Austria to open larger stores and restaurants in May Large shops and service-based businesses like hairdressers will be allowed to reopen in Austria on May 1, Chancellor Sebastian Kurz said in an address on Tuesday as he outlined the steps the government will take to ease the country's lockdown. Schools, restaurants and religious services will also be permitted to reopen in the following weeks, "if the case numbers allow," he said. Austria became one of the first countries in Europe to lay out a plan to ease the lockdown. It began lifting restrictions last week when small shops were allowed to open. However, Kurz cautioned that citizens should not expect "unrestricted travel throughout Europe in the near future." He added that if he is able to take a vacation this year, he will be staying in Austria. Share this -







Families divided by U.S.-Canada border closure meet across an irrigation ditch Some families are still meeting face-to-face, without crossing the closed border between America and Canada. King5 Some families divided by the U.S.-Canada border's closing due to the pandemic have been meeting across an irrigation ditch in Washington state. In the border town of Lynden, Washington, Jodi Pears introduced her newborn baby, Willow, to her parents, who live in Canada. "It's just sad. They were there for the births of our other two daughters," Pears told NBC affiliate KING in Seattle, as she stood about 10 feet from her parents across the ditch. "It's just really hard." Pears is one of many in the area using the spot in Lynden for such meetings. People are holding picnics and planting lawn chairs on either side of the border for a chance to see and talk to family on the other side in person. Share this -







106-year-old Slovenian woman recovers from coronavirus A 106-year-old woman in in Slovenia has fully recovered from coronavirus, her grandson told NBC news. Angela Ogulin survived both WWI and WWII and was a "strong" woman, toiling on a farm for much of her life, Bostjan Ogulin said. ''We got really scared when people from the elderly home informed us that she is infected,'' he said. ''We hope that her case will inspire other people to be positive and that this virus is beatable." Ogulin's family are planning a large celebration when they are reunited after restrictions are lifted. Share this -







UK deaths could be 40 percent higher than daily figures, data suggests The true extent of the death toll in Britain from COVID-19 was more than 40 percent higher than the daily figures from the government indicated by April 10, according to data on Tuesday that includes deaths in the community. The Office for National Statistics said it recorded 13,121 deaths by April 10 in England and Wales, which account for the vast majority of Britain's population, compared with 9,288 in the government's daily toll for those who died in hospital. The latest hospital deaths data published on Monday show 16,509 people had died across the United Kingdom. If the United Kingdom's figures are underestimating the death toll by a similar figure, then the true death toll for the country as a whole could be above 23,000 based on the latest data, making it the second worst hit in Europe after Italy. Read the full story. Share this -







Singapore further tightens restrictions as infections spike Singapore’s Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong tightened coronavirus restrictions following a spike of over 1,100 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday. The majority of the new cases were detected in migrant worker dormitories through aggressive testing, with most patients presenting mild symptoms and none requiring intensive care, Lee said in a statement that was broadcast on Tuesday. Known as "circuit breaker measures," the tightened restrictions include the further closure of non-essential workplaces and schools. Increased safe distancing measures have been introduced, limiting traffic in stores and public areas. The restrictions were also extended until June 1, from the initial date of May 4th. “The circuit breaker is working, but now we need to do more,” Lee said. Singapore’s PM Lee Hsien Loong has extended and tightened “circuit breaker measures” for the country following a spike of over 1000 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday. Lee has confirmed the majority of detected cases originate in migrant worker dormitories, with most patients presenting mild symptoms - none requiring intensive care. The circuit break measures implemented in the country include the closure of workplaces and schools, except for essential services. Increased safe distancing measures have been introduced, limiting traffic in stores and public areas. The Prime Minister urged citizens to “reduce movement to a minimum” asking the public to shop and exercise individually, then go straight home. The circuit breaker measures were initially set until May 4th. They have now been extended to June 1st, at which time further adjustments may be made “easing some measures”. According to the PM, “the circuit breaker is working, but now we need to do more”. Share this -







Italy reports decline in the number of people sick with coronavirus for the first time For the first time since the coronavirus hit Italy, the country saw a decline in the number of people who are actively with the disease on Monday. There were 108,237 people reported sick — down by 20 people from the previous day, health authorities announced. And nearly 80 percent of those people were sick at home. It's a small but significant victory as the country looks to roll back some of its lockdown measures which are in place until May 3. Italy has the third-highest caseload in the world, following the United States and Spain, with over 181,000 confirmed coronavirus cases. Share this -





