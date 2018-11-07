Ayanna Pressley wins, becoming first African-American woman elected to House by Massachusetts

Massachusetts voters have elected the first African-American woman to a U.S. House seat.

Ayanna Pressley, who was also the first black woman elected to the Boston City Council, was elected to the 7th Congressional District in Massachusetts.

Pressley did not have Republican challenger. She defeated Democratic Rep. Mike Capuano, a 10-term incumbent, in a high-profile Democratic primary in September.

Earlier Tuesday, Pressley tweeted her encouragement that people "vote for activist leaders who will work in and with community," adding: "Vote, because this is your democracy & your voice matters."