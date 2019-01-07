Best joke of the night? You decide!

It really seemed like Jack Nicholson was about to come onstage.

You see, Andy Samberg was introducing the next presenter by alluding to a handful of famous Nicholson flicks like "One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest" and "As Good As It Gets."

And then Steve Carell walked out. (It would have been a big deal if Nicholson, 81, had made an appearance. He hasn't acted in a movie since 2010's rom-com bomb "How Do You Know.")

Nice fake-out, good joke!