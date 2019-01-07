And the award for best supporting mascot goes to...

Sandra Oh has a lot to celebrate.

On Sunday, Oh made history twice: she became the first Asian host of the Golden Globe Awards as well as the first woman of Asian descent to win multiple Golden Globes.

"There are two people here tonight that I’m so grateful are here with me," the "Killing Eve" star said, holding back tears, as she accepted the award for best performance by an actress in a television series, drama.

"Umma, appa," Oh said, addressing her parents in the audience before telling them, in Korean, that she loved them.

