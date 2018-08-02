A defense theory appears to emerge...

Barbara McQuade, former U.S. attorney and NBC News analyst, on testimony from Gates:

"Today, Greg Andres said that the prosecution “fully intends to call” Rick Gates as a witness after Uzi Asonye yesterday said that they may or may not call him.

"A defense theory has appeared to emerge that Gates was responsible for fake invoices from vendors to Manafort for items such as custom suits, landscaping and home entertainment. The government has offered these fake invoices (four so far), possibly to suggest that Manafort created them to extract even more cash from his shell companies, though the government’s theory about these fake invoices is not yet clear.

"The defense has asked questions on cross-examination tying these fake invoices to Gates. And of course, in opening statement, the defense argued that Gates embezzled from Manafort. It may be necessary for Gates to testify to refute this theory.

"It also may be necessary for Gates to testify for a more technical reason to establish the existence of a conspiracy, so that certain documents will be admissible under the co-conspirator exception to the hearsay rule. The judge said the government would likely use Gates’ testimony to attempt to establish the conspiracy for this purpose. Andres said yes, but that’s not the only way they could prove a conspiracy, so the prosecution is still hedging a little."