Axios adds to news outlets making TV with HBO show

Add Axios to the growing list of news outlets making TV shows. 

The digital media upstart announced on Wednesday that it has struck a deal with HBO to produce a "limited docu-series" to coincide with the 2018 U.S. midterm elections. The series will have big-name interviews and short documentaries on important topics, Axios' Mike Allen said in a post.

Media companies searching for non-advertising revenue have been slowly venturing into the world of high-end nonfiction video production. Vice was among the first, signing a deal with HBO back in 2012 to make documentary programming. 

Since then, both BuzzFeed and Vox have deals to produce shows Netflix, OZY Media started "Breaking Big" for PBS, and the New York Times is preparing to launch "The Weekly" on FX.

Claire Atkinson

Journalists fire back at Twitter CEO about role of press in countering conspiracy theories

Journalists had a lot to say about Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey on Wednesday morning — and most didn't like Dorsey's assertion that the role of the press was to offer a check on the conspiracy theories of Alex Jones' InfoWars.

Dorsey explained on Tuesday night why Jones, who has claimed that the Sandy Hook massacre was a hoax, remains on Twitter after other social media outlets banned him.

"Accounts like Jones' can often sensationalize issues and spread unsubstantiated rumors, so it’s critical journalists document, validate, and refute such information directly so people can form their own opinions. This is what serves the public conversation best,” Dorsey tweeted.

Here's what a few journalists and outlets had to say about that:

Portland Press Herald in Maine, tweeted: "You know, @jack our days are pretty full as it is without cleaning up your website for you pro bono. Just sayin."

Freelance journalist Lauren Duca wrote: "Yeah, that’s the job of journalism. What’s your job exactly?"

Rob Tannenbaum, who describes himself as a writer for New York magazine, tweeted:  "See @Jack? Literal, mortal consequences of allowing sensationalism and unsubstantiated rumors to flourish in what you dishonestly call the public conversation."

Bill Grueskin, a former WSJ executive and professor at Columbia Journalism School, according to his Twitter bio said:  "If only journalists had publicized the fact that the Sandy Hook murders did, indeed, take place. Thanks @Jack."

Garrett Graff, a Wired contributor, posted: "Honestly, if we can't agree that Sandy Hook hoaxers don't belong in the public sphere, are there any lines that Twitter and @jack are willing to draw?"

Meanwhile, The Guardian's Carole Cadwalladr, who broke news on Cambridge Analytica’s use of Facebook data, is the latest reporter to say she's taking a break from Twitter. She posted this adieu along with an image on an attack on her.

“This enemy of the people is taking a break.  for the amazing support for this story, Twitter. It is very much appreciated. #Journalism2018,” she tweeted.

Just a few weeks ago, New York Times White House correspondent Maggie Haberman explained why she was taking a break from engaging on Twitter. 

"Twitter has stopped being a place where I could learn things I didn’t know, glean information that was free from errors about a breaking news story or engage in a discussion and be reasonably confident that people’s criticisms were in good faith,” Haberman wrote in the Times.

The Twitter CEO responded last month in a long thread. Dorsey quoted Haberman's thought: “There is an important discussion about journalism that must take place, including about how all of us performed during the 2016 campaign, but Twitter is not where a nuanced or thoughtful discussion can happen.”

Then he added: "This is what we’d like to fix the most."

Jason Abbruzzese

Claire Atkinson

Joanna Coles tweets about her post-Hearst future

Joanna Coles is getting off the treadmill — literally.

The former chief content officer at magazine publishing house Hearst surprised the publishing world when she resigned last week. On Monday, in her own unique style, Coles tweeted out a video of herself getting off a treadmill and discussing what is next.

"My route is being recalculated," she said. "It's time for a new adventure."

The New York Post was first to report her departure on Friday.

On Monday, Hearst released a statement from a spokeswoman: "Joanna is an innovator, a connector and an inspired editor. She's made the decision to start a new adventure and we thank her for her creativity and many contributions and wish her the very best."

Many magazine industry watchers were surprised when she wasn't selected to succeed David Carey, who is stepping down as president. Instead, the 50-year-old Hearst digital chief Troy Young got the job.

During her tenure at Hearst, Coles created a world that went well beyond editing magazines including Cosmopolitan and Marie Claire; she's a board member at Snap and worked with TV network Freeform to help create a show based on her journals called "The Bold Type." The married media executive also published a book about online dating this year.

Coles told The Independent back in 2008 that in order to pitch herself as a new chief at women's magazine Marie Claire, she had to chase after then-Hearst president Cathie Black, who was just leaving her office to head to the airport. Coles invited herself into the back of the cab to make her pitch to run Marie Claire. She got the job and the rest is history.

Claire Atkinson

CNN boss Jeff Zucker is doing well after heart surgery

Jeff Zucker, president of CNN Worldwide, is through heart surgery and doing well.

Zucker is on a leave of absence through August to recover and is expected back at the network in September. A CNN spokeswoman confirmed, "Yes, he's doing great."

Zucker has battled with a number of health scares over the years from colon cancer to Bell's palsy but is recovering well. The news chief is 53 years old. A friend of Zucker, who asked to remain anonymous as they are not authorized to speak publicly on his behalf, said he is not watching news or responding to email while he recovers. Here's CNN media reporter Brian Stelter's tweet on Zucker's internal announcement about the news. 

Claire Atkinson

"CBS Evening News" gets boss's name wrong

Jeff Glor might want to watch out.

The "CBS Evening News" anchor and managing editor reported on his boss, CEO Leslie Moonves, and CBS second-quarter earnings last night. The graphics staff misspelt Moonves as "Mooves."

Some viewers noticed and tweeted out the mistake.

 

Claire Atkinson

The New York Times stands by journalist who sent insulting tweets

Controversy around recent hires at the The New York Times continued on Thursday, with its newest addition coming under fire from conservatives for some of her old tweets.

On Wednesday, the Times announced that it had hired Sarah Jeong to write about technology for the newspaper's editorial board. By Thursday, she had become the target of criticism from right-leaning websites that surfaced a series of tweets in which she appears to repeatedly insult "white people." You can read a collection of them on RedState.com

The Times said it is sticking by her: "Her journalism and the fact that she is a young Asian woman have made her a subject of frequent online harassment. For a period of time she responded to that harassment by imitating the rhetoric of her harassers. She sees now that this approach only served to feed the vitriol that we too often see on social media.”

The Verge, a digital tech publication where Jeong has been a reporter, also defended her. 

"Many of those now reacting to these tweets have intentionally taken them out of context, and she has since received an unrelenting stream of abuse from strangers on the internet," the website's editors and senior staff wrote in a post. 

Jeong for her part posted on Twitter that she wouldn't make such comments again and explained her comments weren't directed at a wide audience and were intended as satire.

The Times editorial board in February drew criticism when it hired tech journalist Quinn Norton and then rescinded its offer after Norton's connections with a person who worked for the Daily Stormer, a neo-nazi website, were revealed. 

 

 

 

Claire Atkinson

Wall Street analysts play by the CBS rules

Analysts on Thursday's CBS earnings call did not ask Leslie Moonves, the embattled chief executive of CBS, about the misconduct allegations against him. 

Journalists were not impressed. 

"The CBS analysts are embarrassing themselves so far," wrote Axios business editor Dan Primack on Twitter.  "As everyone watches a house burst into flames, a $CBS analyst pipes up to comment on the lovely weather."

"As CBS executives and directors know best, the professional fate of Moonves & of CBS Corp as an independent company are very much uncertain," NPR media correspondent David Folkenflik tweeted. "Investment analysts can't possibly assess the company without resolution of those two huge Qs. And yet ...nada."

Moonves was his usual chipper self on the call touting the future growth of the company's streaming offerings and explaining how Amazon has boosted subscriptions to its digital service, but he did not touch on the allegations against him. In introductory comments, a CBS investor relations executive said on the advice of lawyers the CEO would not answer questions about matters unrelated to the earnings.

The New Yorker on Friday reported that six women, four of whom spoke on the record, accused Moonves of sexual harassment or misconduct from the 1980s to the 2000s. Of these allegations, four accused Moonves of forcible touching or kissing, and two allege sexual misconduct or harassment.

Moonves said in a statement to The New Yorker: "I recognize that there were times decades ago when I may have made some women uncomfortable by making advances. Those were mistakes, and I regret them immensely. But I always understood and respected — and abided by the principle — that 'no' means 'no,' and I have never misused my position to harm or hinder anyone’s career."

The long time media and entertainment analysts who have done these earnings calls with the CEO for years agreed to play by the rules. But investors might have been eager to know if their stock will be affected by the possibility of Moonves stepping down, or perhaps gain an update on the legal case winding through Delaware involving CBS's controlling shareholder, who is now at odds with the CBS boss.

Rich Greenfield, media and technology analyst with BTIG, who was not picked to ask a question during the call, complained on Twitter: "Shame on the CBS analysts who were allowed to ask questions and failed to use the opportunity."

Fox Business Network senior correspondent Charlie Gasparino posted his thoughts on Twitter: "Yet another example of how too many Wall Street analysts are in the bag for companies they cover. OK Moonves won't answer questions about the sexual misconduct allegations, but these cowards won't even ask him about succession, which is important to investors."

CORRECTION (Aug. 3, 2018, 10:05 a.m. ET): A previous version of this article misstated the name of the business-focused cable channel of 21st Century Fox. It is Fox Business Network, not Fox Business News. 

Claire Atkinson

Moonves' billionaire status threatened

CBS CEO Leslie Moonves was on his way to becoming a billionaire, but The New Yorker might have put a stop to that.

The CBS board said on Tuesday it was hiring an outside law firm to conduct an investigation, an apparent reference to accusations of misconduct against Moonves raised in a New Yorker piece that was published last week.

Moonves could lose out on $300 million of salary, bonuses and stock grants if the board finds he violated the terms of his contract and could be let go for cause, according to an analysis by Bloomberg.

Moonves would lose equity and bonus awards worth $135 million, $126.5 million in salary, and potentially the right to become an advisor to the company at $40 million over five years, according to Bloomberg's analysis of regulatory filings.

Earlier this year, Forbes reported that Moonves was already worth some $700 million and was the second-most highly paid CEO in the U.S., according to Time.com.

Former Viacom CEO Philippe Dauman, who stepped down after a battle with Shari Redstone, the controlling shareholder of Viacom and CBS, walked away with an estimated $95 million, according to Bloomberg calculations from 2016.

Claire Atkinson

Amazon made $2.2 billion from ads in the second quarter

Madison Avenue might be concerned about Amazon cutting into its advertising business, but that hasn't stopped marketers from spending more money with the e-commerce giant.

Amazon reported on Thursday that its growing advertising business generated $2.2 billion of revenue in the second quarter — more than double what it brought in during the same time period in 2017.

Once just a small part of Amazon's sprawling business, advertising is now starting to add to the company's bottom line.

“Advertising is starting to make an impact on gross profit,” said Amazon chief financial officer Brian Olsavsky.

Advertisers favor Amazon because their ad buys result in sales, but advertisers also know that in the long term they could end up helping Amazon gain a superior understanding of what consumers want. Amazon is starting to sell its ad capabilities directly to clients such as HP and Lego, according to Digiday, bypassing the agencies altogether.

Read more on Amazon's recent success. Here’s a transcript of Amazon’s earnings call with investors.

Claire Atkinson

Spotify adds subscribers but not revenue per user

Spotify is growing like weed as consumers make the switch from downloads to streaming services.

But the second quarterly report from the newly public music streaming company had good news for some — and bad news for those who are keeping a close watch on whether Spotify is making any money.

The good news: Spotify finished its second quarter with 180 million monthly active users, with 83 million of those users paying for the service. That's huge growth versus the second quarter last year when it reported 138 million monthly active users. And Wall Street was encouraged — Spotify stock rose 4.9 percent on Thursday.

The not great news: Apple is coming, at least in the U.S. The Financial Times spoke with unnamed music executives who said Apple is already about to leapfrog Spotify's U.S. subscriber total.

The bad news: Spotify's average revenue per user declined by 12 percent versus the same period a year ago to around $5.70 per month thanks to promotions, such as the offer that bundles Spotify with Hulu for $12.99. Spotify also hasn't been shy about making the free tier as attractive as possible to convert consumers to the paid tier, but it seems many consumers are happy holding on to their cash. 

Spotify just hired former Condé Nast Entertainment chief Dawn Ostroff, but Spotify CEO Daniel Ek said there was no intention to get into the original video production game. Here's a transcript of the investor call. 

