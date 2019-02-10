Feedback

Bennet: Medicare-for-All a "bad opening offer" for Democrats

Colorado Democratic Sen. Michael Bennet defended his more pragmatic approach to fixing America's health care woes during a Sunday "Meet the Press" interview where he made clear he's considering a presidential bid in 2020. 

Bennet isn't supporting the "Medicare-for-All" push that's gaining steam with progressives and many presidential candidates in his party.

In his interview Sunday, he defended his public-option plan by bringing up how frustrated Americans were when ObamaCare prompted some to have to change health care providers despite President Obama's infamous promise that " "If you like your doctor or health care provider, you can keep them. If you like your health care plan, you can keep that too."

"Now what Democrats are saying is, "If you like your insurance, we're going to take it away from you," from 180 million people that get their insurance from their employer and like it, where 20 million Americans who are on Medicare advantage, and love it," Bennet said.

"That seems like a bad opening offer for me. I think we'd be much better off with a bill like the one I have with Tim Kaine called Medicare X, that creates a public option."

When asked about where he could fit in the crowded Democratic presidential field, Bennet evoked his time as the Denver Public Schools superintendent to argue that he looks at policy "through the lens of the kids that I used to work for."

"The agenda that I hear has very little to do with them, very little to do with their future, very little to do with the next generation's future in America," he said. 

"We've got a million people that are going to run, which I think is great, we have to do it. And I think having one more voice in that conversation that's focused on America's future I don't think would hurt."

Rep. Joe Kennedy set to endorse Warren at 2020 announcement

Massachusetts Rep. Joe Kennedy, a rising Democratic star, is expected to introduce and endorse Sen. Elizabeth Warren when she formally announces her campaign on Saturday, according to sources familiar with their plans. 

The upcoming endorsement was first reported by the Boston Globe.  

Warren is perhaps the Bay State’s most powerful current Democratic politician, but her link to Kennedy goes back to when he was a student in her class at Harvard Law School.

Kennedy is also particularly close with another potential presidential candidate, former Texas Rep. Beto O’Rourke, and he was one of the few prominent national Democrats to campaign with O’Rourke during his tight race against Ted Cruz last fall.

Warren is expected to announce her formal presidential campaign this weekend after a very rough week of headlines about her past claims of Native American heritage, so Kennedy’s endorsement could act as another boon to Warren as she tries to move forward.

FEC bumps up individual contribution limits for 2020 cycle

Campaign donors rejoice—the Federal Election Commission is upping the contribution limits for inflation!

Individual caps are going up $2,000, with the maximum contribution to an individual campaign now $2,800 per cycle and the maximum contribution to a political party now $35,500 per cycle (remember, the primary and the general election each count as a separate cycle). 

And national party committees can now give Senate candidates up to $49,600 per cycle, an increase of $2,200 from last cycle. 

Check out more details on those changes here on the FEC's website

Georgia Republican congressman will retire instead of running for reelection

The winner of the closest House race of 2018 is calling it quits.

Republican Rep. Rob Woodall of Georgia, who defeated Democrat Carolyn Bourdeaux by less than 500 votes in November, said Thursday that he won’t run again in 2020.

The Atlanta-area race was so close that NBC News retracted its original Election Night call in Woodall’s favor, and the outcome of the race wasn’t resolved until a recount was completed nearly two weeks later.

The DCCC had already included the seat on its initial list of 33 key offensive races for the upcoming House cycle, but the prospect of an open seat in a suburban district will make it an even more closely-watched contest in 2020.

Bourdeaux has indicated that she’ll run for the seat again, per the Atlanta Journal Constitution.  

Read his full statement here

Harris, Gillibrand say assault allegation against Virginia Lt. Gov. should be investigated

Democratic senators and White House hopefuls Kamala Harris and Kirsten Gillibrand want there to be an investigation into what they both call the "credible" sexual assault allegation against Virginia Democratic Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax. 

Speaking to reporters in the Senate, Harris didn't call for Fairfax's resignation outright. But she made clear that the full account, detailed in a lengthy statement by the alleged victim on Wednesday, only raises more serious questions she wants Fairfax to answer. 

"The letter written by the woman reads as a credible account and I think there should be an investigation to get to the bottom of it," Harris said. 

"Her letter reads as—it's quite detailed and suggests there's credibility there—that there needs to be an investigation to determine what exactly happened."

And Gillibrand tweeted  shortly after Harris's comments that Tyson "showed enormous courage in coming forward, and her very credible claims require investigation."

"In this country, institutional bias stacks against survivors, for the powerful. We have to support survivors first so their claims can be fully investigated," Gillibrand added. 

On Wednesday, Fairfax's accuser, said in a detailed statement that Fairfax forced her into oral sex after "consensual kissing" in a hotel room during the 2004 Democratic National Convention in Boston. 

"I cannot believe, given my obvious distress, that Mr. Fairfax thought this forced sexual act was consensual," she wrote.

"To be very clear, I did not want to engage in oral sex with Mr. Fairfax and I never gave any form of consent. Quite the opposite. I consciously avoided Mr. Fairfax for the remainder of the convention and I never spoke to him again."

Fairfax responded to the allegation in a statement where he said: "Reading Dr. Tyson's account is painful. I have never done anything like what she suggests."

"I take this situation very seriously and continue to believe Dr. Tyson should be treated with respect. But, I cannot agree to a description of events that simply is not true. I support the aims of the MeToo movement and I believe that people should always be heard and the truth should be sought. I wish Dr. Tyson the best as I do our Commonwealth," he added. 

The allegation comes as the two other top Democrats in Virginia, Gov. Ralph Northam and Attorney General Mark Herring, deal with revelations they dressed in blackface years ago. 

2020 roundup: Schultz to deliver policy speech on Thursday

Former Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz is giving his first major speech since he acknowledged he's interested in running for president as an independent candidate. 

Schultz will speak at Purdue University, where he's expected to go into detail on some of the policies he'd pursue if he decides to run for president. Purdue's president is former Indiana Republican Gov. Mitch Daniels, who The Washington Post reports has spoken to Schultz about his potential bid. 

Check out more from the 2020 beat below: 

  • The Huffington Post reports that at least three people withdrew their names from the discussion to be Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar's presidential campaign manager, amid accusations that Klobuchar has been extremely demanding to her staff. 
  • Massachusetts Democratic Sen. Elizabeth Warren is once again apologizing for claiming in the past that she has Native American ancestry, this time days before her official presidential campaign launch, NBC News' Alex Seitz-Wald reports
  • Former Vice President Joe Biden is calling up his old Capitol Hill allies to chat about his potential presidential bid, Politico reports
What happens if resignations roil Virginia?

A rash of new developments surrounding the three top elected officials in Virginia have only led to more uncertainty about the state's political future. 

At the start of the week, Virginia's woes seemed to begin and end with Democratic Gov. Ralph Northam, who admitted to appearing in blackface after it was discovered that racist images were included on his medical school yearbook page. Northam has bucked calls to resign and said that while he had previously donned blackface once, he did not appear in the racist yearbook photo. 

But on Wednesday, Herring too admitted to wearing blackface, saying in a statement that he wanted to dress like a popular rapper at a party he attended at the age of 19 in 1980. 

And the sexual assault allegation against Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax only looks more serious as time goes on. Earlier this week, Fairfax sought to discredit the allegation by falsely claiming The Washington Post had looked into the accusation and found inconsistencies in her statement. 

Now, the victim released a lengthy statement where she claims that Fairfax "forced" her to perform oral sex on him and that she "cannot believe, given my obvious distress, that Mr. Fairfax thought this force sexual act was consensual."

The whole mess brings up the question about the state's line of succession, if any combination of these politicians resign. 

The state constitution says that if Northam resigns, Fairfax replaces him and can appoint his own lieutenant, who would have to face reelection this November. 

If both Northam and Fairfax resign, then Herring becomes governor and gets to again appoint the lieutenant governor to fill the spot until November. Herring's attorney general position would be filled by a vote of the state assembly. 

If all three resign, Virginia House of Delegates Speaker Kirk Cox, a Republican, would assume the position of governor. 

2020 roundup: Beto says he'll decide by end of month

For all the hype about former Texas Democratic Rep. Beto O'Rourke possibly running for president, he's let slip few hints until now. 

Appearing on stage during an interview with Oprah Winfrey, O'Rourke said that he will announce his decision "before the end of this month."

"It's something you've got to feel inside yourself, and you've got to come to a knowing inside yourself. You've got to hear that and feel that for yourself," he said. 

Click here to read more from NBC News and MSNBC senior politics editor Beth Fouhy, watch video from the interview at the end of this post and read more below about other headlines you may have missed from the campaign trail.  

  • The Washington Post found that Massachusetts Democratic Sen. Elizabeth Warren had labeled herself as an "American Indian" on her bar registration card. It's the latest headline dogging her on the issue, and another example of how the story has shifted from when it first surfaced in 2012. Read more analysis of this story in this morning's issue of First Read
  • Hawaii Democratic Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, who is running for president, defended her decision to meet with Syrian dictator Bashar al-Assad in 2017 and declined to label him either an enemy or an adversary of America. She also repeated her "skepticism in the past" about whether al-Assad's government gassed its people, attacks for which the U.S. government blames Assad. Watch more from the interview here
  • Both California Democratic Sen. Kamala Harris, who has already announced her presidential bid, and Vermont Independent Sen. Bernie Sanders, who is expected to run for president, delivered their own State of the Union responses last night. 
  • Minnesota Democratic Sen. Amy Klobuchar will announce her presidential intentions on Sunday, she told MSNBC  after last night's State of the Union. 
  • Former New Orleans Mayor Mitch Landrieu told CNN Wednesday morning that he doesn't think he will ultimately run for the Democratic presidential nomination, as he's considered. 
Sen. Amy Klobuchar says she'll unveil 2020 decision on Sunday

Minnesota Democratic Sen. Amy Klobuchar Tuesday night said she will announce whether she is running for president in 2020 during an event this coming Sunday. 

In an interview with MSNBC after President Trump delivered the State of the Union address, Klobuchar invited supporters to Minneapolis to hear her decision. 

"Sunday, come to Boom Island in Minneapolis" and "you'll find out my decision," Klobuchar said. 

"Here you go, that's the moment." 

Klobuchar answered the question after being pressed by MSNBC's Rachel Maddow, who pointed to a recent Politico report  that she's traveling to Iowa later this month and to a Minneapolis Star-Tribune report that a former aide had filed a permit for a large event at Boom Island Park in Minneapolis.  

The Minnesota senator would be the first major candidate in the race from the midwest. She'd also be the fourth woman in the Senate to seek the Democratic nomination, with Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren expected to formally announce her bid on Saturday. 

Kamala Harris predicts a Trump State of the Union address filled with "insincere appeals to unity"

California Democratic Sen. Kamala Harris, one of the party's presidential hopefuls, pre-butted President Trump's State of the Union address by predicting Trump will give "insincere appeals to unity" 

Speaking in an address live-streamed on her Facebook page less than an hour before Trump was scheduled to take the stage, Harris called on leaders like Trump to address issues like criminal justice, climate change and intolerance. She cast doubt on the idea of Trump's speech including those calls. 

"If last year’s remarks are any guide, we’re in store not for a speech that’ll seek to draw us together as Americans, but one that seeks to score political points by driving us apart,” Harris said.

"No matter what we hear tonight, I want everyone to remember this — the strength of our union has never been found in the walls we build. It's in our diversity and our unity." 

