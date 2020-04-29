Bay Area to begin relaxing shelter-in-place requirements OAKLAND, Calif. — On Wednesday, health authorities across six Bay Area counties loosened the shelter-in-place orders, allowing for the resumption of some business and recreational activities under the existing social distancing requirements. The new order, which takes effect on May 4, extends the bulk of the shelter-in-place order to May 31. The fields that can reopen include construction and some sports, including golf and tennis. In addition, real estate transactions — including limited viewings — can resume. All businesses must update or create a new social distancing protocol. Additionally, the order provides the ability for childcare facilities and summer camps that serve essential workers to open under specific circumstances, notably that they can only host “12 or fewer” children that are “in the same group each day.” In a joint statement, officials from Alameda, Contra Costa, Marin, San Mateo, San Francisco, and Santa Clara counties and the City of Berkeley, said that if this new order differs with any state-issued ordered, the “stricter order applies.” SF, with regional partners, has extended its #StayHome order through May 31 while easing some requirements for certain lower-risk activities. We're not out of the woods, but we are on a path forward. Here are answers to frequently asked questions. https://t.co/JwwPwh0C37 pic.twitter.com/JmS1RV6LIm — SF City Attorney (@SFCityAttorney) April 29, 2020 Share this -







New Jersey to test online voting in upcoming municipal elections New Jersey will test out online voting for a limited number of people in a special election next month. Responding to concerns that voting in person can violate social distancing measures designed to halt the spread of the coronavirus, the state is already planning to conduct its May 12 municipal elections, for which there are about 700,000 eligible voters, almost entirely by mail. But counties will be able to offer voters with disabilities who say they can't fill out and mail a paper ballot the option of using Democracy Live, a platform that allows users to receive and mark their ballot through an online portal, a spokesperson for New Jersey Secretary of State Tammy Murphy said Wednesday. Several other states, including Washington and West Virginia, have already committed to offering Democracy Live statewide for their primaries this year. The program also allows users who want to mark their ballot online and print it out. Though disability advocacy groups have praised the program, cybersecurity experts routinely condemn online voting. "This seems like an extremely narrow use case with very significant collateral risks," Matt Blaze, a Georgetown election cybersecurity researcher, said. Share this -







Brooklyn man accused of stealing stimulus checks out of mailboxes A stimulus check issued by the IRS, Thursday, April 23, 2020, in San Antonio. Eric Gay / AP A 31-year-old Brooklyn man is accused of stealing at least nine stimulus checks out of the mailboxes of homes and apartment buildings in the Sunset Park section of Brooklyn. Federal prosecutors said they are charging Feng Cheng with federal crimes because of the postal-related nature of the scheme, as well as the fact that the Treasury checks were meant for workers in need amid the coronavirus crisis. One check allegedly stolen from a mailbox in the lobby of 868 45th Street was for $2,400. An alert resident flagged police to Cheng’s alleged activity and responding police soon followed him. Read the full story here. Share this -







Roger Goodell will cut salary to $0 as NFL announces furloughs and pay cuts Commissioner Roger Goodell speaks just before the NFL football draft on April 23, 2020. NFL via AP In a memo to NFL league employees, Commissioner Roger Goodell announced upcoming furloughs and pay cuts in response to the "economic effects imposed by the COVID-19 virus." In addition to the measures outlined in the memo, Goodell voluntarily asked to cut his salary to $0 in March, a change that went into effect earlier this month. Goodell's salary is approximately $4-5 million. His total annual compensation is roughly $40 million. "The economic consequences for our country have been substantial, and we have taken a series of steps in response to their impact on the NFL," Goodell wrote. Indefinite pay cuts will take effect in paychecks issued on May 22. The cuts will be 5% for employees up to the manager level, 7% for directors, 10% for vice presidents, 12% for senior VPs and 15% for executive VPs. No one who makes under $100,000 will have their pay cut and no one's pay will be reduced below $100,000. The league is continuing to prepare for a full 2020-2021 season. Share this -







TSA says 500 of its employees have tested positive for COVID-19 TSA agents screen passengers at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport on April 15, 2020. Elaine Thompson / AP Five hundred people who work for the Transportation Security Administration have tested positive for COVID-19, including four people who died from the disease, the agency said Wednesday. Of the 500 who tested positive, 208 TSA employees recovered from the illness, the agency said in a statement. Almost 40 percent of positive cases were found in employees working in the three major airports serving the greater New York City region. Read the full story here. Share this -







White House to let 30-day coronavirus guidance expire on Thursday President Donald Trump speaks in the East Room of the White House on April 28, 2020. Mandel Ngan / AFP - Getty Images President Donald Trump said Wednesday that there will be a "fading out" of the federal guidelines aimed at slowing the spread of coronavirus that are set to expire on Thursday. "They'll be fading out because now the governors are doing it," Trump said during a meeting in the Oval Office with Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards. Administration officials said the recommendation is that states and local governments "transition" to the White House’s guidelines for reopening the economy that go into effect on Friday. Those guidelines, however, require states to meet a threshold for each of three phases of reopening, and it’s unclear how many states, if any, meet the standard for "Phase One." Share this -







Federal Reserve press conference or house party? A video news conference led by Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, top row, second from left, on April 29, 2020. Federal Reserve Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell led a historic press conference Wednesday afternoon — using a videoconferencing tool to take questions from an array of financial correspondents, most of whom joined him from their home. Even though reporters who wanted to participate in the proceedings did a trial run on Tuesday, there were hiccups. One correspondent had trouble positioning her camera, which made the frame appear sideways. Another journalist appeared too low in the shot. Some closeups were too close. Every now and then, there were audio issues. Unsurprisingly, Twitter was thrilled. Normally, news conferences with the Fed chair are pretty staid. This one, according to some viewers, was more like a “house party.” For his part, Powell seemed unfazed. Identified on screen as “Chief Powell,” the central bank chairman presided over the event as normal, sporting the usual purple tie he appears to favor. Share this -





