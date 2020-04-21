Barr calls stay-at-home orders 'disturbingly close to house arrest' Attorney General William Barr in the Brady Briefing Room at the White House on April 1, 2020. Mandel Ngan / AFP - Getty Images file WASHINGTON —Attorney General William Barr said Tuesday that the need for strong restrictions to stop the spread of the corornavirus may be passing, and the Justice Department might consider taking legal action against states that go too far. "There are very, very burdensome impingements on liberty," he told radio talk show host Hugh Hewitt, "and we adopted them for the limited purpose of slowing down the spread. We didn't adopt them as the comprehensive way of dealing with this disease. We are now seeing that these are bending the curve, and we have to come up with more targeted approaches." Read the full story here. Share this -







Trump says Harvard, other large companies will pay back PPP loans Harvard University, which reportedly nettled nearly $9 million in aid through the federal government's Paycheck Protection Program, will have to give that money back, President Donald Trump said Tuesday. "Harvard's going to pay back the money, they shouldn't be taking it," Trump said. "They have one of the largest endowments anywhere in the country, maybe the world I guess, and they're going to pay back that money." He added that large companies, which he did not name, would also pay back funds obtained through the government loan program established to help small businesses to pay their employees during the pandemic. The Ivy League university has an endowment worth more than $40 billion. The burger chain Shake Shack, which received $10 million from the PPP, has already said it will return the money. The New York-based burger company is among more than a dozen companies with annual revenues in the hundreds of millions that are reported to have received PPP money. Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin said Tuesday at the daily White House coronavirus briefing that he is giving these companies the "benefit of the doubt" and will clarify guidelines for companies hoping to access loans.







The USNS Comfort free to set sail from New York City The USNS hospital ship Comfort is seen docked at Pier 90 on Manhattan's West Side during the outbreak of the coronavirus in New York on April 3, 2020. Mike Segar / Reuters file The Navy hospital ship deployed to New York City at the height of the coronavirus pandemic is free to set sail for any other troubled ports, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Tuesday. The USNS Comfort docked in America's biggest city on March 30 to take on non-coronavirus patients and relieve hospitals overwhelmed by COVID-19, the disease associated with coronavirus. But now that the city appears to have weathered the apex of the pandemic, the governor said the hospital ship should be re-deployed. "If anyplace else needs it, send it to them," Cuomo told MSNBC. At his daily coronavirus briefing, President Donald Trump also said the hospital ship should be leaving soon: "I've asked Andrew if we could bring the Comfort back to its base in Virginia so that we could have it for other locations, and he said we would be able to do that."







What can coronavirus antibody tests actually tell us? A clinical test in the Immunology lab at UW Medicine in Seattle, Washington. Karen Ducey / Getty Images Results from antibody testing studies for the coronavirus are starting to paint a picture of the scope of the disease it causes in parts of the U.S. But the initial findings won't identify which people are immune to the virus; in other words, a positive result from an antibody test can't be considered a "get out of jail free" card for those who wish to stop social distancing and get back to life as usual, experts say. Read the full story here.







Illinois extends student loan relief to non-federal, private bank borrowers Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced a plan to provide relief for student loan borrowers in Illinois who were left out of the federal relief plan through the CARES Act. The coronavirus relief bill halted federal student loan payments until the end of September, with no interest, but failed to account for students with private loans not controlled by the Department of Education. Pritzker said Tuesday that his plan with 20 private lenders would bring relief to nearly 140,000 more student loan borrowers in the state. "We created a multi-state agreement that includes borrowers in Illinois, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Massachusetts, New Jersey, Vermont, Virginia and Washington State," Pritzker said. "Impacted borrowers can immediately contact their loan provider to get relief with these new options." While the CARES Act provided much-needed relief for those with federal student loans, millions of people with private & non-federal student loans were left out.



I'm happy to announce that, as of today, nearly 140,000 more student loan borrowers in Illinois will now get relief. — Governor JB Pritzker (@GovPritzker) April 21, 2020







Study shows more deaths, no benefit from malaria drug touted by Trump Hydroxychloroquine, and a related compound called chloroquine, is a medication that's been around for decades. It's used to treat malaria, as well as certain autoimmune diseases including lupus rheumatoid arthritis. John Locher / AP A malaria drug widely touted by President Donald Trump for treating the new coronavirus showed no benefit in a large analysis of its use in U.S. veterans hospitals. There were more deaths among those given hydroxychloroquine versus standard care, researchers reported. The nationwide study was not a rigorous experiment. But with 368 patients, it's the largest look so far of hydroxychloroquine with or without the antibiotic azithromycin for COVID-19, which has killed more than 171,000 people as of Tuesday. The study was posted on an online site for researchers and has has not been reviewed by other scientists. Grants from the National Institutes of Health and the University of Virginia paid for the work. Read the full story here.







Senate passes coronavirus relief bill, which Trump is expected to sign Senate reaches deal on new coronavirus relief bill April 21, 2020 01:00 WASHINGTON — The Senate passed a nearly $500 billion interim coronavirus bill by voice vote Tuesday that includes additional money for the small business loan program as well as for hospitals and testing, making way for the legislation to become law as soon as the end of the week. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., said in a joint statement that they were "proud" to have secured an interim aid bill that went beyond the initial Republican proposal. "Democrats flipped this emergency package from an insufficient Republican plan that left behind hospitals and health and frontline workers and did nothing to aid the survival of the most vulnerable small businesses on Main Street," they said. Read the full story here.







Texas Lt. Governor on reopening economy: 'There are more important things than living' Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick speaks in McAllen, Texas, on Jan. 10, 2019. Sergio Flores / Bloomberg via Getty Images file Texas Lt. Gov Dan Patrick doubled down on the controversial comments he previously made regarding the coronavirus pandemic, telling Fox News on Monday that Americans had to "take some risks" in reopening the economy. Patrick was heavily criticized last month after he suggested in an interview with Fox News' Tucker Carlson that he and other senior citizens might be willing to die in order to save the U.S. economy. The Texas official stood by his statements in a new interview with Carlson on Monday night, saying that "we are crushing the economy." "And what I said when I was with you that night, there are more important things than living," Patrick said. Read the full story here.






