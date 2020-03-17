Barr issues memo to U.S. attorneys outlining DOJ priorities amid the outbreak
Attorney General William Barr sent a two-page memo to all U.S. attorneys Monday that outlined the Department of Justice’s priorities for law enforcement and the health and safety of people in the judicial system.
Every U.S. attorney’s office has been ordered to prioritize the detection, investigation and prosecution of criminal conduct that’s related to the coronavirus pandemic.
The memo referred to businesses selling fake cures online for the COVID-19 disease, phishing emails from entities posing as the World Health Organization or the CDC and malware infecting apps designed to track the spread of the virus.
Carlo Angerer
9m ago / 12:37 PM UTC
Contestants on Germany's 'Big Brother' to be told about coronavirus pandemic
Contestants on the German edition of the "Big Brother" reality show will be told about the coronavirus pandemic for the fist time Tuesday night.
TV channel Sat.1 said most contestants where shut off from the outside world on Feb. 6 and are, therefore, theoretically aware of the virus outbreak in Wuhan and first infections outside of China, but have no idea how far the virus has spread since.
It said the decision to inform them about the pandemic was made together with the contestants' families.
The show's moderator and consulting physician will break the news of the full scale of the global health crisis to the group during a live broadcast.
Contestants will then be able to ask questions about the pandemic and receive video messages from their loved ones.
Four new housemates joined the show last week, but were not allowed to talk about the virus, the channel said.
Kristen Welker and Rebecca Shabad
15m ago / 12:31 PM UTC
Trump's outgoing acting chief of staff Mulvaney under voluntary self-isolation
Outgoing acting White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney is under voluntary self-isolation in South Carolina, NBC News has confirmed.
“He had contact with someone whose test results are pending, so out of an abundance of caution due to his proximity to the President, he’s teleworking pending those results," a White House official told NBC News. "He tested negative on Friday and had no symptoms. White House docs blessed his travel.”
The Associated Press reported that Mulvaney decided to isolate himself because his niece had been in contact with a Brazilian official who tested positive for coronavirus. Mulvaney had tested negative for the virus, the report said.
Earlier this month, President Donald Trump tapped on of his stanchest allies, Rep. Mark Meadows, R-N.C., to be his new chief of staff.
Researchers advising the British government have warned that social restrictions designed to combat the spread of the coronavirus may have to be imposed for 18 months or "indefinitely" until a vaccine is found.
However, the response team warned that the measures — advising people to skip pubs and theaters, as well as self-isolating at home for 14 days if any family member displays symptoms — might have to remain in place for many months because the contagion might "rebound" once they are lifted.
"The social and economic effects of the measures which are needed to achieve this policy goal will be profound," it warned.
Hans Nichols and Rebecca Shabad
2h ago / 11:12 AM UTC
WH press secretary not at work after being exposed to coronavirus
White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham was not at the White House Monday after she was exposed to Brazilian officials at Mar a Lago last weekend who later tested positive for the coronavirus, according to two people familiar with the matter.