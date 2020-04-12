Baseball is back for the people — and cats — of Taiwan to enjoy

Vietnamese-owned nail salons donate thousands of masks, gloves to hospitals Zen Nails in Brentwood, Tenn., has converted its space into a small factory producing protective masks and gowns for local hospitals. Trang Nguyen When Huy Nguyen closed his nail salon in Mobile, Alabama, two weeks ago in response to the coronavirus pandemic, he donated all of the protective equipment in his inventory — a few hundred masks and eight boxes of gloves. Nguyen, an owner of Top Nails 2, wasn’t alone. Prompted by a Facebook request from a local Vietnamese pharmacist, dozens of other Vietnamese salon owners in Mobile came together and contributed more than 134,000 gloves and 23,000 masks to a nearby hospital. Nguyen later called friends who own salons in other cities and encouraged them to do the same. “Fighting this virus is a responsibility for every one of us,” he told NBC Asian America. “We don't work in the medical field, so we cannot fight the virus directly but we want to share our responsibility and share what we have with the community.” As health care professionals report shortages of personal protective equipment, Vietnamese-owned nail salons across the country, which dominate the multibillion-dollar nail industry in the U.S., are donating protective masks and gloves — requisite sanitation items in every salon — to hospitals in their communities. Read the rest here. Share this -







British comedian Tim Brooke-Taylor dies of coronavirus at 79 Tim Brooke-Taylor in an episode of the BBC series "The Goodies" in 1975. Don Smith / Radio Times via Getty Images file LONDON — Tim Brooke-Taylor, famed British comedian and performer, died Sunday morning from COVID-19, the disease associated with coronavirus. He was 79. Brooke-Taylor was part of Cambridge University's Footlights revue, the breeding ground of several generations of British comic talent. He broke into radio and television comedy in the 1960s alongside future Monty Python members John Cleese and Graham Chapman. Brooke-Taylor went on to form The Goodies with Graeme Garden and Bill Oddie. The trio specialized in slightly surreal sketches incorporating visual inventiveness, slapstick and songs. Their song "Funky Gibbon" even became a U.K. top 10 chart hit in 1975. Read the full story here.







Trans woman fined for breaking Panama's gender-based lockdown Barbara Delgado. Human Rights Watch A transgender woman in Panama was fined $50 for breaking the country's gender-based coronavirus lockdown, according to a report from Human Rights Watch. On April 1, Bárbara Delgado was stopped and detained by police who alleged she was male and out on the wrong day. The country's gender-based lockdown, put in place by Panama's Ministry of Health, permits women to do essential shopping on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. In contrast, men are allowed out for their essential shopping on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays. No citizens are allowed outside of their homes on Sundays. Delgado was stopped on a Wednesday, on her way to volunteer at a medical center near her home. Three others, two men and a woman, were also stopped for breaking quarantine rules but were released with a warning. However, Delgado was detained for three hours inside a police station and made to pay a fine because the male gender marker on her identification did not match her appearance, according to Human Rights Watch. In Panama, sex reassignment surgery is required to change a person's legal gender on official documents. Panamanian human rights and LGBT organizations have called on the government to consider gender perspectives when making decisions about quarantine measures during the COVID-19 pandemic.







Easter messages in the age of Coronavirus, from the Pope to MI6



Governors say they still don't have enough equipment to handle the coronavirus outbreak Governors on the frontlines of coronavirus outbreaks said Sunday they still have an insufficient amount of supplies needed to combat COVID-19, though they said the situation has improved in recent weeks. "We're fighting to stay ahead on bed capacity, ventilators that are constantly running thin, the medicine you need for those ventilators, the personal protective equipment, and the relief from the bullpen for our health care workers," New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy, a Democrat, told CNN. "So, we are every minute of every day on all of those fronts doing everything we can to stay out ahead of it." Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan, a Republican, told ABC that while "everybody has gotten more supplies than we had the week before and the day before.... I'd hate to say that everybody's completely happy and that we have everything we need." "I mean everybody still has tremendous needs on personal protective equipment and ventilators and all of these things that you keep hearing about," he added. "Everybody's fighting to find these things all over the nation and all over the world."







New York death toll tops 9,000 as 758 more deaths are reported on Easter Sunday Cuomo calls for executive order for employers to provide free masks to employees April 12, 2020 01:22 New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo spoke to reporters on Easter Sunday to give an update on the state's coronavirus repsonse. The death toll is now 9,385, after another 758 deaths were reported.

The governor added that although cases have not greatly declined, the number has begun to flatten.

On the confusion over school closures, Cuomo said he respected New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio's opinion on keeping schools closed for the rest of the academic year, but that the governor needs to coordinate plans with regional leaders.

"The position of ‘I think schools should be closed,’ that’s not an unreasonable position," Cuomo said. "He doesn’t have to worry about Nassau, Suffolk. He doesn't have to worry about New Jersey, and Connecticut. But I do."

There have been some anecdotal reports of patients who are positively reacting to hydroxychloroquine treatment, but Cuomo said he has yet to receive a full report on the trials.

When asked what he would do if he contracted coronavirus, Cuomo said, "My plan is to do this from home."







Photo: Virtual worship in Seattle Rev. Kelly Wadsworth live streams Easter service at the Alki United Church of Christ in Seattle on Sunday. Elaine Thompson / AP Share this -







Biden releases coronavirus plan Former Vice President Joe Biden detailed his plan to reopen the U.S. economy on Sunday, writing in a New York Times op-ed that the country will first need to significantly decrease the number of new cases, provide widespread testing and ensure that the healthcare system is prepared for flare-ups later in the year. Biden said social distancing "has to continue and the people on the front lines have to get the supplies and equipment they need." "Make no mistake: An effective plan to beat the virus is the ultimate answer to how we get our economy back on track," Biden said. So we should stop thinking of the health and economic responses as separate. They are not. Once we have taken these steps, we can begin to reopen more businesses and put more people back to work. Things will not go back to 'normal' right away. As public health experts have said, we should expect activity to return gradually, with sites like offices and stores reopening before arenas and theaters."







Live from their bedrooms, it's 'SNL'! Saturday Night Live's Kate McKinnon portrays Ruth Bader Ginsberg teaching a workout class in her skit from home on Saturday. NBC "Saturday Night Live" returned from a planned break that turned into a monthlong coronavirus hiatus and made the most of its cast members and host Tom Hanks, who sent in a series of fast-moving videos from self-isolation at home. The show did not open with its usual refrain, "Live from New York, it's Saturday Night!" But Kate McKinnon did say, "Live from Zoom." And an announcer said, "It's Saturday Night Live at home." The usual opening credits of cast members on the town in Manhattan were nixed in favor of footage of them at home, in kitchens, with children and even in bed. Tom Hanks emerged as a surprise host of the evening. He said, "It's good to be here. But it's also very weird to be here hosting 'Saturday Night Live' from home." Read the whole story.






