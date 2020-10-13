Barrett condemns white supremacy, acknowledges 'some implicit bias' in criminal justice system

Asked by Sen. Cory Booker, D-N.J., if she condemns white supremacy, Barrett said, "Yes."

Booker, in a clear dig at Trump, replied, "I'm sorry that question even had to be asked."

Asked if there was "implicit racial bias" in the criminal justice system, Barrett said, "Senator, it would be hard to imagine in a criminal justice system as big as are not having any implicit bias in it."

Asked if that was a yes, Barrett said, "Yes, in our large criminal justice system it would inconceivable that there wasn't some implicit bias."

While Trump has acknowledged there are some "bad apples" in police departments, he's railed against anti-discrimination training measures and directed federal agencies prohibit them.

Barrett also defended her ruling upholding the dismissal of a workplace discrimination case involving a Black man who said he'd been called the n-word by a supervisor.

Barrett told Booker he was "mischaracterizing" her ruling, and noted she was part of a unanimous three-judge panel. She said the employee was already being fired when the word was used, and he hadn't tried to tie evidence of the slur into his discrimination claim.