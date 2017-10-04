Bailey Schweitzer

Schweitzer, 20, of Bakersfield, California, was a former high school cheerleader and worked as a receptionist at Infinity Communications, according to The Bakersfield Californian.

Colleagues said Schweitzer was enjoying Las Vegas so much that she planned to return for her 21st birthday in April.

Schweitzer's brother and father confirmed her death to the newspaper.

Co-workers left a single candle at the avid country music fan's desk after learning of her death, the paper reported.