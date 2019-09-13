Beto fundraising off assault weapons pledge
It's a clear reference to Warren "having a plan for that."
Third debate down, fourth to go
Thirsty for more? If so, yikes.
But no harm in getting ready. The fourth debate is set for Oct. 15 (and, unbelievably, maybe Oct. 16 if we need to go back to two nights). The qualifying criteria is the same. All 10 candidates on the stage tonight automatically qualify for the next debate, and billionaire activist Tom Steyer says he's reached the polling to qualify. Hawaii Rep. Tulsi Gabbard appears to have enough donors, but still needs to reach 2 percent in two more qualifying polls to make the cut. Author Marianne Williamson also appears to have hit the donor threshold, but she needs three more polls to make the stage. The deadline to qualify is Oct. 1.
Here's which candidates took aim at President Trump the most
For someone who wasn’t on the stage, President Trump got a lot of attention from the Democratic presidential candidates in tonight’s debate. Candidates criticized Trump on issues from immigration to trade policy and health care.
The debate ended with 60 verbal attacks from the candidates, 28 of them aimed at Trump.
Atop Trump’s critics list were Secretary Julian Castro, Senator Kamala Harris, Mayor Pete Buttigieg, and Congressman Beto O'Rourke.
What was not mentioned at the debate?
A breadth of topics were discussed in tonight's third Democratic debate, but several major issues were not touched upon. There was only a single mention of the minimum wage by Sanders, and one indirect mention of former special counsel Robert Mueller’s report on Russia and Trump by Harris. There was no talk however, about abortion, LGBTQ rights, Israel, Brexit, Big Tech or impeachment.
Who was on the attack at tonight's debate: The final tally
Protests interrupt Biden's final answer
Muffled screaming could be heard coming from the back of the auditorium as Biden began speaking during the candidates' closing statements about professional setbacks. The uproar caused confusion and stopped the debate for about a minute.
According to Bloomberg, they were protesting immigration and wore shirts that read, "Defend DACA, Abolish ICE, Citizenship for All."
Reproductive rights, abortion questions missing from debate
While tonight’s debate was full of heated exchanges over health care, student debt and race issues, a major topic was missing: reproductive rights. Republican-led legislatures in various states are currently pushing abortion restrictions, and women seeking abortions in states like Texas and Mississippi continue to face severely limited options. None of which came up on the debate stage tonight.
Buttigieg closes with coming out tale
Buttigieg finishes the debate by telling his coming out story.
"As a military officer serving under ‘don’t ask, don’t tell,’ and as an elected official in the state of Indiana when Mike Pence was governor, at a certain point, when it came to professional setbacks, I had to wonder whether just acknowledging who I was was going to be the ultimate career ending setback," he said.
"So I just came out," he said, diving back into the story of his 2015 coming out in a local South Bend newspaper article.
"They reelected me with 80 percent of the vote," Buttigieg said, in a familiar stump speech. "What I learned is that trust can be reciprocated."
Fact check: Booker on the problem of child lead poisoning in America
"There’s over 3,000 jurisdictions in America where children have more than twice the blood lead levels than Flint, Michigan," Booker said.
This is accurate, according to studies published in the past few years.
A 2016 analysis by Reuters of lead testing results across the U.S. found almost 3,000 neighborhoods with lead poisoning rates in children at least double of those in Flint. Reuters continued conducting their analysis into 2017, and an updated study published that year found that the number had increased to more than 3,800.
Fact check: Booker says majority of gun deaths occur in urban areas
"The majority of homicide victims come from neighborhoods like mine," Booker said, referencing his Newark, New Jersey, home during a discussion on gun violence.
This is true. According to data from Centers for Disease Control and Prevention from 2015-2016, 63 percent of firearm homicides occurred in a metropolitan area.
Biden struggles with Iraq answer
Biden has had a long time to think about his role in the Iraq war, from his vote to authorize it more than 15 years ago to the prominent part he played in the Obama administration’s drawdown of troops as vice president.
But he struggled to give a cogent answer when he was asked whether it was a mistake to pull out of Iraq when the U.S. did because the rise of ISIS required troops to be deployed back to the region.
He even appeared to claim that "we predicted" the major problem that precipitated sending troops back in.
"It was later, when we came into office, that Barack, the president, turned to me, and said 'Joe,' when they said we have a plan to get out, he turned to the whole security and said 'Joe will organize this. Get the troops home,'" Biden said.
"My son spent a year in Iraq and I understand. And we were right to get the combat troops out. The big mistake that was made, which we predicted, was we would not have a circumstance where the Shia and the Kurds would not work together to keep ISIS from moving in."
Biden fumbles a point
The former vice president started off well, but his last couple answers have been tough to follow.
In an answer on what he would do about injustices that stem from slavery, he starts talking about education but somehow ends up talking about social workers going over to homes in lower-income communities to teach parents how to be better parents, essentially, adding that they would do things like keep the “record player on” at night so young children would hear and learn more words.
There was a point in there, somewhere, but unfortunately for Biden, the answer in total was jumbled — to put it lightly.