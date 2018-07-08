Feedback

Ben Affleck — yes that Ben Affleck — appears to have predicted Spotify and Netflix back in 2003

Here's a fun catch — Ben Affleck called the emergence of streaming subscription services back in 2003. 

A clip of an Affleck interview was making the rounds over the weekend, in which the actor-director talks about how technology, including file-sharing services, are pushing consumers to realize that they could have access to an entire music library rather than just buying CDs. 

To put this in context, Facebook at the time had not yet been launched and Napster had been shut down just a couple years ago — and a solid three years before Spotify was founded.

It's worth a watch just to see how much of it came true. 

by

Jason Abbruzzese

Daniel Arkin
Daniel Arkin

MoviePass starts charging extra to see movies at 'peak' times

MoviePass, the subscription movie ticket service, is taking a page out of the Uber playbook.

The company rolled out a new surcharge on Thursday called "Peak Pricing." MoviePass users "may be asked to pay a small additional fee depending on the level of demand" for a flick, the company said in an email to its customers.

The effected showings will be labeled with a red lightning bolt icon and, according to Variety, will come at an additional cost between $2 and $6.

The announcement comes amid a tumultuous chapter for the upstart service. Wall Street has voiced doubts about the long-term viability of the business model ($9.99 per month for a movie per day), and a string of recent reports suggest MoviePass is running out of cash.

In the eyes of some financial analysts, it is only a matter of time before MoviePass faces a reckoning — surcharge or no surcharge.

Claire Atkinson

Facebook wins British soccer rights for Southeast Asia

Facebook has soccer fever, and not just because of the World Cup. The social network has acquired rights to bring live English Premiere League matches to users in parts of Southeast Asia.

The three-year deal is worth $265.3 million, according to The Times of London. Facebook beat out BeIn Sports and Fox Sports Asia for the rights.

Earlier this week, it emerged that Facebook is also discussing a reality show featuring arguably the most famous soccer player in the world, Cristiano Ronaldo. Variety reports the project is destined for Facebook Watch. 

Much has been made about the  encroachment of tech giants in the world of sports media rights, but again this is another fringe deal, and hardly a knockout punch. 

Back in June, Amazon scored a package of 60 Premiere League games for UK viewers, after Sky and BT scooped up the bigger packages, according to the Financial Times. It is also prepping sales for its NFL Thursday night package. But while the tech giants tout their global audiences, it seems the sports rights owners are still keen on geographically segmenting their audiences.

Claire Atkinson

Madison Square Garden chief thinks Fox's RSNs might be a tough sell (but that doesn't mean he isn't interested)

Who might buy the 22 regional sports networks that Fox and Disney have pledged to sell in order to receive Justice Department approval?

Put James Dolan, chief executive of Madison Square Garden Company, down as a maybe.

The networks, which include New York's valuable YES Network, are only theoretically for sale, of course, since Fox shareholders might be looking for another, better offer from Comcast, which owns NBCUniversal (parent company of NBC News).

"We're paying attention. I suppose at the right price we might," Dolan told The Query.

Still, the MSG chief was sanguine on their future growth: "We still think there's potential but the market is changing a lot and nobody is growing revenues much because everything is fully distributed and fully priced. The question is what happens from there."

Dolan, who is exploring splitting MSG into two separate units (one housing the sports teams including the New York Knicks, the other with the company's the entertainment venues), notes that RSNs are valuable and throw off a lot of money, but - and it's a big but: "It's a slow, declining revenue stream."

Here's CNBC's David Faber on the topic of the potential bidders and the potential auction. And here's Cablefax's list of likely bidders. Mergers and acquisitions reporting is such a world of caveats these days.

Claire Atkinson

The royal wedding goosed Town & Country — Vanity Fair... not so much

Town & Country magazine had an incredible May thanks perhaps to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. 

The Hearst magazine saw the biggest audience increases of any magazine in web and mobile. Compared to May of last year, the magazine's 2018 web audience grew by an eye-popping 307 percent and 649 percent, respectively, according the Association of Magazine Media, which released its latest monthly audience statistics on Tuesday.

Surprisingly T&C's video audience dropped by a whopping 42.5 percent.

Town & Country is increasingly looking to become the society read of the moment under editor Stellene Volandes, who took over at the title in March 2016. 

The website carries stories about why Markle has been wearing so many blush tones and where the Spanish princesses are going to summer camp. No wonder former Vanity Fair editor Graydon Carter is starting a new venture to cover royal families.

Meanwhile, Vanity Fair, which carried a cover photo of the royal couple in May, is struggling. The magazine's print and digital audience fell 6.7 percent (from 8 million to 7.5 million) in May versus a year ago. Mobile audience fell 8 percent. Video was a bright spot for the magazine, rising 12.6 percent for the month. 

Vanity Fair's Year-to-date total audience is up 0.1 percent, but again, growth is being driven by video.

ComScore, however, paints a different picture, with VF growing its multi-platform audience to 22.7 million in May 2018 from 17 million a year earlier.

The association reports that the total audience for magazines in May was 1.7 billion, up 1.4 percent versus May 2016.

CORRECTION (July 6, 7:07 p.m.): An earlier version of this article misstated the date that Stellene Volandes was hired as editor of Town & Country magazine. She was hired in March 2016, not March 2018.

Claire Atkinson

Internet TV packages are getting pricier — including AT&T's

AT&T is raising prices on its streaming video bundle just weeks after telling the government that it's merger with Time Warner would result in lower prices for consumers.

The telecom giant added $5 to the price of DirecTV Now's cheapest online channel bundle, which now costs $40 — about the same as everyone else's — while removing HBO from one of its packages. It also jacked up its "administrative fee" to $1.99 per month.

This story from Ars Technica is a good reminder of what the company said it would do during the extensive court battle with the Justice Department and its real-world economics. The company says it also offered free channels to AT&T Unlimited subscribers.

AT&T isn't alone. Streaming video providers are entering a new phase of their lifecycle: trying to cover the cost of the channels they offer. Mid-year seems like a good time for a rethink on pricing, it appears.

Sling raised prices in June. Sling remains the cheapest offering with a $25 a month package called Orange, which includes ESPN. It is also offering individual channel choices too. Sony's Playstation Vue said this month it is raising prices for channels by $5 to $44.99 per month for the lowest tier, called Access, or $84.99 for the highest tier called Ultra. YouTube's YouTube TV, a cable like bundle raised its fee by $5 in March to $40.

Streamers have long pitched themselves as a cost efficient alternative to existing TV bundles, but it's worth remembering that the average price of broadband in the US is $58 per month, according to this FCC report

Claire Atkinson

Maria Bartiromo criticized for toothless interview with Trump

Fox Business anchor Maria Bartiromo conducted an interview with President Donald Trump on Sunday — and it's not going down well with fellow journalists, many of whom criticized her lack of pushback on the president's responses. 

Michael Barbaro of The New York Times tweeted that the former CNBC host is now something other than a journalist after CNN's "Reliable Sources" anchor Brian Stelter suggested she sounded like a "counselor."

Bartiromo, once known as the "Money Honey" for her hard-edged coverage of business and finance, hosted the interview with the president on Fox News Channel's "Sunday Morning Futures."

But Bartiromo has been seen as one of many hosts at Fox News that have cozied up to the president. The recent interview provided more ammo for her critics, with Bartiromo agreeing with a variety of Trump's points.

On the subject of trade wars, Trump talked about how the US is getting ripped off. Bartiromo observed encouragingly: "And the markets feel like they're trusting you at this point."

Trump responded: "I think they trust me, and the farmers trust me." Bartiromo's response: "They do."

Bartiromo did have follow up questions  on the topic of tariffs, pushing Trump with industry claims that the taxes will hit consumers and result in a net loss of American jobs.  

Fox Business President Brian Jones stood by Bartiromo's interview.

“Maria Bartiromo’s wide-ranging interview with President Trump made news on multiple fronts and elicited answers to numerous questions," Jones said in an emailed statement. "We are proud of her hard work and continued success across each of her FBN and FNC programs.”

The transcript of the wide ranging interview, which touched on topics such as the next Supreme Court Justice pick and the Russia investigation, is here.

But it's worth noting that judging by the comments on the YouTube video posted here, Bartiromo still has plenty of fans.

Claire Atkinson

Brian Ross is out at ABC News

Investigative journalist Brian Ross is out at ABC News.

Ross confirmed his departure in a tweet on Monday afternoon. The veteran network reporter had been suspended without pay from ABC News after incorrectly reporting on air that President Donald Trump had directed former national security advisor Michael Flynn to make contact with Russia's government during his election campaign.

The mistake led to a firestorm of criticism directed at Ross and ABC News. The President had called for Ross to be fired and noted that Ross' report had affected the stock market. The network clarified the report a few hours later, then apologized for the mistake and benched Ross for a month. He returned in January in a different position, working on long-form pieces but not about Trump.

It is unclear precisely why Ross and his producer Schwartz are departing at this time. The two intend to keep on with their investigative work, Ross said in his tweet.

ABC confirmed the departure in a memo from the network president James Goldston.

Claire Atkinson

Hollywood has its best ever quarter at the box office

Time to break out the champagne in Tinseltown.

Hollywood just recorded its biggest-ever box office revenue in any quarter in its history. The second quarter box office hit $3.33 billion, a 23 percent increase on the same quarter last year.

AMC Theaters released a statement to mark the occasion and thank their studio partners for making such great titles. (Maybe now is a great time for studio owners to have a conversation about releasing new movies at home?)

"Avengers: Infinity War" was the top movie in the second quarter, while "Black Panther" took the honors in the first quarter, according to BoxOfficeMojo. In the first half of the year, box office revenue is running 9.6 percent ahead of last year. 

Claire Atkinson

The New York Times smells a rat

The New York Times editorial board smells a rat.

It took just six months for Fox and Disney to win approval for their $70 billion merger, while AT&T's merger with CNN-owner Time Warner took more than 18 months. The editorial board wonders if politics is at play.

The Justice Department's anti-trust chief Makan Delrahim told The Times in the fall: “All enforcement decisions will be based on the facts and the law. Not on politics.”

But The Times editorial on Sunday concludes: "It is becoming harder and harder to believe that."

Justice did get a concession from the parties to prevent concentration of sports rights ownership. The new combination, presuming Comcast doesn't come back to the table, will sell off Fox's 22 regional sports networks. But who might buy them?

Dealbreaker weighs in with a suggestion that Madison Square Garden could pick up YES network and also has a reminder that millions of viewers in Los Angeles still can't watch The Dodgers thanks to a multi-year stand-off between the channel that owns the rights, owned by cable company Charter, and AT&T unit DirecTV. The Justice Department, it seems, can't protect everyone. 

A DOJ official said in response: “Each proposed transaction presents its own unique facts and therefore competitive analysis. The timing for review depends on the structure of the transaction presented, the timeliness of compliance by the parties, and the willingness of parties to address (through divestitures or otherwise) issues that raise competitive concerns. The Antitrust Division works diligently to quickly review transactions within the times prescribed by Congress and agreed to by the parties.” 

