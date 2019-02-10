Bennet: Medicare-for-All a "bad opening offer" for Democrats

Colorado Democratic Sen. Michael Bennet defended his more pragmatic approach to fixing America's health care woes during a Sunday "Meet the Press" interview where he made clear he's considering a presidential bid in 2020.

Bennet isn't supporting the "Medicare-for-All" push that's gaining steam with progressives and many presidential candidates in his party.

In his interview Sunday, he defended his public-option plan by bringing up how frustrated Americans were when ObamaCare prompted some to have to change health care providers despite President Obama's infamous promise that " "If you like your doctor or health care provider, you can keep them. If you like your health care plan, you can keep that too."

"Now what Democrats are saying is, "If you like your insurance, we're going to take it away from you," from 180 million people that get their insurance from their employer and like it, where 20 million Americans who are on Medicare advantage, and love it," Bennet said.

"That seems like a bad opening offer for me. I think we'd be much better off with a bill like the one I have with Tim Kaine called Medicare X, that creates a public option."

When asked about where he could fit in the crowded Democratic presidential field, Bennet evoked his time as the Denver Public Schools superintendent to argue that he looks at policy "through the lens of the kids that I used to work for."

"The agenda that I hear has very little to do with them, very little to do with their future, very little to do with the next generation's future in America," he said.

"We've got a million people that are going to run, which I think is great, we have to do it. And I think having one more voice in that conversation that's focused on America's future I don't think would hurt."

Watch Bennet's full interview below.