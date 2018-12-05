Behind the unlikely friendship between historian Jon Meacham and Bush

If you or anyone you know is asked to speak at a funeral, you would be well-advised to read or watch Jon Meacham's beautiful eulogy for President Bush.

Full disclosure: Jon and I knew each other from the Washington Monthly and worked closely together at Newsweek for 15 years. He has helped me on my own history books and we remain friends. Jon getting to know Bush was an unlikely development because Bush, who had a long memory for insults, despised Newsweek for a 1987 cover entitled, "Fighting the Wimp Factor."

The author of that headline, Jon's close friend and fellow historian, Evan Thomas, has since explained why that cover line was so wrong. Bush soon realized that Jon was a freshman in college at the time and bore no responsibility for it. They bonded almost immediately in ways that are highly unusual between a president and a journalist — though of course Bush was no longer in office and Meacham was more historian than reporter.

His biography was nicer to Bush than I would have been, but he doesn't let him off the hook for the nasty 1988 campaign he ran against Michael Dukakis and his other shortcomings. Anyone who appreciates Jon's eulogy should read that and his other books, on FDR and Churchill, Andrew Jackson and, most recently, difficult moments in American history — more difficult than today — and how we survived.

Jonathan Alter is an NBC News political contributor and analyst. His books include "The Center Holds: Obama and His Enemies" and "The Promise."