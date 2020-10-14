Barrett pressed on past Supreme Court rulings in confirmation hearing

But she did articulate clear views on the relative susceptibility of Roe and Brown to reversal. She observed that Brown is only settled so long as no one sues the government — federal, state or local — for segregating schools. And she said that Roe, because it is the subject of more controversy, is more open to being thrown out.

Barrett declined to say Tuesday how she would rule on any future cases, including those involving abortion, racial discrimination, voting rights and the Affordable Care Act.

With the help of senators of both parties, Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett laid out a roadmap for overturning the Roe vs. Wade ruling protecting abortion rights and the Brown vs. Board of Education decision outlawing school segregation.

Barrett condemns white supremacy, acknowledges 'some implicit bias' in criminal justice system

Asked by Sen. Cory Booker, D-N.J., whether she condemns white supremacy, Barrett said, "Yes."

Booker, in a clear dig at Trump, replied, "I'm sorry that question even had to be asked."

Asked whether there was "implicit racial bias" in the criminal justice system, Barrett said, "Senator, it would be hard to imagine in a criminal justice system as big as ours not having any implicit bias in it."

Asked whether that was a yes, Barrett said, "Yes, in our large criminal justice system it would inconceivable that there wasn't some implicit bias."

While Trump has acknowledged that there are some "bad apples" in police departments, he has railed against anti-discrimination training measures and directed federal agencies to prohibit them.

Barrett also defended her ruling upholding the dismissal of a workplace discrimination case involving a Black man who said he'd been called the N-word by a supervisor.

Barrett told Booker that he was "mischaracterizing" her ruling, noting that she was part of a unanimous three-judge panel. She said that the employee was already being fired when the word was used and that he hadn't tried to tie evidence of the slur into his discrimination claim.