Best joke of the night? You decide!

"Roma," Alfonso Cuarón's lush and dreamlike portrait of Mexico City in the 1970s, scooped up the best foreign-language film award — an expected outcome for the critically adored film and a pit stop on the way to a presumptive best picture nod at the Academy Awards.
A long list of Oscars prognosticators and pundits have "Roma" pegged to win best picture, as a matter of fact.
On Sunday, Oh made history twice: she became the first Asian host of the Golden Globe Awards as well as the first woman of Asian descent to win multiple Golden Globes.
"There are two people here tonight that I’m so grateful are here with me," the "Killing Eve" star said, holding back tears, as she accepted the award for best performance by an actress in a television series, drama.
"Umma, appa," Oh said, addressing her parents in the audience before telling them, in Korean, that she loved them.
"Green Book" was one of the most controversial entries in the 2018 awards season. The movie, starring Viggo Mortensen as an Italian-American bouncer and Mahershala Ali as the gifted pianist he drives on tour, received mixed reviews, to put it mildly. It was dismissed by some critics as a tone-deaf and simplistic take on race relations. A.O. Scott of The New York Times, for example, called it "crude, obvious and borderline offensive." (He didn't like it, folks.)
And yet.
The Hollywood Foreign Press, the group of 90-odd journalists that puts on the Globes, seemed to love "Green Book," lavishing it with multiple nods. As the show unfolded Sunday night, the divisive film was making out pretty well. Ali, who earned an Oscar two years ago for "Moonlight," won in the best supporting actor category, and "Green Book" also took home the best screenplay prize. (It's up for best movie drama, too — but "A Star Is Born" is favored to win there.)
What gives? Well, the Hollywood Foreign Press sometimes likes to zig where the national consensus zags. And they certainly zagged with "Green Book."
Three-time nominated actress Regina King won her first award for best actress in a supporting role for her role in “If Beale Street Could Talk,” an adaptation of James Baldwin novel.
King noted the importance of diversity and representation, thanking Hollywood director Barry Jenkins for a film where her “son said it was the first time he saw himself.” The actress then pledged that everything she produces in the next two years will be “50 percent women.” King then turned the spotlight to the attendees in the room, challenging "anyone out there who is in a position of power" to continue to push the notion of inclusiveness forward in Hollywood. “I challenge you to challenge yourself."
Step aside, Glenn Weiss, because when presenting the award for Best Screenplay, Amy Poehler and Maya Rudolph staged the greatest public proposal of our time. Also, the only public proposal any of us ever need to see again. (Apologies, anyone planning anything for the Oscars or SAG Awards!)
Tonight we learned celebrities really are like us: Awful. Terrible. Specifically, unable to stop speaking when somebody else is speaking. This year, you can actually HEAR tables of famous people talking over other famous people. I have never felt better about talking through wedding speeches in my life.
Those of you who caught the end of the Chicago Bears' heartbreaking loss to the Philadelphia Eagles might have missed a great performance that probably won't be recognized by the Hollywood Foreign Press.