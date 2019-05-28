Ben & Jerry's spent $83,000 on criminal justice reform ads on Facebook last week

WASHINGTON — Ben & Jerry's may be best known as an ice cream company, but its approach to politics is anything but half baked.

The progressive ice cream company spent about $83,000 over the past seven days (from May 20 through May 26) on a slew of ads calling for criminal justice reform. That's more over that time period than all but five presidential candidates, including Sens. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., Kamala Harris, D-Calif., Cory Booker, D-N.J. and Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass.

Each of the ads feature cartoon drawings, some coupled with facts looking at the rate that people of color are incarcerated. The ads all link to a petition supporting a partnership between the progressive Color for Change and Ben & Jerry's pushing for criminal justice reform.

Over the past three months, the ice cream company has spent more than $320,000 on political-issue advertising on Facebook.

Ben & Jerry's is no stranger to political advocacy — its website has a list of political "issues we care about" that includes criminal justice reform, racial justice, climate change, LGBT issues, and refugee issues.

Its co-founders, Ben Cohen and Jerry Greenfield, have been active in politics as well. The two have no official role within the company anymore after they sold it to Unilever.

Cohen is an ardent supporter of Bernie Sanders and serves as one of the national co-chairs for his presidential campaign.