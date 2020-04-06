Austria plans to start easing coronavirus restrictions A man walks a dog in Vienna on Monday. Lisi Niesner / Reuters The Austrian government is planning to slowly re-open shops, hotels and restaurants as the country hopes to start returning to normal life amid the coronavirus pandemic. At a press conference on Monday, Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz said the re-opening is being "cautiously planned" for after Easter, but the dates could still be moved depending on the spread of the virus. The country went into lockdown three weeks ago. Kurz said smaller shops will be allowed to resume their business after Easter, followed by larger shops, shopping malls and hairdressers, which are expected to re-open by May 1. At the end of this month, the government will decide if restaurants and hotels can reopen in mid-May, he added. At the same time, officials have extended a requirement to wear face masks in supermarkets to include public transport and shops that re-open. More than 12,000 coronavirus cases have been recorded in Austria, with 204 deaths. Share this -







U.K. Prime Minister tweets he is in 'good spirits' after hospitalization Last night, on the advice of my doctor, I went into hospital for some routine tests as I'm still experiencing coronavirus symptoms. I'm in good spirits and keeping in touch with my team, as we work together to fight this virus and keep everyone safe. — Boris Johnson #StayHomeSaveLives (@BorisJohnson) April 6, 2020







Global Update: Early signs of a slowing death rate in Europe's worst-hit countries APRIL 6: @WillemMarx with your Global Update on the coronavirus pandemic, including early signs of a slowing death rate in Europe's worst-hit countries, the Pope's empty Palm Sunday mass, the Queen's rallying call, a warning about a surge in domestic abuse, and more. pic.twitter.com/GdcBVhcBkv — NBC News (@NBCNews) April 6, 2020







Signs of hope in Italy as daily death toll falls again The number of daily coronavirus deaths in Italy fell to the lowest level in more than a week, as the head of the country's National Health Institute, Silvio Brusaferro, said that the number of deaths and infections "has reached a plateau and begun to descend." "It is a result that we have to achieve day after day. If this is confirmed, we need to start thinking about the second phase and keep down the spread of this disease," said Brusaferro. The country recorded 525 deaths on Sunday, bringing its total toll to 15,887. Italy's Health Minister Roberto Speranza issued a plan for "phase two" of coronavirus response, which would soften lockdown restrictions but still keep social distancing measures in place. Despite the positive news, Speranza warned it is too early to know when the country will exit lockdown, telling the Italian daily La Repubblica "there are difficult months ahead."







Trump health official on coronavirus: 'We may be seeing the worst upon us right now' A top Trump administration health official, Adm. Brett P. Giroir, said Monday that several parts of the country including New York, New Jersey and Detroit are expected to hit their peaks this week in terms of the number of coronavirus hospitalizations and deaths. In an interview on NBC's "TODAY" show, Giroir said "we may be seeing the worst upon us right now," but added that that experts believe some areas are "turning a corner because of all of the physical distancing that we're doing." Giroir, the assistant secretary for health, said that other cities like New Orleans will hit their peaks in a few weeks. "We'll see some rolling peaks across the country as the next few weeks unfold," he said, but warned that if people let their "foot off the gas," then the situation could worsen.







Spain sees daily death toll drop for fourth day A plane from China arrives at Madrid airport Sunday with medical supplies on board to fight coronavirus in Spain. Getty Images The number of new coronavirus deaths in Spain declined for the fourth day in a row on Monday, giving hope to the country's health officials that the epidemic could be slowing down. A total of 637 new deaths were reported as of Sunday, the lowest number recorded since April 1, when Spain recorded 950 deaths, the highest one-day toll for any country since the start of the epidemic. "We are observing that the pandemic's growth rate is slowing down in almost every region," Maria Jose Sierra, deputy head of Spain's Health Emergency Committee, told reporters at a virtual news conference Monday. Health minister Salvador Illa said Monday the country, and the rest of the world, are facing "the worst health emergency in the past one hundred years." The total number of coronavirus cases has reached more than 135,000 as of Sunday, the highest in Europe and second only to the U.S.







U.N. chief warns of 'horrifying' surge in domestic violence amid lockdowns The U.N. chief appealed to all governments to put women's safety first as they respond to the coronavirus pandemic amid a "horrifying global surge" in domestic violence. "For many women and girls, the threat looms largest where they should be safest — in their own homes," Antonio Guterres said in a tweeted video Monday, asking for increased investment in online services for victims, declaring shelters as essential services and ensuring judicial systems continue to prosecute abusers. Peace is not just the absence of war. Many women under lockdown for #COVID19 face violence where they should be safest: in their own homes.



I urge all governments to put women's safety first as they respond to the pandemic. pic.twitter.com/PjDUTrMb9v — António Guterres (@antonioguterres) April 6, 2020 Reports of domestic violence increased in March in many cities across the U.S. as the coronavirus pandemic spread, according to law enforcement officials. In Europe, where a number countries are in strict lockdowns, women's rights groups have raised the alarm about the hardship that domestic violence victims can experience in lockdown conditions.







Government watchdog: Hospitals face severe shortages of medical gear, confusing guidance from government Hospitals across the country face dire shortages of vital medical equipment amid the coronavirus outbreak — including testing kits and thermometers — and fear they can't ensure the safety of health care workers needed to treat patients with COVID-19, according to an internal government watchdog report released Monday. The alarming findings, based on interviews conducted from March 23 to March 27, represent the first government assessment of how the country's hospitals are coping with the outbreak and confirm previous media reports and warnings from health workers that the medical system is under unprecedented strain. Hospital administrators also said conflicting guidance from federal, state and local governments on how to use personal protective gear and other issues has led to "a greater sense of confusion, fear and distrust among staff that they can rely on hospital procedures to protect them," according to the report from the inspector general for the Department of Health and Human Services, or HHS. Read the full story here.






