Barrett doesn’t say if Social Security and Medicare are constitutional Amy Coney Barrett refrained Wednesday from saying whether she believes the Social Security and Medicare programs are constitutional. Senate Judiciary Ranking Member Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif., asked Barrett if she agrees with originalist scholars like Mike Rappaport, a law professor at the University of San Diego, who has written to argue that those two programs are unconstitutional. Barrett, who also describes herself as an originalist, said she hasn’t seen his article and could not comment. Asked broadly if she agrees with scholars who say Social Security and Medicare exceed the government's power under the Constitution, Barrett said she couldn’t answer because she hadn't reviewed the arguments and that such a lawsuit could become before her. "I can't answer the question in the abstract," Barrett replied. Feinstein sounded surprised at her evasion. "It's hard for me to believe that's a real question,” the senator said. “The Medicare program is really sacrosanct in this country." Share this -







Barrett tries to list the 5 freedoms in the First Amendment When Sen. Ben Sasse, R-Neb., was questioning Barrett, he asked her to list the five freedoms laid out in the First Amendment. "Speech, religion, press, assembly...," said Barrett, who then tried to count them on her hand and she said, "I don't know, what am I missing?" "Redress or protests," Sasse said. Share this -







Klobuchar asks if it's a coincidence Barrett would be third justice who worked on Bush v. Gore Klobuchar asked Barrett if absentee ballots, "better known as mail-in ballots," are an essential way to vote for millions of people right now in the middle of the current pandemic. "That's a matter of policy on which I can't express a view," Barrett said. "To me, that just feels like a fundamental part of our democracy," Klobuchar responded. Klobuchar then pointed out that if confirmed, the Supreme Court would have three justices who worked on behalf of the Republican Party on the pivotal Bush v. Gore case in 2000 that resulted in George W. Bush winning that year's presidential election after a recount in Florida. She said that would include Barrett, Chief Justice John Roberts and Justice Brett Kavanaugh. Asked if she thinks that's a coincidence, Barrett said, "Senator Klobuchar, if you're asking me whether I was nominated for this seat because I worked on Bush versus Gore for a very brief period of time as a young associate, that doesn't make sense to me." Share this -







Barrett says she did not 'cut a deal with the president' on any cases In an exchange with Klobuchar, Barrett reiterated comments that she made in her testimony before the committee on Tuesday about not making any pre-commitments about any cases — including the Affordable Care Act case. "You're suggesting that I have animus or that I cut a deal with the president and I was very clear yesterday that that isn't what happened," Barrett said. Share this -







Klobuchar says Barrett's 'tracks' signal that she could vote to strike down 'Obamacare' Klobuchar said that Barrett's record signals that she could vote to strike down the Affordable Care Act in the upcoming Supreme Court case. "I've been following the tracks and the only way for the American people to figure out how you might roll is to follow your record and follow the tracks," said Klobuchar, who noted that Barrett has said she considers Scalia a mentor, has criticized Chief Justice John Roberts upholding the ACA and praised the dissent by Scalia in that ruling. "To me, these tracks lead us to one place, and that is that you will have the polar opposite judicial philosophy of Justice Ginsburg, and to me, that would change the balance of this court," Klobuchar added. Share this -







Hearing has resumed after quick lunch break The hearing has resumed after a 30-minute lunch break. Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., is up for her second round of questioning. Share this -







Committee takes 30-minute lunch break The committee is taking a lunch break and will return at 12:30 p.m. ET, Graham said. Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., will begin her questions for Barrett when the senators return. Lawmakers are on their second round of questions and their third day of the hearing. Each senator has been given up to 20 minutes to ask questions of the nominee. Share this -







Cruz attacks absent Democrats, Durbin responds by pointing to pandemic Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, began his round of questions by criticizing Democrats for not being inside the hearing room throughout the day, claiming it indicates they "don't have substantive criticism." Durbin, however, interjected, raising a point of personal privilege to say the country is in the midst of the Covid-19 pandemic, "and some members are in their offices following this on television, and to suggest their absence here means they're not following or participating is incorrect." Cruz then noted that all but two Democrats on the committee were in the hearing room at one point during the first round of questions Tuesday. The second round of questions is taking place Wednesday before the panel goes into closed session with Barrett. Many senators generally pop into hearings when it comes time for them to speak and don't sit in the room throughout. Cruz criticizes Democrats for being absent at hearing, Durbin reminds him of Covid pandemic Oct. 14, 2020 01:12 Share this -







Barrett says she didn't know justices are subject to lower ethics standards Whitehouse spoke about how Supreme Court justices are not subject to some of the codes of ethics that apply to lawmakers or judges of lower courts and about the lower reporting requirements that the justices have. "I think it's anomalous that the highest court should have the lowest standards," Whitehouse said. "I hope you'll keep an open mind about trying to fix that when you're on the court." Barrett said she didn't realize that justices have lower standards in reporting their financial disclosures. "I'm surprised because I did think it was a statute that applied to everyone — so I'm surprised," she said. "I've always complied with filling out my financial disclosure reports." Share this -







Leahy calls out Cornyn retweet showing dated photo of maskless senators In a tweet, Leahy called out a post on Twitter from Cornyn, who retweeted a photo of Democratic senators huddled together, free of face coverings, along with the question, "Masks?" Hi John, this picture was taken well before the pandemic.



Also, I look forward to you calling out President Trump for not wearing a mask next time. https://t.co/aMDG5v4gAw — Sen. Patrick Leahy (@SenatorLeahy) October 14, 2020 The photo of Booker and Whitehouse surrounding Blumenthal is from the Kavanaugh hearings in 2018, well before the coronavirus pandemic. Leahy noted that the photo was dated and added that he looks forward to Cornyn "calling out President Trump for not wearing a mask next time." Masks? https://t.co/28BIX2oIuR — Senator John Cornyn (@JohnCornyn) October 14, 2020 Share this -





