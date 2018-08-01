Bernie Sanders endorses Andrew Gillum in FL-GOV

There’s a message for the White House in our latest NBC News/Wall Street Journal poll when it comes to the issue of family separations at the nation’s southern border: Mom is mad.

The emotional stories of separated migrant children’s confusion and their parents’ desperate attempts at reunification may have created a particular political problem for the Trump administration among those who are mothers of young children themselves.

The poll finds that — more than on any other issue — mothers of children under 18 give Trump negative marks on his administration’s treatment of families at the border.

Just 28 percent of mothers who currently have a child under 18 at home approve of Trump’s handling of the separated families, compared with 63 percent who disapprove.

That’s compared with a more mixed picture among fathers of minor children. Similar shares of dads approve (44 percent) and disapprove (43 percent) of Trump’s management of the issue.

Among those without a child under 18 in their household — a group that includes both parents of adult children and those who have no kids — 29 percent approve and 60 percent disapprove.

While mothers have a net negative approval rating of Trump’s performance on all of the issues surveyed in the poll — including the economy (net -1 percent), North Korea (net -13 percent), trade (net -8 percent) and Russia (net -33 percent) —the 63 percent of moms disapproving of Trump on family separations was the highest among the group for any issue polled.

Both party and gender factors likely play into mothers’ views. Women are generally more likely to support Democrats (in the poll’s sample, 33 percent of women voted for Trump while 48 percent voted for Clinton, while the inverse is true for men) and to disapprove of Trump (Trump is 22 points underwater with women in the poll, while he’s breaking even among men.)

Moms currently raising children under 18 are also more likely to be relatively young, a demographic that tends to swing toward Democrats.

While it's unclear that the family separations will still be a top story come November — with the Trump administration racing to reunite the families by today's deadline — younger mothers could be a powerful part of the Democratic electorate if they are mobilized in November.

The poll finds that moms of children under 18 prefer a Democratic Congress over a Republican one by a 15 point margin, 52 percent to 37 percent.

Still, that mobilization may be a heavy lift. Among these mothers, 48 percent express high interest in the November elections, lower than the 55 percent of all voters who say the same.