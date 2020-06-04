Barr: We will work to ensure 'racism plays no part in law enforcement'

Martin Luther King III and his family show their respects to the remains of George Floyd before a memorial service in his honor.



Los Angeles Mayor lifts curfew I have lifted the curfew in the City of Los Angeles. We remain strongly committed to protecting the right of Angelenos to make their voices heard and ensuring the safety of our community. — MayorOfLA (@MayorOfLA) June 4, 2020







When David Choi, owner of the street food chain Seoul Taco, pulled up to one of his Downtown Chicago restaurants on Sunday morning, he saw doors and windows reduced to a pile of shards, a vandalized flat-screen TV, and the cash register and several iPads missing, presumably stolen. Choi had been preparing to resume dine-in service after a two-months shutdown amid the coronavirus pandemic. The looting not only delayed that indefinitely but also halted to-go service. He's now hemorrhaging cash while looking to hire a contractor on short notice to board up the shop. Once his insurance company assesses the damage, he'll have to pay the deductible, too. Still, in his first message to customers, he made clear that those who ransacked his store in no way weakened his support for the fight against police brutality. "EVERYTHING IN MY STORE WILL BE REPLACEABLE," he wrote on Facebook within hours of the incident, "while lives are being senselessly lost, on a way too regular basis, is the way bigger issue." In the week since George Floyd died in the custody of Minneapolis police, hundreds of largely peaceful demonstrations have erupted across the country — with many followed by looting and arson. From California to New York, scores of Asian businesses were caught in the crossfire, suffering extensive property damage atop already prevalent anti-Asian racism. But owners young and old continue to express solidarity with protesters and vocally draw the distinction between material and human loss. Read the full story here.







Florida professor cites 'black privilege' amid George Floyd protests, prompting calls for his firing University of Central Florida psychology professor Charles Negy reads from a letter complaining about his teaching on Aug. 23, 2012. George Skene / Tribune News Service via Getty Images University of Central Florida students and others on social media are calling for the firing of a psychology professor at the school who is citing "black privilege" in tweets amid the nationwide protests over the death of George Floyd. "Black privilege is real: Besides affirm. action, special scholarships and other set asides, being shielded from legitimate criticism is a privilege. But as a group, they're missing out on much needed feedback," said one tweet from professor Charles Negy on Wednesday. He is the author of "White Shaming: Bullying based on Prejudice, Virtue-Signaling, and Ignorance." In a tweet Thursday morning, a statement from the school said: "Being actively anti-racist means calling out and confronting racist comments. We are aware of Charles Negy's recent personal Twitter posts, which are completely counter to UCF's values. We are reviewing this matter further while being mindful of the First Amendment." Negy, in an email, told NBC News that he believes "The lives of black people matter as much as the lives of anyone else in this country. ... The timing of my controversial views that have been posted on twitter recently was poor, perhaps, but my views were not addressing the sadistic murder of George Floyd. ... I'm addressing other issues that I think ought to be discussed if we're ever going to make progress on race relations." Read the full story here.







Dr. Leana Wen: 5 safety measures to keep in mind if you're protesting during COVID-19 Americans are taking to the streets to protest the police killings of George Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery, Breonna Taylor and more. And while any time people gather in groups, there's an increased risk of getting or spreading COVID-19, there are ways to reduce your risk and stay safer, said Dr. Leana Wen, an emergency physician and former health commissioner for Baltimore. Dr. Wen, who has been a leading voice in public health and a frequent commentator about coronavirus, recently spoke to Know Your Value founder and "Morning Joe" co-host Mika Brzezinski, about safety measures protesters should keep in mind as they make their voices heard. Read the full story here.







FBI wanted to separate itself from Barr's tough stance on protests, sources say WASHINGTON — On Wednesday, officials at the FBI considered, and later canceled, a press conference to clarify how agents were being used in protests, according to three sources familiar with the planning. The Bureau, led by Director Christopher Wray, wanted to separate itself from the tough stance Attorney General William Barr was taking in his pledge to continue ramping up federal law enforcement's response in D.C. even as protests turned largely peaceful on Tuesday night. "They feel a strong need to delineate what they are and are not doing," said a source familiar with internal deliberations at the FBI. "You won't see FBI agents with a baton and shield." The FBI's recent arrest of three men connected to the far-right "Boogaloo" movement for their attempt to provoke violence at protests also underlines the Bureau's distance from Barr who has, like Trump, said leftist extremist groups are to blame for the violence. "This is representative of the FBI trying to avoid Barr's narrative by doing its job," the source said. Read the full story here.






