia will deploy helicopters, set up police checkpoints and hand out hefty fines to deter people from breaking travel bans during the Easter weekend, officials warned Friday, even as the spread of coronavirus slows across the country. With places of worship closed, bans on public gatherings and non-essential travel limited to combat the spread of the virus, Australians have been told to stay home during the Easter public holidays. "Police will take action," New South Wales Police Deputy Commissioner Gary Worboys told reporters, adding that police had issued almost 50 new fines for breaches of public health orders in the previous 24 hours. Police have also said they will block roads and use number plate recognition technology to catch those infringing the bans. Share this -







Cats that guard Russia's Hermitage museum doing well in virus lockdown St. Petersburg’s Hermitage museum is known world over for its rich collection of artwork, but it is also known for its furry, friendly guard cats. The museum’s YouTube channel featured a 15-minute “hang out” with the cats in their basement hideout on Thursday, assuring viewers that all was well, amid a nation-wide coronavirus home isolation order. “The Hermitage cats convey their greetings and meow-meow!” the museum wrote in the video description. “Everything is fine with them. They are looked after, petted, fed, and sometimes even given all kinds of treats!” The cats have a press secretary and assistant who usually cares for them. But, with most employees working from home, the job has been left to the Museum Security Service, who can be seen in the video. It ends with a call to those interested to adopt a feline friend to contact the museum. Share this -







Spain extends state of emergency for second time Spanish lawmakers voted Thursday evening to extend state of emergency measures until April 26, as the country battles the coronavirus outbreak. The measures prolong the state of emergency for a second time in Spain, which has the world’s second-highest coronavirus death toll, and also included economic and labor decrees to help alleviate the crisis. The outbreak has led to a near-collapse of Spain's health system as the country reported more than 15,000 deaths as of Friday, according to an NBC News tally. The daily rate of infection, however, has started to slow. As Spanish citizens will now be under compulsory lockdown for a total of six weeks, the Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez warned that he may need to ask for a third extension to prolong measures until May. Share this -







Tokyo imposes further social restrictions in face of virus Tokyo set in place further restrictions on Friday, as part of its battle to stem the spread of coronavirus. Theaters, sports facilities and places of assembly will be closed, while bars and restaurants will have limited opening times, governor Yuriko Koike told a press conference. The measures are part of the country's ongoing month-long state of emergency announced April 7. "From our point of view, this is a matter of life and death for Tokyoites," said Koike. "We’ve been receiving reports on a daily basis that the medical capacity of the city is getting stretched thin." Tokyo's lockdown is not compulsory but rather requests the public to refrain from leaving their homes. Share this -







Celebrities say 'thank you' to Britain's healthcare workers U.S. singer Billie Eilish, actor Hugh Grant and author Stephen Fry were among the celebrities who took part in a video thanking Britain's National Health Service and staff, Thursday evening. The video is part of what is becoming a weekly ritual across Britain that sees people standing on door steps and hanging out of windows to cheer and applaud health care workers, as they continue to manage the coronavirus outbreak. Olivia Colman, @stephenfry, @billieeilish and @cesc4official are just some of the celebrities who want to say #ThankYouNHS — continuing the swell of support pouring in for #OurNHSPeople, working in the fight against coronavirus. #ThankYouThursday pic.twitter.com/kHqSucQaH7 — NHS England and NHS Improvement (@NHSEngland) April 9, 2020 Share this -







Yemen confirms first coronavirus case Yemen has recorded its first confirmed case of coronavirus on Friday, the country's supreme national emergency committee tweeted. The patient is being treated and is in a stable condition in the ⁧‫⁩ Hadhramaut governorate, the national emergency committee for the disease said. The case in the war-torn country has stoked fears that an outbreak could devastate an already crippled health care system. The Saudi-led coalition fighting the Iran-backed Houthi rebels declared a cease-fire this week on humanitarian grounds to prevent the spread of the pandemic — possibly paving the way to a peace agreement. Share this -







A nun prays in front of the closed door of the Church of the Holy Sepulchre, a place where Christians believe Jesus Christ was buried, during a lockdown following government measures to help stop the spread of the new coronavirus, during Holy Thursday in Jerusalem's old city, Thursday, April 9, 2020. Ariel Schalit / AP Share this -







More men than women are testing positive WASHINGTON — Men are not getting tested as much for the coronavirus as women. Yet, when men do get tested, a higher percentage test positive for the virus. Dr. Deborah Birx used the numbers to remind men “about the importance of health care” during a briefing Thursday at the White House. So far, Birx says, 56 percent of the people tested for COVID-19 are female, and 16 percent of them tested positive for the virus. But for men, 23 percent tested positive. Birx made a plea for men experiencing symptoms that could be a result of the virus to get tested, saying “we appreciate you engaging in that.” Birx serves as the White House’s coronavirus response coordinator. Share this -





